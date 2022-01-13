Dan Berger On Wine: Vineglory: At least half the credit for a great wine should go to the grower

Winemakers in the United States can become stars, a phenomenon that doesn’t exist in Europe.

Indeed, it would be hard to find a “winemaker dinner” in France, Italy or Germany. But here, the phenomenon is popular, though some view them as dreaded events. I’ve known winemakers who hated speaking before crowds. Some had their careers altered when they declined, even though many wineries see them as great marketing tactics.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

I don’t know for sure, but I strongly suspect that one issue here is that all winemakers know that at least half the credit for a great wine should go to the grower. (If, as some say, great pitching is 60% of baseball, then great grapes are at least 60% of great wine.)

In fact, the French language doesn’t even have a specific term for winemaker. The French call themselves by the less exalted term vigneron – defined as a person who cultivates grapes.

Most American wine collectors, however, remain in awe of the people responsible for turning grape juice into wine. And great winemakers need special skills. Knowing at least the basics of chemistry is part of the skill set needed.

In my experience, the best winemakers also know the vital role that growers play. All top-flight winemakers work closely with those whose vineyard skills they respect and from whom they seek a symbiotic relationship.

The singular goal is for both winemaker and grower to end up on the same page. It doesn’t always go smoothly, but the goal is laudable.

The best winemakers don’t just sit around waiting for growers to deliver loads of grapes. They walk vineyards with growers, taking note of and making inputs to the types of soils, trellising systems, pruning techniques, irrigation systems, and at least a dozen other far more subtle and obscure particulars. Details matter.

Because vineyard skills cannot be learned easily, many of the best winemakers also were excellent viticulture students who continue their education in the fields of their grower-partners.

In the last few decades, I’m far more interested in vines, soils and climates. I think all wine lovers should know something about regional characteristics, the impact of appellations, year-to-year climate change, soil types, tonnage per acre. And how certain grape varieties deliver different individualities from dissimilar areas.

Such details are barometers of what growers furnish to winemakers and what results after winemakers turn grapes into wine.

Ultimately, it’s the grower who sets the entire train into motion. But until the caboose reaches a distant destination, winemakers are basically limited to the role of conductors, locked to their tracks as they are.

Pigs enter the discussion here. The old saying about silk purses and sow’s ears applies: as far as I know, no one ever made a great wine from poor quality fruit — and lipstick cannot make a swine more eye-catching. And carrying the allusion a bit further, every now and then a blind pig can find the sty – like a poor winemaker who occasionally makes a great wine if the fruit that’s used is so good that even he or she couldn’t screw it up.

(I once asked Robin Day, then president of Orlando Wine Co. in Australia, what was the secret to his excellent wines. He replied, “Get great grapes and don’t trip on the mat.”)

As a result of the foregoing, many vineyard-designated wines display such interesting or distinctive personalities that they do in fact deserve to sell for higher prices.

However, merely putting a vineyard name on a bottle of wine doesn’t automatically give it the imprimatur of excellence or uniqueness. The vineyard has to be special for the name to carry any meaning.

In some cases, a vineyard-designated wine or a house style is altered. When a vineyard manager or winemaker changes what had always been made, the old vineyard designation or brand name begins to become meaningless. I’ve seen this when boutique wineries are bought by newcomers who don’t understand a particular plot of land or a house style that once was inviolate.

A classic example: decades ago, a Napa Valley winery had always made its Chardonnay without malolactic fermentation. It had a specific house style. Then the family hired a new winemaker who switched the Chardonnay to 100% malolactic. The wine suddenly became me-too boring and no longer carried the identity of the property.

Another example of tinkering with a classic: the case of mid-1980s French Chablis.

Some Chablis producers decided to age their Chardonnays in oak barrels that imparted flavors. (Traditionally, oak had never a part of Chablis.) What resulted reminded me of putting ballet slippers on an elephant – completely pointless.

I found most of the wines undrinkable. Some people found them tasty, but I saw them as badly conceived oafs. They had nothing to do with the district that produced them. It conjured up an illusion of Hamlet being played by Prof. Irwin Corey.

In a parallel way, many Napa Valley Cabernets have achieved a peculiar notoriety with inky-black colors, alcohol levels over 16%, the use of new French oak that winemakers pray covers-up varietal aromas, wines with actual residual sugar.

So much for California’s version of Claret. Even some vineyard-designated Cabs today are atypical of what they had been. Sure, some change may be inevitable, but radical change usually isn’t beneficial.

You can’t blame grape growers for most of the radical changes we see. Most growers detest later-harvesting of Cabernet grapes. But many wineries demand it.

I realize that selling wine is crucial to wineries’ bottom lines, and I understand that some novice wine lovers are thrilled to buy and slug down this stuff. But what amazes me is how so few producers remain true to the authentic Napa Valley Cabernets as they were in the 1970s and 1980s.

Great vineyards still exist in many locations worldwide, but winemakers’ demands have changed the way many growers are now forced to grow grapes. I’ve spoken with older grape growers, off the record, to get their opinions on this. Epithets typically rain.

It would be difficult to create a list of the top 10 or 20 vineyards for each grape variety. That symbiotic relationship between grower and winemaker plays a vital role in how some vineyards perform. When there is no shared vision between grower and winemaker, the mismatch can be bizarre.

About 30 years ago, the owner of a particular Sonoma County Zinfandel vineyard told me he thought it grew phenomenal Zin grapes, but that no one had yet made a great wine from it.

Then one year he got one of California’s finest winemakers agreed to make Zinfandel from it. The wine wasn’t bad, but I hardly could say it was great. Years later, the winemaker confided in me that the owner’s belief in the greatness of that vineyard was unjustified.

By contrast, in an article here months ago, I identified a specific U.S. vineyard that I consider to be the best in this country for making great Pinot Noirs, mainly because every wine from that vineyard that I have tasted was not only exemplary, but relatively identifiable.

Those who make the most distinctive wines today are dedicated winemakers who spend most of their “free” time in vineyards working closely with growers who care more about the quality of green-growth than they do greenbacks.

Wine of the Week

2020 Desire Lines Riesling, Mendocino County, “Cole Ranch” ($24) – Bright citrus and stone fruit aromas with hints of peach, and little TDN. But that may develop in the next few years. The wine will age well because it is dry and has a very low pH (3.03). This is a classic example of a vineyard with such amazing personality that only sophisticated winemakers are willing to pay for its fruit! It’s a candidate for the best Riesling vineyard in the state.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.