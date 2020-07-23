Dan Berger on Wine: The drawbacks of vintage chart 'messages'

Many tradition-bound wine writers loved the 1994 Napa Valley Cabernets. And many good ones were produced. But some were best consumed young; aging them for just a few years failed. By contrast, the 1995 Cabs were often disparaged as lighter, implying they wouldn’t age. But I adored most of them. To this day, 25 years later, I consider them to be truly underrated.

One of the most misunderstood vintages of all time is the exalted 1982 in Bordeaux. Ask any wine lover to rate 1982 red Bordeaux wines on a 10-point scale and almost everyone would say the year was a 10 out of 10. Every vintage chart I have ever seen agrees. The accolades are almost universal. To most people, it was a perfect year. But was it?

I’ve had a many 1982 Bordeaux that were dreadful. But if the vintage was a 10, how could that be? It couldn’t have been the vintage, so say the charts. And almost all of the Classified Growth Bordeaux I have had were very good.

In truth, 1982 was a potentially disastrous vintage. It was a hot year, which usually is good, but about the time everyone began harvesting, temperature levels rose outrageously. By the time grapes were being delivered to winery cellars for crushing, they were already well above 80 degrees.