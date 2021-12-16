Dan Berger, On Wine: The Mystery of Terroir

Shoe, the main character in the late cartoonist Jeff MacNelly’s comic strip of that name, often was depicted as a wine-loving newspaper editor who occasionally wrote wine reviews.

In one strip from decades ago, Shoe is typing a column to tell his readers how to analyze wine. First look at its color, he writes, then smell its aroma, and finally taste it.

He concludes with a grin, “Taste is the biggie.”

Which flies in the face of millions of wine lovers worldwide who believe that the aroma of a great wine is well over half of the pleasure it delivers. Moreover, a fine wine’s gestalt is due, as much as anything else, to where it was grown.

Yet many people still believe that for any wine to be great, it must merely taste great – and that where it came from is an incidental curiosity. To them, taste IS the biggie.

But in France, where they know about such things, they cherish terroir (tare-wahr) far more than they do any proclamations of tastiness. If a wine isn’t an authentic example of its region, it cannot be great, they say. A wine without terroir is hollow.

In the words of winemaker Randall Grahm, terroir in France “is absolutely sacred.”

But explaining terroir isn’t easy. Dozens of wine authors have written about the concept for probably a century or more with few really answering the question fully. Numerous books contain the word terroir in their titles, including one called "Terroir and Other Myths of Winegrowing" by Mark A. Matthews in which the author looks skeptically at the concept.

At its most basic, terroir simply refers to how a place (a vineyard) imposes specific aromas and/or tastes on the wines it produces. That “place-ness,” say its supporters, includes soils, climate, extraneous inputs (such as vines being adjacent to a line of eucalyptus trees), not to mention vine age, trellising choices, pruning strategy…

There’s no scientific proof that terroir creates unique features in fine wines. Indeed, science has proven that the elements in the soil (such as minerals) are not found in the wines. So, is terroir real at all?

Almost anyone who considers him or herself to be a wine aficionado probably leans in favor of the persistence of regionality — or terroir. To them, it is not only real, but they can prove it. For instance, many people easily identify certain character traits in some wines that are unquestionably linked to sites:

• Black pepper-scented Syrahs from Australia’s northern Victoria or Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand;

• The unique gooseberry and “pipi du chat” aroma usually found in Marlborough (NZ) Sauvignon Blancs.

• The lanolin and fig aromas of Australia’s Hunter Valley) Semillon.

• The electric acidity and aromatic drama in Germany’s Mosel Rieslings.

But those are just generalizations and may be applied to many vineyards in various locales.

Look at that list above: All the wines listed are from other countries. Wineries that exist elsewhere seem to capture terroir a lot better than those from sun-splashed California, where opulence reigns, alcohols are higher, and regional characteristics are nowhere near as pronounced or esteemed.

When you fine-tune this elusive concept, things really get esoteric.

Twenty years ago, we visited Germany and had several appointments in the Mosel. One afternoon we drove to visit Egon Müller in the Saar. Most of the wines of the Mosel Valley carry the comprehensive name “Mosel-Saar-Ruwer.” But the wines of those three areas are distinctly different from one another.

But how different I didn’t realize until Müller handed me a glass of one of his more modest Rieslings, a QbA. One whiff told me we weren’t in Kansas anymore. Not only was the wine distinctly scented, unlike most of the other Mosels we had tried, it was an order of magnitude more exotic. It seemed to have a sort of Saar-ness. Was this due to terroir?

Though the wine’s label still said “Mosel-Saar-Ruwer,” it had a markedly Saar-like personality (more saline notes). (Today an Egon Müller QbA Riesling is prized and sells here for around $85 a bottle.)

When I got back home, I called a friend who knew far more about German Rieslings than I. I told him of my experience with the Müller QbA. I asked, “What was that character?”

“That’s the Saar,” he said. And quickly added, “and it’s Egon Müller.”

As time has gone by, I’ve learned that soil characteristics, or simply the "there" that’s "there," can and often do contribute something to many wines. And people who are extremely familiar with all of the wine world’s “something-nesses” not only appreciate them, but treasure them.

A few months before his passing, the great winemaker André Tchelistcheff walked me through his former winery, Beaulieu Vineyard in Rutherford. Later we shared some Cabernets, one of which Andre had made decades earlier.

Despite his age (92) and lifelong smoking habit, he identified what he called “Rutherford Dust” in the aroma of the wine. What I sensed was a delicate hint of dried sage – that herb that seems to be mandatory on roast turkey.

I asked Andre if his “dust” referred to sage. He smiled, nodded once, and said, “Dust.” It was an aroma, he said, that he noticed more in Rutherford), and a lot less in neighboring districts. Was that terroir?

Perhaps so – but in today’s modern world where high scores are linked to aroma-masking high alcohols, terroir is not prized as it once was. And since high scores are mandatory, later harvesting of fruit has become common.

Late picking is known to make more voluptuous wines, but many Cabernets thus lose any sense of terroir-ness. Winemakers seem to favor higher prices and faster sales.

So, is terroir dead? I’ll answer that in an upcoming column, but certainly, it’s in the intensive care ward and the nurse is named Ratched.

I believe terroir in California (for some grape varieties) may well be related simply to the macro and micro views of climate, in which California’s more Mediterranean, sun-impacted vines create a challenge for those who wish to produce more terroir-based wines.

Too much sun can be a curse. No such problem exists in Europe, where lower alcohols, more complexity, and other more subtle elements rule.

To make the point even clearer, so much Chardonnay is planted throughout California in regions inappropriate for that grape. Thus, few show any particular terroir, partly as a result of the choices winemakers make to produce wines that are more succulent, oaky, and perhaps even buttery.

This is rarely the case with smaller producers who are focused on making Eurocentric styles of wine that emulate the classics as they originated in the old world. We have also seen struggles in that direction from Australia and New Zealand, and a few other places where adhering to the euro-style is seen as a worthy effort.

Very few American wine critics give wines credit for displaying terroir. I know of no wine that a reviewer gave a very high score to primarily because it had loads of terroir.

So, yes, I do believe that terroir exists. But it is up to each individual winemaker to decide how best to capture it – how to handle the fruit, how to trellis, and prune, how to select the right picking date, and then make the wine with extreme care so as not to interfere with Mother Nature.

Many decisions can destroy terroir character. But more and more these days, I see winemakers, even younger ones, looking back over their shoulders into history and asking the question, “can I improve this wine by doing what our ancestors did?”

Although I’m encouraged by some of the winemaking I have seen recently, one line I have yet to hear from a winemaker is: “Do I really want a 100-point score if, to get there, it costs me my soul?”

Wine of the Week

2020 Pax Syrah, El Dorado County, Fenaughty Vineyard ($24) – As noted in the accompanying article, it’s extremely difficult to find wines with distinctive terroir elements in sub-“blessed” California, but among the finest practitioners of the art form is Pax Mahle, whose distinctive red wines are as true to the grapes and soils from which they emanate as any in the state. Ordinariness finds no shelter with Pax.

This classic example of rusticness and personality personifies the wild nature that this grape variety can achieve when it is allowed to be what it wants to be, which is exotic and countryside-ish. Fancy stemware unnecessary. The aroma has blackberry fruit, but more earthy components, including dried tobacco and forest floor. The aftertaste is built solely on the grape, with alcohol playing almost no particular role, since it is 12.5%!

From Pax’s website: “This 100% Syrah was fermented using 100% whole-clusters… crushed entirely by foot. Vibrant and high-toned, we aged this wine for 6 months in very old neutral French oak 500-liter puncheons to preserve the vibrancy and verve of this high-altitude Alpine-inspired wine.” A French terroir-ist would be enthralled!

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.