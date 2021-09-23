Dan Berger On Wine: The growing import confusion

I’ve been writing about wine for 45 years and every time I think I’ve got a handle on it…

I’ve met people who think of themselves as wine experts. At least, they act that way. They know things like the soils of Napa Valley, can explain the meaning of terroir, and speak expressively of the differences between French and American oak barrels.

Yet they have no idea what the term erzeugerabfüllung means.

Wine “experts” come in all shapes and sizes, from generalists to specialists. What constitutes expert knowledge in one area of wine may have no meaning in other areas. This is one aspect of wine that makes it such a complex and difficult subject to master.

Indeed, Master of Wine (MW) is a term that takes decades of study to acquire. The title may be used only by those who have passed a rigid exam originally devised to certify expertise in a broad range of wine topics — and to be used by those primarily engaged in the selling of wine.

It was a British construct aimed at validating wine merchants. Today a list of MWs now includes people from around the globe, some of whom do not sell wine at all.