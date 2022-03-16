Dan Berger On Wine: Watts in a Name

The name of some wine regions can provide klieg-light excitement and justify higher prices, such as how the words “Napa Valley” indicates “wine country” to most Americans – as well as “prestigious,” “exclusive,” and “exalted."

Similarly, France’s Champagne district is so synonymous with “high-class wine with bubbles” that it’s now used generically. The same with Port. After years of ignoring both terms, the United States government finally has ruled that neither district’s name may be used on a domestic product bubby or dessert wine.

Despite the ruling, Champagne is still widely accepted as the absolute ultimate in terms of wine with bubbles. And Port is Portugal’s iconic fortified dessert wine, even if some people still used it as a lower-case synonym for any fortified red.

All the spotlight attention focused on Napa, Port, and Champagne and a few other regions can translate into profits. It is why many smaller U.S. wine areas seek to gain American Viticultural Area (AVA) status.

However, grape growers will tell you that the real meaning of an AVA is that it defines unique characteristics of each region. They say the exclusive combination of soils and climates and human-imposed strategies such as trellising, all contribute to the special characteristics that define AVAs’ impacts on specific grape varieties.

This works better in many European countries than it does here because of Europe’s continental (cooler) climate, dictating that laws are valid to restrict grapes to certain soils.

In many areas, only approved varieties may be planted. Sure, you can plant Pinot Noir in Bordeaux if you wish, but you simply cannot call it Bordeaux.

By contrast, in the United States, it’s permissible to plant Pinot Noir in Kern County, and use the current county name on the label if you desire.

One of the best examples of a catchall AVA is the term Sonoma Coast, which is a vast area with many smaller sub-regions some of which are dissimilar from other Sonoma Coast sub-regions. Many areas differ widely from others. Each may carry the name “Sonoma Coast,” even though there is no parallel.

Sonoma Coast was formed in 1987. It covers a huge crescent-shaped area that includes the windswept southern flatland called Lakeville all the way to mountainous areas bordering Mendocino County called Fort Ross-Seaview. The Pinot Noirs made in each of these radically different areas rarely are similar.

Grape growers in a windy area just west of Sonoma Mountain, not far from Bodega Bay, have long called their unique area by the locally known name Petaluma Gap. The “gap” is a notch in the hills facing the Pacific Ocean through which marine breezes race, providing much cooler conditions.

For decades, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grown here long produced distinctive, characterful wines. But until about 2005, some of the sub-regions of this contiguous area were so cool that ripening grapes was a hit-and-miss situation.

Improvements in viticulture, use of better clonal material, improved farming techniques, and several other tactics have provided many growers with improved tools and tactics, which previously never existed. The result now is evident in the wines.

It took years for several growers and other supporters of the gap-lands to finally gain approval for AVA status. Though it’s been just over three years, we are now beginning to see Petaluma Gap pop up on labels on a regular basis, and not only for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, but also for grapes such as Riesling, Grenache, Albariño and even Syrah.

At the time that the Petaluma Gap designation was finally approved, I began to look at what it represented. Part of my analysis was to compare it to some of the best wines from the county’s other most important AVA, Russian River Valley.

The Petaluma Gap has only 4,000 acres of vines. The RRV, founded in 1987, has four times that and clearly remains one of the most prestigious AVAs in the country.

Looking at the two areas, it’s evident that although RRV has a fabulous history and still makes great wines. But I wonder if the recent fame for its Chardonnays and Pinots hasn’t cost Russian River Valley in other ways.

In recent years, so much emphasis has been placed on Chardonnay and Pinot that RRV has begun to abandon many of the grape varieties that once made it a remarkably versatile area.

With high-quality Pinot Noir in such demand from wineries based elsewhere (even Napa!), it has now supplanted many vineyard plantings of Zinfandel, Merlot, Riesling, Gewürztraminer and even Cabernet.

As a huge supporter of the Russian River Valley, I was always thrilled when I could try any of the above five varieties as they displayed their cooler climate locales. Many of those varieties are now fast disappearing.

But the Petaluma Gap is not without its problems too.

One of the drawbacks of being such a new appellation is that many wineries using “Gap” fruit still feel compelled to use the old “Sonoma Coast” name on their labels, even though their wines display more of the Petaluma Gap’s unique characteristics.

That has hampered those supporting promotion of the Gap AVA. I discussed this with several people who are using “Petaluma Gap” on all their labels. Most are bothered by their neighbors’ reluctance to switch away from Sonoma Coast, although a few wineries now use both names on their labels, which I consider to be a step in the right direction.

The Russian River Valley is 34 years old as an appellation and is in no danger of losing its status as a prestigious wine-growing region. But some of the people with whom I spoke regarding “the Gap” say that the failure of some of their brethren who are continuing to use Sonoma Coast hampers the new region’s efforts to display what they consider to be at least an equal contributor to great Sonoma County wines.

One winemaker who has been reluctant to use Petaluma Gap on his label said there were two related reasons why he hasn’t switched over. He said “Sonoma Coast” tells people at least what county the wine is from, and that “no one knows where the Petaluma Gap is.” Yet.

“And if I use both names, the label begins to look cluttered.”

But the name on the label already has many local wine consumers completely committed to wines from the Gap’s top vineyards, such as Gap’s Crown.

Wine of the Week: 2018 Thirty-Seven Grenache, Petaluma Gap ($39) – Classic aroma of raspberries with a hint of pomegranate, succulent entry but substantial mid-palate fruit with a very faint rustic nature in the finish indicating its cooler region. Best of class at a major international wine competition.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.