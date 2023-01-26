Dan Berger On Wine: The justifiable lie?

Lying is the con artist’s greatest skill. Euphemisms for this murky art form include subterfuge, deceit, mendaciousness and a dozen more, and the consequences range from massive to trivial.

Thefts resulting from gross fabrications (schemes) can lead to serious reprisals, such as civil or criminal lawsuits. Or they may be overlooked.

When a high government official is caught in thousands of lies, even though they may be verified as falsehoods, sometimes there’s no real-world penalty unless actual crimes can be proven. Even then, some liars and cheats get off without punishment and simply have to live with mortification.

When a candidate for the U.S. Congress says he graduated with honors from a prestigious college, rarely does anyone check on the veracity of the comment — not even to determine that the person actually attended the college. It’s a lie, but a crime?

Monumental lies that make headlines often lead to massive losses for victims as well as perdition for the fabricating perpetrators — if they’re apprehended. Names that come to mind include Bernie Madoff, Charles Ponzi, Elizabeth Holmes, Barry Minkow, and Frank Abagnale Jr.

Some lies are “innocent.” When a used car salesman says a car gets 30 miles per gallon, who actually verifies that “harmless” remark? It may turn out to be radically inaccurate, but buyers may not know for sure until they’ve driven the lemon for weeks.

Among the justifiable lies common in society are, “The check is in the mail,” “The chef is in the kitchen this evening,” “The seafood is fresh,” “Your order will arrive in three days,” and “This won’t hurt a bit.”

The phrase “white lie” dates back to medieval times and refers to untrue statements intended to be harmless, i.e., “I can’t come into the office today because my aunt has gout.”

Since this is a beverage column: Russian River Brewing Co. of Santa Rosa and Windsor once made a delicate, tasty brew called Little White Lie. It has been discontinued for the time being.

White lies are everywhere — supermarket signs (“sweet cherries”), café menus (“fresh-squeezed orange juice”), fast-lube centers (“just 29 minutes”), wine bottle labels (“14.5%”), and the alleged high quality of any new motion picture.

Are these harmless falsifications? No, but most of us are skeptical enough to accept them as mere conceits intended to divert a focus on real truths.

Most wine list and retail store website deceptions tend to aggrandize or euphemize. (Instead of saying a wine is “strange,” they say it’s “charmingly rustic.”) But recently I’ve noticed that some egregious fibbers say things that are absurd. I get irritated because uninitiated wine buyers often accept misleading statements on face value.

When I’m sold a bill of goods on a wine that turns out to be not as advertised, one recourse is to return the wine, which is easier in restaurants than it is in retail stores.

When a server tells me a wine is one thing and it turns out to be radically different, I return the wine forthwith.

In the last decade, a key point of aggravation for me are wines advertised as being dry, but are not. With wines I’m not familiar with, I always ask servers or clerks for details, and I say I don’t cotton to no sweetness.

On a visit to Canada not long ago, I stopped in a state wine shop and asked a clerk to suggest a bone-dry rosé. She seemed knowledgeable and gave me a bottle I hadn’t heard of. She assured me the wine was dry, which is what the shelf-talker said.

I bought it. When I tried it, it was irritatingly sweet. I revisited the store to return it, but the clerk said they wouldn’t take it back. It did no good to remind her that the shelf-tag was wrong and that she had assured me the wine was dry.

In a local restaurant I asked about a new Riesling on the wine list that was listed as dry. I asked how dry — using terms like “crisp,” “acidic” and “tart.” The server, who seemed to know something, said it was “pretty dry.”

“I’m sorry,” I replied, “I don’t know what ‘pretty dry’ means.” So, he poured me a half ounce to try — a nice solution.

Lies that apply to “dry” wine come in many forms. I was reviewing a Sauvignon Blanc that I found to be sweet. Then I noticed the press release that accompanied the wine. It said it was dry and “crisp.” Crisp isn’t sweet.

A more subtle kind of lie occurred recently. I considered reviewing a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon. I logged onto the winery’s website for details. The winery said the Cabernet would be better “in a decade or more.”

However, technical details on the site told me the wine would collapse rapidly. (The Cabernet was listed as having 15.5% alcohol, low acid, and a pH of 3.96. I’ve never known such a wine to improve for more than a couple of years.)

I’ve often seen shelf-talkers written by wineries that promote a wine by trumpeting a score or competition medal it won. In several cases, the gold medal or high score occurred years earlier, or for a different vintage of the wine.

Food and wine

Demonstrating that some wines work with food can be tricky.

Decades ago, at an event hosted by the wines of Alsace, two dozen members of the media attended a luncheon at a famed Beverly Hills bistro, where the chef prepared special dishes that would work well with the dry white wines.

But after the first course, it was evident that the chef hadn’t tasted the wines before doing the menu. He assumed they would be relatively sweet. The foods that came out simply didn’t work with the wines at all. In fact, it was a disaster, a few of us agreed.

But the man who was hired to do this promotion on behalf of the wines of Alsace, plodded on, trying to get us all to see what wasn’t there: food and wine compatibility.

As for dry white wines, one country does it best in telling the truth: Germany.

German Rieslings, Silvaners, and other white wines that have the word “trocken” (dry) on their labels must, by law, have less than 10 grams per liter (1%) of residual sugar. And in almost all cases, such wines also have such high acidity that they are very dry.

German wines with slight more sugar are legally listed as “halb-trocken,” (half-dry).

A side note: German white wines listed as "feinherb" may be slightly sweet, but it’s an informal term and may also apply to even sweeter wines.

Wine of the Week: 2020 Jim Barry Riesling, Clare Valley “Watervale” ($13) – One of South Australia’s finest Riesling producers is this family-owned property sitting in the middle of what is known Down Under as the Riesling Trail. This sensational, bone-dry Riesling offers dramatic lime, limestone, and delicate floral notes in the aroma, and has such astounding minerally mid-palate elements (and a trace of petrol!) that it will clearly be better in 2 to 4 years. It’s my go-to house white wine partially because of its remarkable value.