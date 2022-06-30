Dan Berger On Wine, The Finger Lakes Rieslings, Part 1

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Some of the world’s finest wines are made in the verdant hills of upstate New York’s gorgeous Finger Lakes district from Riesling grapes.

This is a truism for me, but it isn’t a widely held belief. In fact, most people have yet to recognize that New York state even makes top-quality wines, let alone anything world-class. There are even misinformed people who say Riesling rarely is great. Fine. More for me and others who love it.

Especially the dry versions.

The excitement we see in New York Riesling is a tale that includes several episodes that justify a book-length manuscript, which would include one featuring the complex local history dating to the 1960s, when most of the grapes grown around here made grape juice.

It was then that this area’s major controversy exploded. Some people argued that the only wines that ought to be made here were from hybrid grapes or Native American varieties, like Concord.

Concord is best known for making grape juice and jelly. Its aroma is assertive; some people find it off-putting. Concords also make wine, but it’s typically so assertively grapey and sweet that it’s usually cloying. No wine lover would be caught dead with it.

Before tackling New York’s checkered wine history, look at the wine greatness New York has created in the last three decades. It’s clear that today, many French grapes (Vitis vinifera) grow well here. Native varieties (Vitis labrusca) still grow here and make better wine than ever, but vinifera today is king.

Of the 11 Finger Lakes, which are remote from Manhattan, not far from Rochester and Ithaca, four are seen as pre-eminent for fine wine: Seneca, Cayuga, Keuka and Canandaigua.

After decades of debate as to whether French grape cultivars could even survive this area’s cold winters, it eventually was discovered that Riesling does brilliantly in these soils. Other French varieties prospered later.

Experimentation proved that planting vines close enough to large bodies of water, such as lakes, helps keep vines from freezing to death in winter. The lakes help moderate winter temperatures, preventing winterkill.

That Riesling would produce fine wine here never was in doubt. What was risky was commercial viability. In the 1970s, especially here, Riesling commanded modest prices; planting it was potentially a fiscal disaster.

If two vintages in 10 fell victim to Jack Frost’s icicles, a decade of profits could be at risk.

In November 1977, after a Montreal visit, I drove down to the Finger Lakes to learn about New York Riesling. I had heard rumors that it was a wine worth trying. My first stop was at the old, nearly antediluvian Gold Seal Winery in still-quaint Hammondsport on Keuka Lake.

The Gold Seal tasting room was gloomy. I was the only visitor. It was 3 p.m. The pourer, seeing me take notes, asked if I wanted to taste with the winemakers.

Soon, out came French-trained Champagne expatriates Charles Fournier and Guy Devaux, historic figures and pioneers in New York’s first efforts with French varieties. They led me down to an icy, dank cellar, where we sipped a sublime 1975 Riesling. Following the lead of my hosts, I dutifully spit the first sip into a sink.

“You spit well,” Fournier said with a wink. But the wine was so good I consumed the rest of my glass. Forty minutes later, I had been evangelized about the glories of New York Riesling.

Since then, almost everything has changed around the lakes. Instead of the dozen wineries sprinkled randomly around the terrain then, today there are some 150, almost each one making a Riesling or several.

With the expertise of modern winemaking and grape-growing, improvements in vine genetic materials, analysis of yeast strains, research into aging methods, study of German techniques and more, Riesling here today is astounding.

No hard facts on production are available, but it’s estimated that about 1,500 acres of Riesling surround the lakes today. In California that would be about the size of a medium-sized vineyard. New York wineries measured their Riesling output in dozens of cases, not hundreds.

The secret to these wines is in their varietal personalities. Riesling lovers know how fascinating they can be. In fact, the best wines here rival the best made anywhere in this country. Other great Riesling areas are just as remote: southern Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. And perhaps a half-dozen tiny sites in California.

The flavors of finger Lakes Riesling?

Lemon, lemon peel, lemon verbena (similar to Australia’s lime), petrol, grapefruit and occasionally peach. Their greatest feature is the delicate interplay between sugar and acid.

Yet despite the accolades that Finger Lakes Rieslings get from their acolytes, New York Riesling remains something of a pariah in its own land. The Spanish word malinchismo, which in Mexico refers to a distaste for anything local, always has played a role in the disrespect many New Yorkers exhibit when it comes to their own wines. Riesling, despite wine critics’ praise, is no exception.

The best New York Rieslings can be austerely dry. Some are better food companions than Chardonnay.

Bracing acidity, once thought to be a feature that people would hate, has found many newcomers eager to embrace flavors unassailed by sweetness.

