Dan Berger, On Wine: What kind of wine is this?

Wine of the Week: 2017 Iron Horse Chardonnay, Green Valley of Russian River Valley, Rued Clone ($57): The dramatic aroma of this special wine marks it as a cross between Chablis and Puligny-Montrachet, so it already exhibits a remarkable prototypical personality. The aroma is faintly spiced with citrus and minerals at its core. Even at this young stage, the elements of greatness are all here, waiting to display astounding character in several more years. Only 225 cases of this extremely rare wine were produced. With about an hour of aeration, it begins to imply what it will be in time. It needs probably another decade! I have rarely tasted a Chardonnay with this sort of depth. Part of it is based on sensational acidity. The first Iron Horse wine with the Rued designation was produced in 2005. At that time, I bought a case of it. We recently opened a bottle of that wine. Despite it being nearly 15 years old, it was still youthful, but it had reached the point of perfection you almost never see in a California Chardonnay. Not much wine like this is ever made and almost never from this kind of cool climate fruit. The 2017, just released, is available only at the winery (or off the internet). It is a rare example of how distinctive Russian River Valley Chardonnay can be. Considering that a good example of a great young French white Burgundy today would cost $250 or more, this is a good value – for those who understand the prototype. Alcohol: 13.0% pH: 3.2. A small amount of the 2016 vintage of Rued Clone ($54) remain at the winery. For details, visit ironhorsevineyards.com/