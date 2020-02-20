Dan Berger, On Wine: Where to find wine information

It once was said that the best place to learn about wines was in a quality restaurant because sommeliers can tell patrons about each wine they have.

This isn’t a bad idea, but several problems exist. For one thing, few restaurants have trained sommeliers, and most casual cafés have wine servers who often don’t know much more than the color of the wines they are selling.

Some wine servers may sound like they know a lot about wine, but I’ve encountered many who fake it. I once heard a server tell a patron that a wine was from the Napa Valley. It was from the Russian River Valley.

Moreover, many truly knowledgeable servers in restaurants don’t have the time to chitchat for more than a few seconds. They are often so busy that patrons get the Cliff’s Notes version, which is scant information that may not help you decide if a wine is worth $100.

Some specialty wine-store employees offer more complete wine details. But I exclude most supermarkets. Don’t expect the guy who restocks the shelves in the market’s wine aisle to tell you the difference between Chianti Classico and Chianti Rufina.