It’s true that sweet Riesling still is appreciated by many wine buyers. For some, it’s what they grew up on. Younger buyers, especially those with tastes formed by today’s standards that recognize the qualities in dry wines, adore the most angular efforts.

One reason they do is that these wines usually have a small trace of sugar, which is there mainly to guarantee that sourness doesn’t become the main feature.

It is this vibrant relationship between tartness and sweetness that creates a glorious tension, allowing a Riesling’s (low) pH, alcohol and (moderate) sugar to offer such sublime equilibrium that can be brilliant with seafood.

Credit must go to the dozens of skilled winemakers in upstate New York whose efforts to maximize Riesling flavor alongside subtle elements from the different subregions of the Finger Lakes now are on display every vintage.

Visiting the Finger Lakes is a great nontraditional tasting tour. Riesling lovers can compare the elusive differences of wines from two or three different lakes.

Such understated distinctions didn’t exist in the 1960s and 1970s when Riesling was new and when two long-gone forerunners of wine, Dr. Konstantin Frank and Walter S. Taylor, waged an epic battle.

The two men engaged in impassioned and acerbic verbal skirmishes that some thought might come to blows. Both men were feisty characters who disputed what sort of wine was best for the region.

Taylor, a burly John Wayne lookalike, thundered when orating that this area’s best wines came from easier-to-grow hybrid grapes like Seyval, Vidal and Chambourcin. Taylor growled that French varieties grown here made only insipid wines.

Ukrainian-trained Frank, looking more like the scientist he was (he earned a doctorate in grapevine cold-hardiness), lectured anyone who’d listen that the more refined French grapes would survive the harsh winters. In his thick Russian accent, he never minced words about his revulsion for native or French-American grape wines.

The caustic tone of their years-long debate had none of the refinement or erudition of William F. Buckley’s “Firing Line.” There was no rapprochement; it was bare knuckles.

But it was also clear that each had radically differing agendas.

Taylor was a commercial cairn. In 1985, I sat at his tasting bar and witnessed this 6-foot-3, 200-pound goliath, bedecked in his signature broad-brimmed Stetson and denims, work the large room, hawking his Seyval-based sparkling wine with outrageous boasts.

Frank, by contrast, spoke in more scientific terms. On my first visit there, he wore a bright yellow slicker while hosing down his wine press and chatting disinterestedly to me. The interview was worthless.

Frank’s first job in this country, in March 1954, was when he was hired to handle grape-growing for Gold Seal’s aforementioned Fournier, who saw in Frank a younger version of himself. Both men believed French grapes were New York’s destiny.

Eight years later Frank opened his own small winery, which he always saw as an experimental station. It was there mainly to prove his doctoral thesis.

And thus was his vineyard a patchwork quilt, planted hither and yon — a Chardonnay vine here, a Muscat Ottonel vine there. Adjacent vines almost never were the same variety.

Harvest time was a labyrinth for the teenage pickers he used. Each new picker was trained on the spot to pick only those grapes whose vines had certain specific leaf shapes!

The pioneering efforts of Frank and Fournier eventually paved the way for the greatness that Finger Lakes wines enjoy today.

I visited the Dr. Konstantin Frank winery (https://www.drfrankwines.com) two weeks ago and tasted six outstanding wines. Included was a remarkable Saperavi, made from a Russian red grape variety that’s rarely planted in this country.

Now celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Frank winery is one of the nation’s treasures. Fittingly, its Rieslings and sparkling wines are some of its best, the latter paying homage to Fournier and Devaux. And there is also a sparkling Riesling!

For now, very few of the best New York Rieslings are distributed outside the state, though Dr. Frank’s fourth generation does have national distribution for several of its best wines.

Changes are afoot in the Finger Lakes today. Several existing projects reportedly are up for sale, and at least one major new venture already is growing grapes and making wines.

Next week: A look at one of the newest Finger Lakes projects, a potentially exciting venture from a famed California winemaker(!) and what its implications might be for the future of the region and its Rieslings.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Cobb Riesling, Cole Ranch, “Cole Ranch Vineyard” ($36) – The tiny Cole Ranch Vineyard in the hills west of Ukiah in Mendocino County is the nation’s smallest appellation (8 acres). It arguably makes the best Riesling outside of New York state.

Ross Cobb is a classicist who believes that great dry Riesling has zero sugar. This wine is a brilliant example. Angular with hints of lemon, dried tropical fruits, and a faint hint of TDN, the petroleum-like varietally correct characteristic of the variety, this wine will improve for at least another five to seven years and may be best at age 12! I’ve tasted dry German Rieslings of this caliber. They typically sell for $50 to $75 per bottle. Bottle Barn Santa Rosa carries this wine for $28.99.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.