Dan Berger on Wine: The outstanding value of Pedroncelli

Strategies for re-opening

On another topic, with re-openings of old favorite restaurants, dining out has taken on a new meaning for most Americans. Not only are we still distancing, but some places have created patio seating and are using tight-space dining rooms spartanly.

As bleak as life can seem under coronavirus social distancing guidelines, it’s clear that the restaurant industry needs re-opening strategies that allows them to rebuild business as fast as possible.

But re-openings will challenge restaurants in different ways with the main goal a return to normalcy.

Despite the gloom caused by months of inactivity, could there be good news ahead? Could a restaurant’s wine program provide a pathway to a return to normality? More importantly, aren’t re-openings the perfect time to experiment with some adventuresome ideas to encourage diners back in?

Creative restaurant ownership may view this time as a way to test new ideas making use of wine as way to do things better. The 2020 re-opening of restaurants may be the perfect time to re-strategize old wine-marketing systems.