Dan Berger On Wine: The vitality of regions

Three decades ago, I wrote a column in which I predicted that in about a century, if all goes according to the way it had been going, varietal designations on Napa Valley red wines would be all but nonexistent.

The phrase “Napa Valley” on a bottle of red wine then would automatically designate that the wine inside was a Cabernet Sauvignon -- and that at least 75% of the valley would be covered with that variety. (Today it’s estimated to be 60%.)

It’s that way in most fine wine districts of Northern Europe, where varietals are, by law, specified to be only those that are approved to be grown there. It’s against the law, for example, to plant varieties in Bordeaux that are not authorized.

(That, however, is changing. Global climate change has prompted the French government to permit a few non-traditional varietals in certain Bordeaux areas, to see if they’ll withstand the excessive heat anticipated from future temperature increases.)

Oh, you could plant something like Syrah in Margaux, for instance, but you might be considered an idiot to do so. The resulting wine couldn’t be sold as a Bordeaux. It might be called “vin de table,” a simple table wine, but that would make no sense. “Vin de table” usually designates an inexpensive wine and with the outrageous cost of land in Bordeaux, such a wine would be commercially questionable.

Laws aimed at establishing a firm connection between the soil/site and how they affect specific grape varieties were set up to prove that that symbiosis was vital to sustain the commercialization of wine.

It wasn’t just a Cabernet or a Chardonnay from anywhere. Place mattered. When you got a white wine from Sancerre, that very name, a place in the Loire Valley, specifies that the wine must be made only from Sauvignon Blanc and that the soil and site impact how it smells and tastes.

Similarly, a Cornas is a red wine from that district in the Rhône Valley and it must come from 100% Syrah. By French law, other grape varieties are permitted to be grown in Cornas, but Cornas the wine can be composed only of Syrah. Other grapes growing there may be turned into wine, but likely as not that wine ends up in something called Côtes-du-Rhône.

We usually assume that fine wine in Northern California got its first major start in the early 1970s. so the wine industry here is barely 50 years old. Compare that with France, Germany, South Africa, and Italy, all of which pioneered quality wines several hundred years ago.

So, laws mandating certain grapes in certain areas have yet to be promulgated here.

Even what appears to be an upstart wine nation, Australia, predates the American wine industry by roughly 75 years, and it has not established regional prohibitions on grapes in certain soils.

It is primarily in Europe where the name of the lands from which the grapes come are legally limited to specific grape varieties in many important districts.

But laws differ from place to place. Italy’s picturesque and historic Tuscan region continues to grow many different grape varieties, but making a wine called Chianti starts with the mandate of Sangiovese being the lead sled dog. Other grapes are for blending in smaller amounts.

Although it is possible to make a wine with a varietal label in numerous districts throughout France, with few exceptions France’s best wines rarely have labels identifying the grapes used in them.

White Burgundies are largely made from Chardonnay and the best are very expensive. But seeing “Chardonnay” on a label of a French wine usually indicates that that wine is very modest. The best are designated by vineyards and quality classes.

The only grapes permitted in red Bordeaux must be from the family of grapes related to Cabernet Sauvignon (including Merlot and Malbec).

French place-names, appellations, thus become important to many of the most important grapes and regions and can help consumers. As English wine author Hugh Johnson has said, “I think appellations are a vital consumer aid.”

This system simplifies things for consumers. It tells us that Hermitage in the northern Rhône Valley is all Syrah. But there is some flexibility in some French appellations. A red southern Rhône wine, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, is permitted to be an amalgam of up to a dozen grapes, Grenache being important in the best wines.

Similarly, Barolo in northern Italy is a district wine that must be made entirely of Nebbiolo. A less expensive version of this might be seen as Langhe Nebbiolo in which Langhe is a region.

My Napa decades-old prediction regarding Napa and Cabernet still has yet to materialize, though a few local vintners now label their red wines without any varietal listed. We just assume it’s Cab.

In the United States, no formal link between place and grape varieties exists. In a democratic (some would say anarchistic) way, the U.S. government allows any grape to be planted anywhere. If someone were foolhardy enough to plant Riesling in Kern County, the marketplace soon would let the grower know that Kern County Riesling has a limited market.

However, in certain American locations, the connection between great wine and the soil/climate are so inextricably linked in the minds of wine lovers that it is becoming apparent that it only makes sense to associate the areas with specific grapes.

Western Russian River Valley, for instance, is so obviously compatible with Pinot Noir that any other red wine grape still planted there probably is endangered. Similarly, areas of Santa Maria Valley, in California’s Central Coast, are Pinot Noir havens. Other red wine grapes can make excellent wine there too, but Pinot Noir and Chardonnay do so well that it is almost unthinkable to plant anything else.

One area that will be explored further in an upcoming column here is new region called Petaluma Gap, a wind-swept, hilly region that once was part of the vast Sonoma Coast, and which received formal recognition from the federal government just four years ago.

The cool/cold vineyards that populate several thousand Gap acres are clearly designated as extremely compatible with cool-climate grapes – like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

But a number of producers have now shown that at least a dozen varieties display amazing potential within the Gap’s boundaries. In particular, Syrah is now being produced by a number of high-quality producers from Petaluma Gap fruit. This makes comparisons to the Rhône Valley’s best red wines worthy of further investigation.

Someone recently suggested doing a blind tasting of the best Gap wines and the best French wines. The results of such an event could go a long way in establishing what the Gap offers.

Other regions of California that do particularly well with specific grape varieties also could claim some spotlights. Italian Barbera is a favorite of many Italian wine lovers. Now several superb producers of that grape variety in the Sierra Foothills want the rest of society to recognize what they’re doing with Barbera as well.

And there are pockets of California, Oregon, and even Pennsylvania where the wonderful Austrian grape Grüner Veltliner has proven to be a huge success. Or take, for example, the northern Europe grape variety called Lemberger (Blaufrankisch), which adores the colder growing regions of Petaluma Gap, Michigan’s upper peninsula, and New York’s Finger Lakes.

Wine of the Week: 2016 Wilrich Nebbiolo, Naches Heights ($30): Only a small amount of this astounding wine remains at the winery in Washington’s Columbia Valley, near Yakima. This is the closest thing I have ever tasted outside of Italy to Barolo, and it has all of the characteristics one would expect to pay twice as much for. More about this project in an upcoming column. www.wilridgewinery.com/product/2016-Estate-Nebbiolo

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.