Dan Berger on Wine: Water in wine and other heresies

Michael Mondavi, then president of one of the world’s most prestigious wineries, lifted a glass of fine red wine, poured into it a hefty slug of ice water from a pitcher and then took a sip.
It was the start of his keynote speech at an international wine marketing conference and his topic, before some 200 attendees, was the demystification of upscale wines.
It was decades ago and the conference hall was filled with winery executives, each of whose wineries made fashionable (i.e., pricey) wines.
The room hummed with amusement at Mondavi’s outrageous act, but I’m guessing that none of them believed Mondavi was really suggesting adding water to wine was something that he condoned for a wine as fine as his own winery’s esteemed Mondavi Reserve Cabernet.
But as his discourse proceeded, Mondavi clearly indicated that that course was not simply hyperbole. He meant it as a device that applied to any wine. If adding water to your glass of Chateau Petrus made it taste better to you, he implied, then why not?
Mondavi’s persuasive argument opened the door to after-speech chatter among attendees, some of whom who said the “crystal stemware, 100-point, wine-cellar” set was doing much harm to the cause of daily wine consumption. One winery owner said he hated the phrase “weekend wine,” which suggested that wine lovers drink expensive wines only on weekends.
“Why not on a Tuesday night?” he said. The implication was that Mondays-through-Fridays were designated for ordinary plonk. Why not get into the habit of consuming fine wine every night? he asked.
But what if water added to some wines actually made them taste better? A few of us in the after-speech luncheon crowd noted that adding water to some wines actually could be a good thing occasionally. Our observations were not taken as particularly serious.
But a decade later in the New York Times, we water-adders were partially vindicated.
Food expert/scientist Harold McGee wrote an article in the NYT food section in which he suggested that coffee purists often say that some coffees are made too dark (over-roasted perhaps?) and his suggestion was to add water! It could make the coffee better, he said.
The idea is sound. And I tested it soon after reading McGee’s article.
Decades ago, a Seattle coffee roaster that I used to frequent (Torrefazione) had exceptional coffees, but occasionally it roasted some beans a bit too much. When that occurred, I added a tablespoon of water to my cup and found that McGee was spot-on — the coffee was more flavorful and not as bitter with water added.
This all came back to me last week when I opened a bottle of an expensive Sonoma County Zinfandel that I was considering reviewing. The alcohol listed on the label was 15.5%. But the wine’s aroma showed “heat” and raisin-iness. The high alc was covering some of the fruit.
It wasn’t worth writing about in its present form (at least to me) but was actually quite nice after I added about two tablespoons of water to my glass. The flavors were more accessible.
What do we do to improve wines that we have opened and find that are less than exciting? This is a topic few people ever talk about. For some strange reason, most people believe all wines are untouchable — that you either drink them as is or dump them in the sink.
One alternative is to repair it.
I have had some Chardonnays that lacked the acidity I prefer if they are to work with food. One way to deal with this is to chill the wine more than the “typical” 50°-to-55°, the normally ideal temperature. Another tactic is to add a tiny amount of citric acid to the glass. Stores with canning supplies carry powdered citric.
As Mondavi implied in his speech decades ago, it’s your dinner table and your wine. Do what makes sense to you, regardless of how exalted the wine is.
We all know (or should know) that how you serve a wine makes a huge difference in how enjoyable it is.
If you’re serving red wine with dinner and the room is too warm (as it often is in summer), then the wine may well be too warm to drink too. Try chilling it. I am not suggesting red wines should be served cold. But cooler is better than warmer, especially when the room temperature is 80°.
Don’t like the initial aroma of a wine? It may not be spoiled. It may simply be too young. Try decanting it. Splash it (white or red) into a decanter or pitcher. The simple act of splashing it around aerates it and “opens it up” a lot faster.
This also allows some of the alcohol to evaporate. Winemakers tell me that you can get rid of between a half percent and 1% of alcohol in this way.
If that still doesn’t do it, add an ice cube or a sliver. Not only will it keep the wine a bit cooler, but it’ll drop the alcohol down and McGee’s strategy then could benefit the taste, even though some purists may grunt epithets of “heresy.”
Old-timers in the California wine industry regularly disparaged their own wines for being “out-of-balance.”
I’ll never forget a hot afternoon years ago. I was having lunch at the family home of the late Pete Seghesio, patriarch of the Sonoma County family winery bearing that name.
He poured water into his glass of Zinfandel and said, “I like the flavor, but sometimes it’s a little too strong.”
And during an interview and tasting with the late Peter Mondavi at his Charles Krug Winery years ago, he asked if I’d like to try his top-of-the-line Cabernet. “My sons want you to try it — but it’s not my style,” he said. “Too big.”
To be sure, many wine lovers adore bold, rich reds and dislike anything lighter in weight. They drink wines that are big, hefty, and young — and never “diluted.” But as I have learned in 50 years of wine sipping, wines of balance make the most sense when it comes to pairing them with meals.
Just last week we opened a 1977 Napa Valley Cabernet that was nearly perfect. The alcohol listed on the label was 12.6%.
Wine of the Week
2020 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau, ($12) — Wild cherry, subtle spice, soft tannins, good balance, and a light red wine best served chilled! As such, it works as a festive quaffer. It’s so evanescent that it’ll probably be less appealing in several weeks. This is the first wine of the year to be released, always just a few weeks after the grapes were picked. Some wine purists don’t even consider this to be wine, but it’s charmingly fruity and is basically an introduction to reds for people who previously only drank whites. Often seen at $9 or so.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com.
