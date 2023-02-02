Nearly a year ago, I opined here that “the best white wine in America today is Sauvignon Blanc.” Nothing in the intervening 11 months has changed that notion except that consumer demand for SB is way up.
Sauvignon Blanc grapes are now in greater demand than ever and prices for SB wines are rising.
Chardonnay lovers may dispute my assertion about the greatness of Sauvignon Blanc, but on several levels it’s tough to challenge that statement, especially at the highest levels of widely accepted quality for each grape:
— Excellent Sauvignon Blancs can be made from a wide range of locations, produce different but fascinating styles of wine, and besides being distinctive, they can all be excellent. Great Chardonnay usually can only come from cooler sites.
— Quality Sauvignon Blancs usually are cheaper than quality Chardonnays.
— With SB, it’s easier to define regional distinctiveness than it is with Chardonnay.
— Sauvignon Blanc doesn’t rely on oak for its ability to reach adoration among its devotees. With most iconic Chardonnays, noticeable oak is mandatory.
— When made perfectly, 20- and 30-year-old examples of Sauvignon Blanc are some of the greatest older white wines in the world — a fact few Chardonnay lovers know anything about.
Only Sauvignon’s fiercest devotees understand this last statement. Chardonnay lovers may think I’m daft, but I’ve experienced several 25- and 30-year-old examples of SB that were perfectly designed to take on astounding complexities with age.
What resulted could only be considered a shock to those who adore Chardonnay. When I first encountered older Loire Valley white wines in the 1980s, I was amazed at their depth, personality and food compatibility.
Not that I’d turn my back on a perfectly made, seamlessly aged white Burgundy. Such wines have occasionally taken my breath away. Le Montrachet from the best Burgundy houses achieves this on occasion. Take the case of the astounding Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Montrachet. It’s so complex that it often is served after the domaine’s red wines! (The current DRC Montrachet is roughly $1,400 per bottle – if you can find one!)
Nor is it easy finding older bottlings of French SBs from the best French producers, in Pouille-Fumé or Sancerre. One reason for the scarcity of Loire Valley whites on the West Coast is that they are prized by East Coast wine collectors; the limited number of Loire SBs that get out this way usually are snapped up by in-the-know wine lovers — which accounts for their high prices.
Another point about Sauvignon Blanc takes us back to a column here recently regarding classic versus neo-classic styles. Most of today’s California or New Zealand neo-Sauvignon Blancs are designed to be consumed immediately, which means many (most?) are slightly sweet. Sweeter/softer wines typically don’t age as long.
I have no problem with the newer styles of Sauvignon Blanc, especially since so many are simply delicious, require no special learning to appreciate them, and if they’re a little bit sweet, just toss them in the freezer for a few minutes. Cold temperatures tend to emulate acidity.
The way some modern-era SBs are produced, wearing their flavors on their figurative sleeves, they can be charming if a tad simple. So popular is this style that almost everyone who makes SB is trying to capture a market in which soft and succulent plays a major role and where acidity isn’t as crucial as it ought to be if the wine is to be served with savory foods.
Some of the best examples of these wines come from Napa Valley, a slightly warmer area in which beautifully structured wines are similar in some ways to the whites of Bordeaux — even though the latter usually are blended with earlier-harvested Semillon, creating sublime complexity.
The typical Napa style of SB usually is broader, a bit softer. These wines usually are more complex than New Zealand SBs. However, to justify their (usually higher prices of $30 to $100), many Napa producers now age SBs in oak barrels.
Wood contact can add complexity but can also blunt the varietal precision. And the prices can be daunting.
Those who love the Napa version may not realize it, but they’re probably in love with the richer mid-palate, which may relate to the similar kind of texture they seek in Chardonnay.
Sonoma County, by contrast, has at least a half dozen unique sub-regions where the provincial fingerprint applies to the way the wine displays its fruit.
