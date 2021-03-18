Dan Berger On Wine: The world's greatest grape?

By now, though, it’s clear that when grown in the proper locations and treated with care, Riesling is easy to put atop a list of the finest wines. Indeed, there are several reasons why Riesling can be so superb.

For one thing, it’s one of the few wines that can be both sweet and dry at the same time. Also, it can work with almost any food, and it can age about as long as any wine made in this world.

Here are more reasons why Riesling is unlike any other grape:

• It displays its terroir better than any other grape. Period.

• It reflects its vintage as graphically as any variety.

• It can be dramatic when it is austerely dry, even though it may also — at the very same time — have some residual sugar in it! High acidity and low pH can combine to nearly completely mask the sugar.

• It can be sublime with as little as 7% alcohol.

• It elicits more descriptor notes that relate to the grape than just about any other variety.

• It may be aged in barrels, but rarely is. It almost never needs oak flavors to help it achieve greatness.