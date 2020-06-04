Dan Berger On Wine:Tips at the discounter

—

Be suspicious of odd bottling locations.

We recently found two different Pinot Noirs (roughly $10 each). Both came from Russian River Valley grapes. But both were bottled in Lodi. Why did Sonoma County wine end up being bottled three hours east? Did that side trip harm the wine?

— Watch vintages.

One of the above Pinot Noirs was from 2015. Someone first tried to sell this wine for four years. Why didn’t it sell?

The vintage argument is especially important for rosé wines. Not all older pink wines are tired, but many can be. We bought a 2018 pink wine from the south of France the other day and it was very good. But adjacent to it was a 2016 rosé. Even 2017 pink wines today are suspect. Beware.

— What grapes are used?

In some wines, the grapes are stated on the label, but in some blended reds, you have no idea. A blend with lots of Cabernet may be pretty tannic. Merlot is usually a better blending grape.