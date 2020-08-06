Dan Berger on Wine: The variations of Sauvignon Blanc

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Probably no grape variety has ever been so disparaged and then so appreciated as has Sauvignon Blanc.

It’s one of the world’s greatest wine grapes, which is saying something considering many thousands of varieties have been made into wine with success. But during its down period in this country (1970s and ‘80s), it was misunderstood and showed up in many different guises – or disguises.

In the early 1990s, U.S. winemakers found ways to tame its assertiveness. I wrote articles about how blah the wine had become. A clever headline writer titled one of my articles, “The Blanding of Sauvignon Blanc.”

And for the most part, Sauvignon Blanc was widely ostracized, for good reason.

Today, it may be viewed on a par with the finest wines in the world, though it almost never commands prices commensurate with other iconic wines like Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Champagne, Port, or Riesling. At their best, wines like those can cost well into triple digits.

Even top Sauvignon Blancs rarely sell for $50, and most go for well below $30; the overwhelming majority are between $10 and $18. I know of only two that go above $100.