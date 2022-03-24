Dan Berger, On Wine: What's in that bottle?

Part I of a continuing series

When we open a bottle of a young Zinfandel, we expect to find a liquid that smells and tastes like Zinfandel. But our odds of that are slim and getting slimmer.

In fact, the same argument could well apply to most red-wine grape varieties grown in California, including some of the most widely planted. Picking them too late is one egregious issue.

The subject of varietal authenticity has been a fixation of mine for decades. Now I’m coming to grips with two recently related phenomena that together have made my view far muddier and confusing. These are the ideas of site eccentricities and vineyard mutations or adaptations.

These related issues lead me toward the notion that some vineyard designations are vital to understanding wine – and other vineyard names are no help at all. This article begins a haphazard series looking at various grape varieties.

With Zinfandel, as I’ve known it for decades, I’ve always anticipated that the best will have noticeable raspberry and/or strawberry scents. Long-time Dry Creek winemaker Doug Nalle calls this Zinfandel’s “zinberry aroma.”

But a growing number of Zins now lack this fruit aroma. Many are brutish, lugubrious, ham-fisted oafs, not the fun-loving sprites most were in the 1970s and 1980s. The charm of lighter, claret-like Zins of decades ago was based on fresh berries, not raisins.

This was evident when the grapes grew in relatively cool areas. Hot-climate Zinfandels can be tasty but often aren’t identifiable. High alcohols usually are associated with low varietal-ness.

One reason for this increasing loss of zinberry aroma, I contend, is that a lot of current Zinfandels are actually either all Primitivo or made with a lot of that Italian cultivar, which I don’t think is very Zin-like.

In the last decade, I’ve spoken with lots of Zin growers and plant scientists about this, including Dr. Carole Meredith, whose genetic research at UC Davis was not only authoritative but among the most widely respected in the world. Meredith confirmed that Primitivo is genetically the same as Zinfandel.

But I suggest that that doesn’t necessarily mean the two wines will be identical or even similar. Consider how Primitivo first arrived in this country more than 30 years ago and what led to its position here today.

Primitivo surely did have benefits over Zin as a cultivar. Growers say it ripens earlier than older Zin vines, grows well in warmer climes, and is more predictable in the vineyard.

However, I’m almost sure that the federal government never considered the basic aromas or flavors of Primitivo when ruling that it was a synonym for Zin. The feds never look at what a wine smells or tastes like. All it knew was that as genetic mirror images, it and Zin were the same.

It ruled that the two terms were interchangeable.

The Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) and its predecessor (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives), which regulated such issues, have never been equipped to deal with wine characteristics of grapes. It argues, rightly, that it is not a marketing office. First and foremost, it’s a tax-collecting agency.

As such, TTB allows U.S. wineries latitude about what wines can be called, even allowing misleading “facts” on labels. Future columns will document this.

So, sure, Primitivo and Zin are technically identical. But this subject has broader implications. I believe that many grape varieties planted throughout this country are thought to be one thing but may be something else.

And to be clear: Chicanery isn’t part of this. In some cases, it’s just growers’ lack of knowledge. The late winemaker John Parducci won gold medals for his Pinot Noirs in the late 1950s until an ampelographer from UC Davis told him he had never seen better-looking Charbono vines!

Some aroma and flavor variants emanate from the way some varieties adapt or mutate. I’m not alone here. Many grape growers say they suspect some grape varieties they grow may have long been misidentified.

However, such topics rarely are raised outside of university lecture halls, winery labs, grapevine nurseries and technical conferences.

In 1978, Hop Kiln Winery in Sonoma County made a pitch-black red wine with 14.8% alcohol. It called Gamay Beaujolais. The winemaker, Steve Strobel, told me he used Napa Gamay grapes — which had long been misidentified!

The sciences relating to grape identity, including ampelography, could unravel some of the mysteries, but funding is always an issue.

As for Zin, Meredith did the most respected genetic typing of it, reporting that Primitivo was a genetic match to Zin. Also related, she said, were several other grapes from Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast such as Crljenak Kaštelanski, which may be related to an older variety called Tribidrag, and which is also linked to Plavac Mali.

After Primitivo and Zin were known to be twins, several different clones of Primitivo from the warm Puglia area in southwest Italy were imported for analysis. Meredith said most of those clones seemed unworthy of testing. The one that was later was planted here in test plots.

Primitivo and Zin seem to me to differ in some ways. Puglia is considerably warmer than is Dry Creek Valley, where it seems to be one of the better places to grow it in California.

Older California Zin vines also did well in the cooler Russian River Valley, Sierra Foothills, Lodi, Paso Robles, and on Mendocino County hillsides.

Also, most of Puglia’s better Primitivo wines come in at 16% alcohol or more. Old-vine California Zinfandels from Napa, Sonoma, and the Sierra Foothills historically (40 years ago) were best at about 14%. (In 1973, Grand Cru in Sonoma County made a Zinfandel that said on its front label that it was “Late Picked.” The alcohol on the label: 13.7%!)

And whereas Zin is a notoriously uneven ripener on the vine and is usually harvested in October, Primitivo is far easier to predict and is usually picked weeks earlier than Zin, avoiding late-season rains (if any).

But by far the most telling aromatic difference is that in classic-area old-vin Zin, I usually find an aroma of moderate-alcohol Zins (13.5% to 14.5%) — Doug Nalle’s zinberry aromatics. I rarely sense it in Primitivo.

“I learned from the winemakers who wanted balanced wines, like Lee Stewart (Souverain), André Tchelistcheff (Beaulieu), and Joe Swan,” said Doug a week ago.” Doug was in the sensational UC Davis enology graduating class of 1971.

Doug’s son, Andrew now makes the terrific Nalle Zinfandels as well as other balanced wines.

Doug said that in the week before harvesting their Dry Creek vineyards Zinfandel, he and Andrew walk the same row. One by one, from opposite ends, tasting grapes — not discussing what they tasted until they reach the center of the row. This gives them a sense of what aromatics they need to maximize that zinberry character.

The Nalles do not use Primitivo. Doug was interested in the thesis I proposed, that true Zin and Primitivo might well be genetic mirror images, but that the resulting wines might actually reflect adaptation or mutation those clones had experienced in Puglia before arriving here.

We surely know that many different clones of Pinot Noir offer widely differing aromatics.

I cannot be certain my theory is correct. But I have tasted Zinfandel from the mid-1960s to today from older vines that have no Primitivo added. And I’ve tasted recent examples of Zinfandels that do have some of the more recently imported material, either 100%, interplanted, or blended into old-vine Zin. And I think my suspicion is valid.

I just wish there were funds available for someone to conduct a serious scientific sensory analysis to test this theory. I would be a happy participant!

Wine of the Week

2020 Nalle Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley ($45): The aroma of fresh cherries and strawberries comes out after this excellent Zin has been decanted for an hour. It opens further as time goes by, indicating how young it is. With only 13.8% alcohol and modest use of French oak aging, it is claret in style, but with Dry Creek’s classic aromatic and mid-palate DNA. A few cases remain of the exceptional 2019 Nalle Zin.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO