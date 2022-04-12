Dan Berger On Wine: The Wine-Dinner Party

Most quality wines are served with foods, a marriage that helps enhance the enjoyment of both. And some of the most mundane experiences can be elevated to the sublime when all the pieces fall into place.

In five decades of experiencing good wines, from simple, inexpensive bottles to the ludicrously overpriced, I’ve benefited from my connection with those who understood what it means to enjoy good wine with good people, even if the food is just adequate.

For me, the food is the least important aspect of the equation. And the wine is second most important; people are first.

One of the most enjoyable experiences occurred 35 years ago at a dinner to which we invited several friends. We asked them to bring a good wine priced $5-or-less. All manner of curious wines were served blind and the conversation, and guesses as to what the wines were, were hilarious.

Some of the themes I created for wine-dinner events were a little odd, but no one ever balked because they always found something funny or poignant to offer. In most cases the wines were revealed only after we had had a chance to try them. And almost never did anyone actually guess what the wines were!

One really fun evening was based on the theme “Questionable Wines,” which turned out to be bottles our fiends discovered in their caches that they weren’t sure would be good. Most were terrible. (I provided a more-than-sufficient amount to make sure we had stuff to drink.)

Musing about wine-dinner parties, I realized that it really was more about people, less about wine. The sharing of stories and flavors was more imperative.

One of the most memorable events occurred in 1988. I was living in San Diego, and a friend and serious wine lover, the late Spencer Gould, invited us to dinner on a Sunday evening that he said would be an exploration of old Burgundies.

He asked us to join him at 3 p.m., which was early for dinner. But Spencer had an interesting strategy in mind.

After our arrival, we enjoyed Champagne while talking about his collection of classical music albums. Then we went into the dining room, where four bottles of great old red French Burgundies faced four crystal glasses.

Spencer said mature red wines like these deserved to be centerpieces. To serve them with an elaborate meal could well interfere with their delicate aromas, much the way kitchen aromas often inhibit the enjoyment of subtle wines.

To permit his reds to display their exorbitant charms, he served four superb cheeses, none particularly aromatic. The experience was overwhelming. Even though there were only four wines, we needed more than 90 minutes before we were finished enjoying them. Then we moved to his remarkable wine cellar (a separate building!) while we sipped a French rosé.

When we got back to the dining room, dinner of roast chicken and potatoes (Gratin Dauphinoise) was accompanied by two classic white Burgundies. Dessert was a German Riesling.

I considered the event an extravagance, but Spencer said it was merely his way of sharing some of the wines he would ship back to the Midwest, from where he had hailed, to resume running the family insurance business.

“I’m not sure we’ll have anyone back there who we can share these with,” he said. “It’s all about sharing.”

Since then, I’ve experienced many great wines that were matched by the greatness of the settings, the people, and the foods. That included a feast at Belle Epoque, the home of Champagne Perrier-Jouët.

Our own wine-dinner events were never that elaborate. If you plan one, some basic rules might be helpful.

-- Depending on who the invitees are, try to have at least one wine everyone can enjoy. Serving nothing but experiments risks that all the wines will be so strange no one will enjoy them.

-- Include at least one or two white wines and at least one or two reds, preferably one of which is reliable. In the case of older wines, it’s generally a good idea to avoid both being from the same vintage or location, unless that’s the theme of the event.

I once attended a tasting of 10-year-old Cabernets. The result was that the best wine was consumed by everyone, so we ran out of it quickly. And the least of them wasn’t touched – even though all by itself it was perfectly drinkable.

-- One good strategy is to have two wines from the same varietal, but of differing ages. Two or three young Merlots all from the same vintage might be so similar that their differences may be very slight.

-- When serving two or more wines of the same variety, it’s usually best to try the oldest wine first. Older wines typically have less fruit and if they are served last, after the fruit-driven wines, people who prefer fruitier wines may disparage the more mature ones as not having enough flavor.

-- Do not decant older wines until you have smelled and tasted them first to see if they retain enough fruit to withstand such a radical regime. I brought a very mature Burgundy to a wine-dinner decades ago. Without asking me, the host decanted the wine -- nearly two hours before dinner! When the decanter came out of the kitchen, the wine was completely shot.

-- It’s not necessary to have one wine glass for each wine, but it’s a good idea to have a dump container for wines that people don’t like.

Decanting is always a good idea for very young red wines, and depending on the wine, it might be best to open some of them a day ahead!

Wine of the Week: 2018 Fifth Hill Pickberry, Sonoma Mountain ($45) – Talk about a great wine to share at a wine-dinner with meat dishes! Extremely dark in color, this superb red blend is a great value, especially for people who prefer substantial extraction in their red wines, but who fear gritty tannins.

The Bordeaux blend is 54% Merlot, 21% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Cabernet Franc and the Merlot fraction softens the tannic impact. Plum, cassis and delicate hints of herbs are evident after the wine is open and decanted for several hours.

Winemaker Mike Cox says the vineyard is north-facing, angled toward cool Bennett Valley, thus making it a great location for classic Merlot flavors to develop. It’s not an easy place to farm, and I suspect that succeeding vintages will be priced higher. The 2018 Pickberry will be best in a decade!

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.