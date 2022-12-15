Dan Berger On Wine: The Winemaker’s Dilemma

There are two basic types of winemakers in the United States and the kind of businesses they work for determines to a great degree the style of wines they tend to make.

Some larger wine companies opt for the ultra-conservative: They say, “it worked last year, so let’s do the same thing this year. If the fruit sources stay the same, only minor variations will occur.”

This is a simplistic view of winemaking that can easily be challenged as naïve, but many winemakers do things I disagree with, yet I don’t blame them. Some decisions are out of their hands. To do something other than what the owner wants comes with the risk of job security. So, some decisions that a winemaker must make may be those he or she personally opposes.

For example, filtering certain red wines before they’re bottled usually removes crucial elements that the wine would eventually need to age beautifully for a longer life. But without filtration, the winery risks producing a product that may end up having some commercial problems as a young wine.

There are literally dozens of such choices a winemaker faces with every wine in the stable, and in some cases, it is pointless to say something to the company owner because the decision may be so technically-based that likely as not the owner would never understand what’s at play.

There is usually a cellar crew who works with the wines on a daily basis. Many of these people are so skilled in the tactics and strategies that the winemaker has people to bounce ideas off and finally make the proper decision.

Cellar crews can be remarkably valuable.

Some consumers may find that a major decision a winemaker made turned out to be a mistake. Or conversely a decision could have turned out to be a success. It all depends on how we define success.

Take, for instance, the case of a red wine that has already achieved the status of icon and now sells for well over $100 per bottle. Since the liquid in the bottle is valued at no more than $20 at most, the wine is seen as a success. Which justifies high praise for the winemaker.

Unfortunately, I’ve tasted literally dozens of wines that fit the above description and yet I view them as sadly off-target. The reasons relate to historical context, structural imbalance, imprecise aromatics or other issues too disparate to summarize.

The forgoing is easy to understand when it comes to pricey Cabernets made by successful wine companies. But it has far more meaning for me when it comes to other varietal wines, most of which do not sell for as much. For some people, $20 for a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc is already quite a commitment, so the wine should be perfect.

I could easily make a case that a $20 wine should carry special characteristics worthy of paying that kind of money. Whether it is a Syrah, Barbera, Pinot Gris, or Pinot Noir, there’s usually sufficient profit in such wines to make certain that there is a decent value at that price.

Winemakers face a series of choices, some of which relate to how his or her particular wine company has always made certain wines.

For example, is the winery’s Sauvignon Blanc always so subtle in herbal varietal character that it’s almost nonexistent? If so, is this because the vineyard was farmed in such a way as to discourage any distinctiveness? If so, would the winemaker like to make a wine with a bit more varietal precision? If so, the winemaker then should coordinate with the owner about making adjustments in the vineyard.

If the owner is reluctant, the SB remains in the same style year after year because the winemaker knows that alterations could lead to slower sales, which could endanger his or her employment.

Now let’s look at another type of winemaker, one who is completely self-dependent without a (benign and wealthy) dictator overseeing the expenditures. These are usually small operations that are typically underfunded and run by people who have particular wine philosophies. They’re usually un-hindered by owners worried about bank loans, mortgages, car payments or other financial issues. Thus funds can be scarce.

Such independent operators are solely responsible for the products they make. As such they must pay for all of the incidentals out of pocket, including grapes, licenses, insurance, production costs, glass bottles, labels and dozens of other things. It adds up.

Such independents usually live vintage to vintage.

The only way making wine at tiny wineries makes any economic sense is through the concept of sweat equity – which means doing almost everything yourself. This can include driving a forklift, transferring liquids from tanks to barrels and endless cleanup. It’s exhausting work and finding cellar workers to assist is a crucial element.

Such work can be overwhelmingly stressful when disaster strikes, such as illness or injury. Or mechanical malfunctions.

With grapes costing more and more, wineries run by independent winemakers call for strong relationships with vineyard managers. Coordination is crucial. Fruit must conform to the winemaker’s needs. A poor harvest purchase could be a disaster.

These operations can be successful, but mainly in in artisanal sense. Quality is often high. Although some of the resulting wines can be truly exciting, many offer consumers a challenge to the notion of mainstream-ness. Occasionally these wines show a little bit more of the rustic, a little bit less of the silkiness.

When a decision has to be made in the independent winery and time is of the essence, the skill of the winemaker is confronted “on the fly,” much the way a basketball guard has to think instantly in handling a fast-break.

Split-second decision-making is demanded. In some cases, it’s not possible to put crucial decisions off until tomorrow, allowing the winemaker to sleep on the decision and choose the best option. Sometimes the dilemma is so crucial something must be done now.

Similar decisions occur around the wine world, wherever wine is made. The decisions from one wine to the next can differ radically, even if the exact same grape variety is being utilized. In Chablis, for instance every house in that French district makes just one wine, using Chardonnay grapes from roughly the same soils and climate. There are no red wines.

But what the winemakers at François Raveneau face as dilemmas may radically differ from what the winemakers at Jean-Marc Brocard confront. Every fine Chablis house must aim for each wine to be crafted as close, style-wise, to what it has always done — adhering to a house style for each designation.

However, with most European producers that make a limited number of wines, the house style usually is critical. It calls for avoiding Mother Nature’s quirks and foibles from year to year. Vintage variation can be nasty or beneficial.

When a vintage turns out to be excellent, winemakers’ happiness still has a dark side, relating to how best to allocate the rewards. It’s all well and good to make a fabulous 2020, but if 2021 later turns out to be somewhat of a washout, the winemaker runs the risk of experts comparing the two vintages and saying something’s wrong with the latter wine.

Decades ago, I was privy to a curious conversation at a very small, exclusive Napa Valley Cabernet producer. While one exceptional vintage was still aging in the barrel, the next year turned out to be a complete bust. I tasted the wines in side-by-side glasses and it was clear that the slightly older wine was spectacular and the slightly younger one was kaput. It was thin and terrible.

The winemaker asked me for a suggestion. I had none. A few months later, I happened by the winery again and asked what the owner had done to salvage the younger one. The washout ended up with 40% of the older wine, which ended up with 60% of the younger.

Time went by and as both wines aged, both seemed to benefit from the solution! (Yes, what the winemaker did was completely illegal, but old saying goes, it’s only illegal if you’re caught!)

Wine of the Week: 2019 Kukeri Cabernet Sauvignon, Stag’s Leap ($85) – I’m normally not enamored of Cabernets that contain 15% alcohol and have a pH above 3.7, but after trying this wine that has actual subregional character I decided to see if it would improve in the decanter. Many hours later, it had and the structure was appropriate for the flavors it delivered. Info, kukeriwines.com/product/2019-kukeri-stags-leap-district-cabernet-sauvignon/