Closer to the original varietal model are SBs from Dry Creek Valley, which has a slightly cooler climate than other adjacent districts, permitting the classic style to peek through any efforts to emulate the neo-classic. These wines are so interesting that they almost never need any oak.
Dry Creek has temperatures and soils that are most accommodating to SB and permit a more distinctive style of wine that includes specific green elements not unlike jalapeño, green tea, dried figs and even tree ripened olives.
As with most New World wines over the last 20 years or so, we now have to deal with alcohol levels in almost all wines that are far too high for them to be truly accommodating as food companions. This is as true for Sauvignon Blanc as it is for almost any other grape.
For me and many of the people who understand structure, alcohol levels of 14.5% or more is usually associated with softness. What once was appropriate acidity today no longer is a reality. Back when most white wines were 13% alcohol or so (or less!), the structure was far more appropriate for food.
Sauvignon Blanc got a reputation as a white wine outlier more than 30 years ago when Château St. Jean began to produce several wines from the variety including one from a vineyard called La Petite Etoile. It was relatively assertive in its varietal distinctiveness. Newbies denigrated it.
Similarly, Sauvignon Blanc also was originally planted in the cool Carneros district, which later was identified more for is excellence with Chardonnay. Buena Vista winemakers Jill Davis and Judy Matulich-Weitz created some stunning SBs from the estate property that aged nicely, but never really caught on with consumers. Again, some people slandered it.
Not much Sauvignon Blanc remains in the Carneros district, but as temperatures rise in the coming years, Carneros SB may well come back into fashion.
Another distinctive style of Sauvignon Blanc came out of the Sierra foothills about 25 years ago. Often it displayed a delightful kind of a dried hay aroma. It was lovely with white fish like halibut and sturgeon. Again, over time Sauvignon Blanc was replaced by other grapes like Barbera, which has become a star attraction in the foothills.
One of the least appreciated styles of SB, historically at least, began in the 1980s when several producers in California’s Central Coast began to experiment with the grape in windy or cold regions. These wines often displayed such herbaceous elements that critics were adamant in their antagonism to them.
Critics were unrelenting in their disparagement of these wines, saying they were infected with “the veggies” — like steamed spinach or artichokes. And it certainly was true that the green elements in this variety came from the fact that the grape has a naturally high level of pyrazine, an aroma not unlike canned asparagus.
Central Coast Sauvignon Blanc grown in slightly warmer areas, like Santa Ynez Valley, can be crafted in such a way as to take advantage of its potential for aging. This is exactly what Fred Brander began to do in 1975 when he founded his eponymous winery.
Perhaps the most widely appreciated U.S. style of wine today is coming from Lake County, which usually offers exotic tropical fruit components when the wines are young. Lake County SBs rarely are aged because they’re so tasty immediately after release.
More recently cooler regions that have climates not terribly dissimilar from New Zealand have been identified for their potential to produce far more interesting and complex wines than previously was understood. Part of our learning curve started in the early 1990s when the first wave of New Zealand SBs began arriving here to rave notices.
Unfortunately, many of these wines came here with high acidity that had to be tempered by leaving residual sugar in the wines, and far too many California winemakers followed suit, even though the domestic versions didn’t have the proper acidity.
That has begun to correct itself in the last few years as a few bright winemakers began to discover the greatness of this grape when it’s grown in cool, perhaps even cold, subregions.
We will explore that concept in Part 2 of this analysis next week.
Wine of the Week: 2021 Davis Bynum Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Jane’s Vineyard, Virginia’s Block ($25) – The tropical fruit aroma notes here are primary elements, and from previous vintages I can suggest that this wine will be more distinctive in about two more years. Winemaker Greg Morthole harvested fruit (for this wine and the previous vintage, 2020) from one of the coolest vineyards in Russian River Valley where he gets consistent ripening. About 40% of each wine was aged in neutral acacia wood barrels and the richness of the 14.5%-alcohol wine can be moderated by chilling. Some places are still carrying the 2020 vintage. Tasted side-by-side, the wines are nearly identical.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.