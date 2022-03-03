Dan Berger, On Wine: Time on our Side

Have you noticed that many fine wines have been on a strange release schedule lately? Wines are being sent to market on schedules that are far less predictable than ever before, which can be confusing for alert wine buyers.

This may not be particularly noticeable for daily-buy wine consumers — those who routinely buy chicken breasts, potatoes, and a bottle of Zinfandel for that evening’s dinner.

But wine lovers who pay attention to such things may have noticed some odd release dates. Such as some wines being released far earlier than ever before.

This may be related to cash-strapped wineries’ need for funds. This isn’t always beneficial for consumers who want to have a wine that already has begun to “come around,” delivering some mature characteristics.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Very early release wines can still have traces of production techniques in the aroma that aren’t very pleasant, calling for bottles to be decanted. This is especially true of screw-capped wines that still have traces of “reduction” in the aroma.

In other cases, some wine releases have been delayed because unsold stocks of prior vintages continue to sit unclaimed in warehouses. This isn’t great for fragile white wines, but it isn’t a bad thing for many fine reds.

Another reason for uneven wine releases: Wine consumption worldwide between 2018 and 2020, declined nearly 3% on a volume basis, according to a report from the Europe-based International Organization for the Vine and Wine (OIV). The OIV said the decline was even worse during that period in dollars (-6.7%).

One fear that some wineries have is that light whites that haven’t sold as fast as originally intended may have grown “stale” in the marketplace.

And many wineries are reluctant to release their 2021s until all of the prior vintages are sold. Some unsold wines may be less than great because they come from years in which wildfires created smoke taint.

In other cases, some wines that would have been perfectly acceptable ended up not selling rapidly because of the COVID-19 crisis that closed grocery stores, retail wine shops, restaurants and had a dampening impact on major celebrations.

Some of the delays in getting younger wines to market are related to supply chain problems that have restricted all sorts of manufacturing strategies. In particular, glass bottles and corks are in such short supply that prices for them have been rising worldwide.

Moreover, trucking problems continue to cause delivery delays.

COVID-related issues also negatively impacted wineries worldwide. Inconsistent cash-flows had a domino effect to other aspects of the wine game, hurting suppliers, wholesale companies, and retailers.

One major problem relates to this time of the year, as we head toward springtime. Now is the time to be releasing the new North American 2021 rosé wines. In a typical year, by March most of the 18-month-old pink wines would be sold out and last year’s six-month-old pinks would be on their way to market if not already selling well.

But in many cases, we’re still seeing 2020s and even a few 2019 pinks. The same scenario also holds true for many white wines, which typically come out in the spring or early summer. Many 2020s remain in limbo. Within weeks, I anticipate seeing several 2018s and 2019s being heavily discounted, in particular at discount warehouses.

So, what, you may ask, does this mean in terms of wine quality? Is there a message here?

Yes, and in particular it relates to the fact that consumers who pay attention to such details can actually find the coming months to be an exceptional time for learning. It means we can try some wines under conditions that will please many wine lovers, and it surely will benefit knowledgeable buyers.

One of my favorite wines from prior vintages is Sauvignon Blanc. An extra year in the bottle, especially bottles with screwcaps, can be excellent if the storage has been good. Recently I noticed a discount supermarket chain carrying a 2019 New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc for $8.99. It was intended to sell for twice that amount.

Many fine red wines also can benefit from additional age. The best example would probably be Cabernet Sauvignon. Back in the 1980s and early 1990s, the wine industry was on a four-year release schedule. Most Cabernets were held at wineries until they began to smell and taste like Cabernet.

Winemakers long have known that if you release Cabernet too soon, it is not only difficult to evaluate, but it really doesn’t smell or taste like Cabernet. It is for that reason that the earlier releases we have seen for the last two decades have made it extremely difficult to assess the real quality of specific wines.

But releasing Cabernets early has become common practice in the last 30 years. Many 2019s are already released, just 28 months from the harvest — with some already sold out!

(This brings to mind the famous Orson Welles’ TV commercials in which he said, “We will sell no wine before it’s time,” leading a debt-ridden winemaker, in a probably apocryphal tale, to reply, “My banker says it’s time.”)

If the above sounds a little too negative, rest assured there’s plenty of joy around the wine game in the wake of the economic debacle caused by the devastation that the pandemic imposed on all of society. In fact, the good news promises to have long-lasting benefits for wineries and wine lovers.

In particular, the fact that wineries were able to shift their sales strategies over the last two years into far more creative avenues may have created a series of new models that will be the wave of the future in other areas of product marketing.

For one thing, direct-to-consumer sales took the place of several different strategies that previously had worked fine, including such old standbys as the winemaker dinner, winemakers hosting cruises, and in-person in-store promotions.

In the last two years, the most successful wineries developed sophisticated websites that had remarkable success in direct sales to consumers who previously were happy to walk into grocery stores and grab a few bottles.

Direct sales also we’re coupled with interesting strategies such as allowing consumers to pick up wines at central locations to avoid shipping costs. This had the happy, probably unexpected benefit that consumers began to drink a little bit less, but was happy to improve the quality of the wines they were drinking.

Another important strategy was wineries hosting tastings by appointment, which often led to improved sales. Many wineries developed outdoor tasting areas to accommodate for mask-free events.

Retailers got into the act as well, with the most sophisticated developing websites in which their inventories could be better displayed with clever writing, historical data, vineyard information, and all of that coupled with online specials.

In many cases that was paired with special shipping discounts, which for some wine specialty stores meant developing three separate pricing strategies.

There was an in-store price (which generally was lower than the online price); there was the online price in which the consumer paid for the shipping of the wine, and there was the “free shipping” option, which was generally a slightly higher price to cover the actual cost of the shipped wines.

And finally, there were wineries that staged Zoom-based “virtual tastings.” In some, consumers could actually acquire the wines ahead of time and participate with people from around the world.

Wine of the Week

2018 Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley ($23) – this widely available offering is juicy, has a good varietal aroma of herbs along with lots of cherries and balance, and often is seen at about $18.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.