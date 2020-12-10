Dan Berger on Wine: Water in wine and other heresies

It wasn’t worth writing about in its present form (at least to me) but was actually quite nice after I added about two tablespoons of water to my glass. The flavors were more accessible.

What do we do to improve wines that we have opened and find that are less than exciting? This is a topic few people ever talk about. For some strange reason, most people believe all wines are untouchable — that you either drink them as is or dump them in the sink.

One alternative is to repair it.

I have had some Chardonnays that lacked the acidity I prefer if they are to work with food. One way to deal with this is to chill the wine more than the “typical” 50°-to-55°, the normally ideal temperature. Another tactic is to add a tiny amount of citric acid to the glass. Stores with canning supplies carry powdered citric.

As Mondavi implied in his speech decades ago, it’s your dinner table and your wine. Do what makes sense to you, regardless of how exalted the wine is.

We all know (or should know) that how you serve a wine makes a huge difference in how enjoyable it is.