If a fine wine’s aroma is its heart, and taste is its substance, then acidity is its soul.

Lots of wines smell and taste good to lots of people, like most sweet wines that appeal to a broad range of folks. But with fine wine, different things are at play. Most often fine wine isn’t sweet; it’s dry. And a fine wine’s dryness is due mainly to its lack of sugar and especially to good acidity.

Think of it like how acid makes lemons do what they’re supposed to do. Low-acid lemons aren’t lemonlike. And most fine wines, even those that are supposed to be sweet, need acid for balance.

As we ascend toward wine’s stratosphere in quality, where greatness exists (or should), all truly monumental wines have a balance point that includes a proper level of acidity helped along by its comrades in arms – three or four parallel components that create a synthesis, allowing a wine to achieve its greatness target. (See below)

I believe such an equilibrium almost always combines several elements – fruit, charm, harmony of all elements, appropriateness of its persona based on its genesis, its age, regionality, and provenance.

This topic arose recently as several tasters shared dry Rieslings from the United States, Germany, Australia, and some outlier places I didn’t know made Riesling. One element connected the best wines. It wasn’t aromatic similarity; the wines differed from one another charmingly.

The one element connecting them was that all the top wines had good acidity or other elements that kept them composed enough to be tasty on their own as well as ideal with food.

All wines have several different kinds of acid and they typically do slightly different things, with tartaric being the most prevalent.

Most U.S. wine buyers think of Riesling as typically sweet, but high acid can alter that perception. In the last decade, some of the greatest Rieslings are dry, including those from Germany, the grape’s Vaterland. This trend has allowed fine Riesling to join the set of food-oriented wines that appeals most to serious wine lovers. Often the word “dry” applies to a wine with residual sugar but such high acid that the taste of sweetness is completely masked.

The one trait that applies to all such wines, and which makes an enormous difference in all Rieslings, is tartness. That’s what made our recent dry Riesling tasting so interesting. Most of the wines had labels that said they were dry. We discovered that few of them actually were dry.

This an important story for U.S. Riesling lovers right now because dry Rieslings have recently become one of the most in-demand wines in quality retail wine shops nationally. This trend does not show up in supermarkets at all.

In 2019, I could buy most of the dry German Rieslings I wanted for between $20 and $40 per bottle – the latter being rare. Several were under $15. Today, there’s almost nothing designated “dry” that’s less than $30. Most very good ones are $40 or more. And those that once sold for $50 now fetch nearly $100!

Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa had two special offerings of dry German Rieslings in the last few months. The emails sent to subscribers arrived at about 9:15 a.m. When I tried to order the wines at about 9:20 on both “flash sale” days, every bottle was listed as “sold out,” both times.

There’s such a run on these wines mostly because the world’s only really dry Rieslings are from Germany, marked either “trocken” or “Grosses Gewachs (GG).” The latter term refers to specific exceptional vineyards.

GG wines are rising in price quickly because buyers know they have to get them before prices rise again.

Christian Adams, who is the Northern California import representative for The German Wine Collection, says there are several reasons for the rapid rise in prices for all German wines, including reds.

“The 2021 vintage was very good, but some producers lost 70% of their crop due to bad weather,” he said. “Also, the (Ukraine) war has increased energy costs and supply chain issues have quadrupled shipping costs.”

As a result, higher costs have offset the fact that the euro has dropped 40% in the last 15 years, to $1.07 today.

Barry Herbst, wine buyer for Bottle Barn, said prices for all German wines are rising. “Part of it is that they’ve had some short vintages,” he said.

Also, Germany’s sweeter, dessert wines, like Auslese and higher, still comprise most producers’ profits — and dry Riesling is a relatively new category for Germany.

Also, said Herbst, “There are a lot of German wine geeks out there,” so his “flash” sales of dry Riesling often sell out in minutes to online buyers – including his recent offering of Falkenstein wines, of which he had nine cases.

One result of the demand for dry German Riesling might well change the dynamics of retailing German wine. Herbst said he was thinking of increasing the space he now allocates for this vibrant category.

You might wonder why American winemakers now are not filling the very-dry Riesling void. It starts with grape growers. Most are conservative when it comes to planting new varieties, even though several areas of this country are blessed with climates that are cool enough to grow Riesling. Still, most growers are extremely reluctant to convert existing vines.

Moreover, even those American winemakers who can get quality Riesling fruit and want to make a dry wine usually are shy about making them completely dry. Few U.S. winemakers have the courage to make a very dry Riesling. In most cases, winemakers here fear that Americans won’t buy a “bone dry” version. As a result, most U.S.-produced “Dry Rieslings” have noticeable sweetness.

Which lovers of German dry Riesling dislike. When they say dry, they mean “d-r-r-ry.”

California has few cool places in which Riesling can make a great wine. Areas where Rieslings of various styles can regularly make exceptional wines are in many of the states that border Canada, from Washington/Oregon/Idaho all the way to the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.

Moreover, Canada in the east (British Columbia) and west (Ontario) produces many spectacular Rieslings.

The problem with most non-Californian wines is that they never leave their local areas. I adore New York, Michigan and Ohio Rieslings, but almost none is shipped outside of their states. The few bottles I have are amazing, but getting them entails circuitous shipping, which can push costs up.

Adams said he still offers a few dry German Riesling values that sell for less than $25 a bottle. How long those prices will hold is anyone’s guess.

Not all completely dry wines have high acids. The secret is in how several constituents combine to provide sufficient structure for the wines to deliver crispness that all Rieslings need to be balanced.

At least three other elements are at play in this delicate equation.

— Alcohol: The higher the alcohol is, the softer the wine tastes.

— pH: The lower the pH is, the crisper the wine will be.

— Sugar: The higher the sugar is, the more it needs higher acids to balance the sweetness.

If one element is significantly out of whack, the sugar-acid equilibrium collapses and the wine can be either too sweet or too tart. Or maybe it’s young and needs time in the bottle to develop – or it smells great when it’s young but is made so it doesn’t age well.

Lovers of dry Riesling know its erratic nature and are willing to accept its unruly potential because when it’s great, there’s no wine in the world quite like it.

One final suggestion: To find any of these dry wines, it probably makes no sense to look in supermarkets or mom ’n’ pop grocery stores. The best dry Rieslings now are sold primarily at fine wine stores, and even the best of those sometimes don’t know of developing trends until it’s too late.

Wines of the Week: 2021 Reichsrat von Buhl Riesling Trocken Knochentrocken, “Bone Dry” ($23) – Emblazoned with a fanciful label, this excellent wine from a top producer in Germany’s Pfalz offers lime, hints of berries and a trace of fresh figs. And there’s a hint of petrol, which lovers of German wines adore. Despite what the label says, this wine isn’t “bone dry” (Knochen is German for “bone”), but it is dry enough to work with several Asian cuisines. It’s often discounted below $20.

2021 Trefethen Family Dry Riesling, Oak Knoll, Napa Valley ($30): An annually superb, completely dry version from one of the cooler areas of Napa. It always has a fascinating lime-quince aroma and no sugar. Its bright citrus-y finish is aimed squarely at Asian dishes. Richer on the palate than many German versions. The family has been making this brilliant dry wine for nearly 50 years! Usually found under $25.