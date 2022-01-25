Dan Berger, On Wine: Varieties vs. regionality and Randall Grahm's Popeluchum

Perhaps, as a couple of readers have suggested, I tend to be a bit fixated on varietal authenticity in the wines I appreciate most. But these days, far too many wines don’t conform to this ideal at all.

Since I believe that most Americans don’t care about the precision of varietal-ness in the wines they buy, I hope putting a spotlight on it is helpful.

I alluded to this recently in an article here on Zinfandel, making the point that Primitivo, Zin’s supposed twin, really was only a distant cousin. That Italian grape isn’t, to me, very Zinfandel-like, yet our government permits the terms to be used interchangeably.

The question of varietal authenticity occasionally comes up among wine lovers, but another trait that also plays a role in authenticity – regionality – rarely is discussed.

Yet regionality may be as crucial. The same grape variety planted in different locales usually delivers aromas and flavors can often be dissimilar. Take an Italian Pinot Grigio from a cold-region, like Alto Adige, and one from a moderate area, like the Veneto. The wines usually differ.

They come from the same grape variety but their regions play a huge role in what you get.

As the wine marketplace tries to meet the demands of eclectic wine drinkers who seek different styles, we’re being exposed to grape varieties many people have never before seen. The questions we could raise about supposedly authentic varietal aromatics lead us down paths to points of confusion – partly because of regionality.

Is the most authentic example of a rare grape variety the one that comes from its native homeland? If you say yes, then how do we respond when that same grape seems to do better in a different climate or soil? And how do we define the word “better?”

We could argue that some grapes in some non-indigenous regions can make quality statements that are more impressive than those grapes from their native areas. But are these wines better? Or merely different?

-- The Rhône Valley’s peppery Côte-Rôties are among the finest Syrahs anywhere. But many Australians would say that their Shirazes from Northern Victoria’s Mt. Langi Ghiran or the Grampians compete head-up with the French versions. And at least two regions of New Zealand make the same claim.

-- France still makes high-quality, widely appreciated Gamay Noirs (Cru Beaujolais), but several Oregon wineries think their versions are better. And at least one winery in Michigan (Chateau Grand Traverse), would like to be heard in this debate.

-- To most wine lovers, Austria is the king of dry Grüner Veltliners, but a dozen U.S. wineries believe theirs is at least equal. And the case hasn’t even gone to the jury yet until more people taste those from Galen Glen in Pennsylvania and Reustle Prayer Rock in Oregon’s Umpqua Valley.

Remember that these are all fairly common varietals. Thus far we’ve said nothing of fascinating newcomers to the fine wine scene like Verdicchio, Blaufrankish, Picpoul, Negroamaro, Saperavi, Spoletino, and Bastardo.

So perhaps the real issue of “authentic aromas” has only slightly to do with the varietal. I know of several people, mostly wine philosophers, who argue that more than the varietal, we must also look at the criticality of the region.

The French term terroir refers to a taste of the place from which a wine emanates.

There’s no question that the varietal still plays a huge role, but wine philosophers say that the most important aspect of any wine is its regional fingerprint. They say that the “where-ness” of a wine can count for a lot more than most average wine buyers care to think about.

Popeluchum

This is at the heart of what the great winemaker and philosopher Randall Grahm is all about in his decades-old grape project that’s aimed at dissecting terroir. Among other quests, Grahm wants to prove the importance of regionality to wine personality.

On his website, Grahm says Popeluchum is a “415-acre estate [that was] purchased… in 2011. Always a work in progress, Grahm is attempting what no vigneron has ever attempted: to propagate 10,000 new grape varieties, from disease-resistant progenitors, with the aim of identifying one or more new ‘genius’ grape varieties.

“[And] employing a radical new methodology for creating complexity in wine (the elucidation of terroir) by creating a highly diverse population in a vineyard (every variety being genetically distinct from the other).”

In effect, Grahm is testing some known as well as obscure varietals that he hopes will display elements that relate more to the vineyard than the variety.

Grahm, who created one of the wine world’s most innovative wine projects at Bonny Doon in the Santa Cruz Mountains, knows this project may not bear any philosophical fruit or reach any meaningful conclusions for another few years (or decades).

His website goes on to say, “Along with plantings of Pinot Noir, Grenache Blanc, and Grenache Gris are more uncommon own-rooted varietals of Picolit and Ruché. The long-term vision being one of both simplicity and great complexity: a property that will produce wine of distinction as well as a destination to host thinkers, leaders, contemporaries and wine enthusiasts - an epicenter of a new wine community.”

This long-term project may be seen as a first step in identifying how to define terroir. And of course, because of where this is located, that won’t be easy.

The project is located at San Juan Bautista near Santa Cruz, which is hardly the epicenter of fine wine production. So, any terroir components that might be attributed to the region must be determined by how common varietals perform there and then to make that chasm-ous leap to what the region gives life to that isn’t varietally connected.

One way to look at terroir is to identify wine specifics, like the Côte-Rôtie examples above. All of the Syrah-based wines referenced above display black pepper to one degree or another.

But is that pepperiness (called rotundone) related solely to the cold climates in which the grapes are grown or to the soils? Or is it a synthesis of soils and temps? Since all those regions have different soil types, you might assume that it’s temperature-related, but that assumption can’t be validated without research.

Which, in a way, what Grahm tempting to answer.

Because Grahm chose to use grapes from the same family, “I think they’ll all play well together,” he said. “I supposed you could have some monstrous offspring,” but he is doing genetic crossings that have already proven fascinating.

One of the grapes he’s working with is called Sèrine, a biotype of Syrah. He says it offers more assertive peppery notes. (It is now being used in a few highly sought-after reds from the Rhône.)

He also likes Ruché, which he says reminds him of a cross between Nebbiolo and another Italian variety, Brachetto.

The project has started several steps removed from actual wine, and he added, “I’m reaching out to the scientific community” to see if his work has added applications. He said Dr. Andy Walker, a grape geneticist at UC Davis, recently agreed to assist in some of Grahm’s investigation.

However, Grahm pointed out that to continue some of his work will require a large infusion of capital, and thus far fundraising has not gone smoothly.

Among the grapes he is looking into most seriously are Grenache Blanc and Grenache Gris, with white wines seem to be more successful than the reds.

The first wines from the project will be released in the spring and will be available only direct to consumers. Details to follow.

Wine of the Week: 2017 Benedetti & Grigi Trebbiano del Spoletino, Spoleto “La Gaita del Falco” ($27) – This delightfully fragrant white wine has an aroma reminiscent of a basket of flowers with a splash of Gewürztraminer for spice. Despite the aromatics, the wine is dry, but not austere and is a gorgeous sipping wine for the patio. Spoletino, which grows only in Umbria, offers joyous aromatics that makes it great with Thai Food. Available mainly from the importer, Chigazola Merchants. (https://www.chigazolamerchants.com/products/2017-la-gaita-del-falco-spoleto-doc)

