Dan Berger, On Wine: Treat yourself

At some moment tomorrow, Christmas Day, many wine lovers will realize that the gift-giving season ain’t always a blessing.

A Cabernet fanatic will display kind-hearted thanks to his great aunt for that bottle of 2016 White Zinfandel. A red Burgundy lover will acknowledge Cousin Harry’s set of unbreakable 4-ounce wine glasses, and someone will acknowledge a neighbor for that plug-in electric corkscrew.

Giving gifts to wine lovers never is an easy proposition, partly because wine lovers have preferences and almost no one ever asks them what kind of a gift would be most appropriate.

And bottles of wine usually are wrong.

I spend a lot of expendable income on wines that I adore. Usually, they’re wines I almost never see in grocery stores. So, I wouldn’t expect relatives or even close friends to guess what my latest wine fascination is.

“Wrong” wine gifts I’ve gotten often are memorable. Long ago, a well-meaning neighbor gave me an expensive bottle of Zinfandel. It had well over 15% alcohol and was made by a winery whose wines I detested. My neighbor said a nearby wine store clerk had suggested it. Oh. Thanks.

Receiving gifts with grace is an art form, but wine lovers tend to be a breed apart. I doubt, for instance, that anyone would dare give a dedicated van Gogh collector a Thomas Kinkade print. But people seem to have no problem giving wine lovers bottles that third parties suggest.

Gift-givers occasionally tell me, “It got 91 points.” Oh. Thanks.

So, if you’re a wine lover who didn’t get the sort of gift you had hoped for, now’s the time to treat yourself to what you really need. And I don’t mean a bottle of wine. Most dedicated wine lovers do not consider buying themselves special bottles to be exceptionally monumental events. It’s how we live. We spend more money on wine than our kinfolk think is sane.

And no, there is no medicament for this malady.

With the coming cold winter, my best suggestion today is to buy a book. Chances are you already have a book. Maybe more than one. But wine lore, especially when it’s compelling, can enlighten, delight and keep us enthralled about the mystical process that leads to our favorite imbibable.

Through the centuries, wine has prompted many to extol its virtues, often poetically, occasionally scientifically, and even biblically. I have favorite wine books, some of which are long since out of print.

Fortunately, discerning writers continue to produce lyrical panegyrics that pair nicely with dynamic fireplaces and sublime liquids. The following three book suggestions aren’t easy to find. They come from small publishers and take a bit of searching. But all are exceptionally entertaining, provide hours of wonderful discourse, and speak of people and wines worth savoring.

-- “The Winemaker,” by Richard G. Peterson, Meadowlark Publishing, 2015, $29.95.

The California wine industry may be divided into three eras – pre-Prohibition (1850s to 1919), Renaissance (1933 to 1972), and International Acceptance (1973 to now). Dr. Peterson, called Dick by his friends, is not only a charming man but one of the state’s greatest visionary winemakers. And he is blessed with a superb memory and the ability to spin insightful yarns of wine’s recent history here.

Not only did Peterson work closely with the esteemed winemaker André Tchelistcheff, as well as André’s talented son, Dmitri, but he also worked at E&J Gallo and consulted for innumerable winery clients.

In this remarkable narrative, Dick offers stories of the second wine era in the state, providing many lessons on why California wine is the way it is today – and he hints at how to repair the parts of it that are broken.

Anyone who buys California wine on regular basis should read this book to understand how wine here evolved, who the key players were, and why it’s an industry continuously being updated.

-- “The Secrets of My Life: Vintner, Prisoner, Soldier, Spy,” by Peter M.F. Sichel, Archway Publishing, 2016, $23.99.

Wine is only a small part of the amazing life that Peter M.F. Sichel has led, and today at age 99 he retains not only a keen sense of humor, but has lots more tales that don’t show up in this expansive autobiography.

Born into a Jewish family in Germany in 1922, Sichel and his family barely escaped the Nazi siege. Later he became a spy, and (partly due to his German fluency) worked for the Central Intelligence Agency before quitting in protest of some of its decisions.

Later he took over the family wine business and, among other vinous adventures, he developed one of the world’s greatest wine brands, Blue Nun.

This pager-turner reads like an espionage novel, and along the way it explains much about the way the world is today because of the history Peter witnessed.

Wine takes up fewer than 100 of this paperback’s 382 pages, but it’s all fascinating stuff.

The only drawback is that there is no index to allow us to search for specific topics.

-- “Lineage, Life and Love and Six Generations in California Wine,” by Steven Kent Mirassou, Val de Grace Books, 2021, $35.

Steve Mirassou has long been one of my favorite people from the days he was involved with the family wine business, based as it was on the vagaries of Monterey County grapes, and the ups and downs of its existence in the 1970s.

I had always known Steve as a serious long-distance runner, and his decision to leave the family wine business when he did and eventually develop his own wine brand was not only courageous but visionary.

One problem some Monterey County wines encountered roughly 50 years ago (the dreaded veggies) remains an albatross to their wide acceptance. Only in recent decades have the wines received the acclaim they deserve.

Telling this little-known aspect of California wine history, Steve relies on his BA degree in American literature to lovingly, gracefully and especially poetically add measurably to the charm that so many people writing about wine usually miss.

Not only is this book a brief history of Livermore Valley wine and his relatives, the Mirassous, but also there’s an overview of how wine is produced by people who love it for its ability to transform and enhance our lives.

Far more than virtually any previous wine book, this is a lyrical approach to a subject that could easily be told far more mundanely.

Wine of the Week: 2021 Dry Creek Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg ($16) – This excellent grape almost never gets it proper share of recognition. Dry Creek’s version has come from Clarksburg fruit for decades, and its melon-y, fig-scented aroma carries through into a lush yet dry-ish mid-palate. A delight every year.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.