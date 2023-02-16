As a zealous buyer of dry German Rieslings, I began noticing a trend about a year ago that unfortunately has continued to plague me: I’m paying more for the driest versions.

The best red wine I’ve tasted in the last year was a Gamay — from Michigan!

White wines from Italy seem to be all the rage among certain people. And prices for them are rising.

In Amador County, Barbera is in such demand that reasonably priced versions sell out quickly and at least two wineries have Barberas that now sell for $100 or more. And a festival dedicated to Barbera sells out.

What links these four seemingly disparate statistics is a major trend I see in U.S. wine sales, at least among people who are regular wine consumers: diversity is creating significant undercurrents of interest in wines that previously were arcane.

Fact: U.S. sales of Chardonnay and Cabernet still represent the vast majority of the volume of wine sold here, but dollar revenues of both categories have declined in recent years. People appear to be trading down with both grapes.

Observation: Any winemakers who make characterful wines from unusual grape varieties seem to be getting inquiries from loads of curious wine lovers, and there appears to be an underground demand for wines most people would say are obtuse.

It may be incorrect or simplistic to suggest that Americans are tiring of ordinary wines, but people who are interested in the unusual or unfamiliar are starting to explore new vinous paths by trying wines they never heard of before.

It probably began recently when a few restaurants began reopening as the COVID-19 pandemic was winding down. As some of their previous wines that had sat idle for two years or more showed some deterioration, intrepid owners and sommeliers began exploring novel flavors.

I don’t think it’s a stretch for me to suggest that this was due to the pandemic and its aftermath, but certainly there has been an enormous shift in American wine-lovers’ lives that indicates this is the case.

Part of this may be due to the fact that so many people were cooped up in their homes for months at a time and many decided it was time to treat themselves to something a little more interesting. Another bottle of $15 Chardonnay is not a treat, but a $22 Vermentino might be.

Since many retail stores began shipping wine with lower delivery charges, homebound wine lovers began taking advantage of that as well as reasonably priced shipments from winery clubs, and other delivery services.

And the adventure today includes exclusive locales. One of the nation’s most prestigious restaurants, Healdsburg’s Single Thread, contracted with a great winemaker to craft a dry French Colombard to use as its house white wine. Soon dozens of other restaurants started looking at unusual grape varieties.

Probably the most successful alternative grape now growing in California is Barbera, which in Amador County has become so important that every winery in the area makes one or more.

Scott Harvey makes five of them. He says, “It’s the biggest selling wine in Amador. I’ve loved it ever since 1974 when I was working with (winemaker) Cary Gott. It’s the best variety in the region.”

Harvey makes one called Cattadrale that sells for $119. It’s available only to club members. Only 75 cases are produced. (A nearby winery, Borjon, has a Barbera it calls Complejo that sells for $100.) scottharveywines.com

Gary Eberle at his eponymous Paso Robles winery began making Barbera in 1978. He said that a few years ago he sold out of his Barbera in eight months; today he makes more of it and sells out in four months.

And to make a further case for delving into the unusual, he said he is considering making a Picpoul this year. eberlewinery.com

Another rare grape variety that’s doing well with adventuresome wine lovers is Grüner Veltliner, probably the most successful white wine grape grown today in Austria.

Two of the best examples now come from Reustle Prayer Rock Winery in Southern Oregon’s cool Umpqua Valley. Owner Stephen Reustle said he discovered the variety “on motorcycle trip to Austria… and I thought it had a chance in our vineyard.”

He said he has three blocks in various soil types, and his two different GVs often are different. One version (called Green Lizard) is slightly sweeter and is very popular; it sells out quickly. I prefer his drier estate bottled version ($32). reustlevineyards.com

The red wine mentioned above that I liked so much was the 2020 Gamay Noir from Michigan winemaker Bryan Ulbrich’s Left Foot Charley Winery. Though it is sold out, Bryan said his 2021 Gamay (to be released soon) is at least the equal of the 2020. leftfootcharley.com

We’ve previously recommended the exceptional Vermentino from Francis Mahoney ($22) (carneroswinecompany.com) and the Ribolla Gialla from Miro Cellars ($21) (mirocellars.com).

As interesting and as delicious as all these wines are, many are reasonably priced, including the foothills Barbera wines, which, despite their demand, still can be found in the $25-$35 range.

Returning to my passion, only two years ago I was able to find excellent German dry Rieslings for between $20 and $30 per bottle. Today, it’s hard to find any that are designated trocken (German for dry) for less than $35 and most are now $50. And the special-vineyard designation grosses gewachs dry wines now regularly sell for $65 to $100 and more!

From everything I’ve heard, this is all based on consumer demand.

One reason many higher-end restaurants adore obscure grape varieties is that few consumers know much about them, which allows wine list pricing that’s a bit higher than more commonly seen wines.

Wine of the Week: 2021 Marchelle Dry Colombard, Russian River Valley ($28) – We recommended this wine here months ago and several cases remain. It’s a fascinating dry white with traces of citrus and minerality in the aroma, and truly is designed to be served with lighter seafood.