Dan Berger, On Wine: The visionary Joe Coulombe

Another fabled Trader Joe’s purchase was a 1974 Cabernet Sauvignon, from a great vintage, that he bought from a reportedly great producer’s bulk inventory. It also sold for $1.99! He almost never revealed which producers sold him bulk wines for his house brands. (The flyer often says something like, “Made for us by a superb Sonoma County winery.”)

Well before most West Coast wine shops realized the importance of red Bordeaux, Joe Coulombe offered many, including some from widely recognized Chateaux. We still have two magnums from the vaunted 1975 vintage with Trader Joe’s price stickers on them.

Imports were not the only area of wine in which Joe dabbled. He already carried high-end Champagnes. To that list he added an unknown California sparkling wine, Schramsberg of the Napa Valley.

Schramsberg gained headlines when President Richard Nixon brought the wine with him to China in 1972, but prior to that, the brand was all but anonymous.

I interviewed Schramsberg’s late owner, Jack Davies, in the 1990s about his earliest years. “We were completely unknown at the time,” said Davies. “But Joe liked what we were doing.” He added that Coulombe “was willing to take a chance on us when no one else would. We’ll never forget that,” he said about his continued loyalty to the chain.

Joe sold the chain of Trader Joe’s stores to the huge German grocery operation Aldi in 1979. Today, the Trader Joe’s chain has grown to more than 500 stores in more than 40 states and is continuing to expand.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.

