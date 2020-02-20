Dan Berger, On Wine: Where to find wine information

It once was said that the best place to learn about wines was in a quality restaurant because sommeliers can tell patrons about each wine they have.
This isn’t a bad idea, but several problems exist. For one thing, few restaurants have trained sommeliers, and most casual cafés have wine servers who often don’t know much more than the color of the wines they are selling.
Some wine servers may sound like they know a lot about wine, but I’ve encountered many who fake it. I once heard a server tell a patron that a wine was from the Napa Valley. It was from the Russian River Valley.
Moreover, many truly knowledgeable servers in restaurants don’t have the time to chitchat for more than a few seconds. They are often so busy that patrons get the Cliff’s Notes version, which is scant information that may not help you decide if a wine is worth $100.
Some specialty wine-store employees offer more complete wine details. But I exclude most supermarkets. Don’t expect the guy who restocks the shelves in the market’s wine aisle to tell you the difference between Chianti Classico and Chianti Rufina.
Likely as not, he’s not even old enough to drink any alcoholic beverages. And rarely is the store manager any help. Grocery store wine buying usually is done by experts at a central office. Wine buyers rarely are at their stores. Store managers mostly are worried about their employees, shoplifters, and other mundane problems.
There are exceptions to this, of course, but for pure unadulterated wine information, it’s probably best to stick to stores that are primarily dedicated to wine sales. One tip-off is that the words “wine” or “wine cellar” are in the shop’s title.
The words “liquor” or “booze” in a store’s title don’t usually signify wine expertise. But one of my first exposures to a fine wine expert, in 1973, was a guy by the name of Ron who worked in a shop called Party Time!
Major specialty wine stores usually have at least one person who knows a lot about wine; some shops have several, including specialists in various countries.
Among the top wine shops are K&L and Wine Club in San Francisco; Weimax in Burlingame; Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa; Woodland Hills Wine Co. and L.A. Wine Co. in the Los Angeles area; Binny’s in Chicago, and Spec’s in Texas.
Each location has various people with wine expertise; many of them love to share it with patrons. (Beware: some are a bit long-winded in their overly-enthusiastic comments about their favorite wines.) Some stores can print out information sheets about the wines you’re buying.
If you get no information, go online. Unfortunately, no single website provides all the answers. But one is excellent for any wine in the world. See below.
If you want to know what any wine is (such as Chianti Rufina), use a search engine and discover important facts. (i.e., Chinon from the Loire Valley usually is Cabernet Franc that was not aged in oak.)
The best strategy especially with obscure wines, is to try each wine. Most retail shops do open wines to try, though sampling is becoming popular at some shops on weekends.
Restaurant wine buying is trickier for patrons.
For one thing, many restaurants like to carry obscure wines or unknown labels so consumers won’t be able to identify them and thus have no idea how much they should sell for. This can lead to such restaurants marking up wines by outrageous margins.
For example, last week I went on the website of a particularly famed New York three-star Michelin restaurant. Its wine list has 2015 Karthäuserhof Riesling Eitelsbacher Karthäuserhofberg, a terrific wine that should sell in a retail shop for about $60. The restaurant’s price is $230.
But at the same restaurant, the 2018 Dönnhoff Riesling Niederhäuser Klamm (retail price: about $30) is listed at just $90. So it is evident that planning ahead can pay substantial dividends. (Tip: Dönnhoff is a great Nahe producer that makes Rieslings so good they almost always are underpriced based on their quality.)
The best restaurant strategy to get the best wine value is to plan ahead. Well before your dinner out, see if you can get the restaurant’s wine list. Many restaurants post them online.
Doing some research can be truly enlightening. To find the suggested retail price, go on the website www.wine-searcher.com/ and put into the search box the wine’s name and vintage. The site will give you the suggested retail price worldwide, allowing you to determine how that compares with the restaurant’s price. Twice retail is often a fair restaurant markup.
Wine Searcher (based in New Zealand!) also has a free app that allows access to its database in seconds. Best use: in a restaurant.
WINE OF THE WEEK: 2017 Miro Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Hogan’s Run Vineyard ($50): Dark red cherries and hints of pomegranate in the nose, intense, succulent mid-palate fruit, and the potential to develop excellent secondary flavors in the next two years. Despite this wine’s slightly darker color than many Pinots from the region, it retains the area’s perfect elegant balance, and it is much better after decanting for at least three hours. Bulgarin-born Miro Tcholakov is best known for making some of the finest rich red wines, like Petite Sirah, as head winemaker for the longtime Geyserville-based Trentadue Winery. This wine represents slight departure from his typical red wine and it is truly delicious. When I tried it, I thought it would be about $60. If you can’t find it at retail, call the winery at 707-893-7144.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.