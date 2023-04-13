The discussion was mostly cordial until some debate crept in toward the end, leading me to a decade of internal thought that plagued me until a year ago.

I was chatting, about 2005, with a man I had just met who had as much passion for Riesling as I do. He said he especially loved those that are bone dry. I rarely discuss this topic with anyone; most people think Riesling is sweet or ought to be. This guy knew it can be very dry.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Because I love dry Riesling so much, I’m tempted to write more often about it than I do. A recent article here on acidity mentioned how acid affects Riesling, allowing it to be a great match for many foods. Sweet wines typically don’t work with food.

Lunching recently with Christian Adams, import director for the German Wine Collection, I learned that sales of dry Rieslings recently have been strong, which is evident since social normalcy replaced the meagre crowds of shoppers and diners we saw during the pandemic.

As demand and prices have risen, some of the best German imports have been hard to find. Regular buyers of dry Riesling today are paying at least 20% more for the same wines we bought just months ago. In his portfolio, Adams has several excellent values of dry Riesling. (See below.)

The discussion I had in 2005 started out with the two of us agreeing that even slight amounts of sugar in a “dry” Riesling, especially when combined with higher alcohol, can create a mid-palate texture that can quash the crispness that we dry Riesling lovers dote on.

Our affable discussion reached an impasse when the stranger asserted that only Germany could make a Riesling dry enough for him. No other wine region in the world, so he said, could ever produce a classic dry Riesling the way Germany can.

I said I adored German trocken Rieslings, but noted that areas in Washington, New York, Michigan, Idaho and Ohio make superb Rieslings that are really dry. He replied, “So I’ve heard. But California can’t.”

His last remark was upsetting because I had just concluded a series of tastings that convinced me that there were a few California vineyards, scant though they were, in which cool-climate fruit could be honed to make truly dry Rieslings that might be appreciated by even the most finicky lovers of German Riesling.

These places had not yet produced Rieslings dry enough, I suspected. Most producers who call their Rieslings dry choose to leave some residual sugar. Most of them tell me it’s because consumers want Riesling to be slightly sweet, even if they’re called dry on the label.

I believe California has several vineyards that can make completely wines, but it’s rarely seen.

I began to see this in the late 1990s after tasting Rieslings from a tiny property mid-way between Anderson Valley’s Boonville and inland Ukiah in the Mendocino hills. I felt it had the fruit to make a great dry Riesling.

The name of the vineyard was Cole Ranch. Today that 80-acre vineyard is the smallest appellation in the United States, sitting as it does with no nearby vineyards. It’s remote.

Cole Ranch then was making Rieslings from a producer that left some sugar in the wine. I believed could be drier. I spoke with the owners about trying to make a wine that was really dry, but my efforts were rebuffed. I was told that a completely dry version would be commercial suicide.

A decade passed. The vineyard was sold. Recently I recalled my 2005 conversation. Last year, having had no success convincing anyone to make a completely dry Riesling, I decided I would. My good friend and winemaker Greg La Follette agreed to join me in this possibly fruitless exploration.

I’m extremely pleased with his efforts. The resulting wine follows directly from the path taken a few years ago by Sonoman Ross Cobb, who has as much passion for austere Rieslings as I do, and who was able to obtain Cole Ranch fruit starting in 2019. It is still available. (See below.) I began to make a Cole Ranch Riesling last fall.

This week our Wines of the Week from Cobb are two of the most striking Rieslings I’ve tasted in years. They meet the yardstick: they’re dry enough for anyone who demands near-austere wine.

For a Riesling that’s dry and still carries not only the personality of the variety but also the individuality of the soil from which it comes, several details must be addressed. These include proper rootstocks, trellising systems, harvest dates, handling, vinification, and delicate treatment.

Many German producers have elevated this formula into a high art form. Many of the wines that come from German districts display distinctive regional personalities that mark the differences between them.

We once saw the phrase Mosel-Saar-Ruwer on wine labels to characterize where the fruit comes from, but that phrase was abandoned in 2007 because it was evident that the areas were distinctly different.

A visit to this dramatic wine area with its gorgeous, steeply canted vineyards illustrates how different the subregions really are from one another. Mosels tend to be more floral and slightly crisper than those of the Ruwer, with their unique minerally aromas and slightly richer structures. Saar Rieslings have more delicate spice notes linked to it blue slate ground covering; they’re often said to be lacier, aromatically fascinating and lean.

Because most of the Rieslings produced from Cole Ranch fruit have only been made completely dry for a few years, it isn’t possible to more precisely describe the greatness of that vineyard, but it certainly allowed Ross Cobb and me to produce wines that prove my original contention: California does have vineyards that can make top-rate, completely dry Rieslings.

Doing so requires a winemaker skilled enough to avoid the pitfalls and be willing to do a wine with zero residual sugar as well as high acidity and low pH, allowing the personality of the fruit to be the dominant feature. La Follette is one such talent.

Ross Cobb, Greg, and I believe in these wines so strongly that that we use expensive 20-year corks. If a bottle should be aged for a decade or even longer, the wine will benefit from its time in the bottle.

Aging dry Riesling is an interesting idea. Few people have ever tasted such a treat.

There are still a few cases left of Ross’s wines. If tasted in the next couple of years, they will enhance delicate seafood dishes and cheeses. Both will benefit from time in the bottle.

From Christian Adams’ German Wine Collection:

2021 Kuhling-Guillot Rheinhessen Gutswein, Qvinterra Dry ($30): Elegant, peach-laced fruit with hints of lemon peel, slightly richer mid-palate (4 g/L of sugar).

2018 Wagner Stempel Riesling, Porphyr Siefersheim, Rheinhessen ($31): Richer and not quite as dry as I prefer, but its lushness works to take the acidity and it is great with creamed soups. It has a bright and frisp finish.

2020 Karthäuserhof Riesling, Schieferkristall, Ruwer, Trocken ($37): Outstanding aromas of jasmine, stone/slate, and a hint of petrol with perfect structure, dry (3.7 g/L r.s., 10.5% alcohol) yet not austere. A classic.

My wine isn’t yet released. Only 95 cases were produced. Email me for details.

Wines of the Week: 2019 and 2020 Cobb Riesling, Cole Ranch ($35) – On the 2019, from the Cobb website: “This is the more flashy and exotic Riesling… Aromas of star fruit, strawberries and kiwi. The palate is rich but tense with flavors of green apple, mango, and crushed chalk in the finish. Evolves constantly in the glass.”

The 2020: “white flowers, minerals, lime, grapefruit, and dried peach.” There’s no sugar or oak, so the flavors are pristine. The wine is still youthful and underdeveloped.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.