Dan Berger, On Wine: Who likes Cabernet?

These wines clearly were made from very ripe fruit (alcohols were listed around 15%), and made in a manner to get those who review wines using scores to swoon because of extraction, weight, concentration, and intensity.

But age was not kind to them. I found both to be odd. I could find little Cabernet character. Or joy.

Aging most of today’s highly rated Cabs is increasingly seen as no longer in the best interests of the wines or the buyers. Recently many people who’d be happy to refer to themselves as wine lovers have told me they don’t have the patience to wait even a little while for a wine to improve.

Perhaps they simply don’t believe that such patience will be rewarded. Or maybe they simply have never developed a taste for mature wine.

In the past, both red Bordeaux and California’s better Cabernets had more moderate alcohols than now – as low as 12%. But the wines would gain complexity over time, and that would be the “bonus” that would repay those who display patience.

Lower alcohols are one tip-off to wines that are better balanced. But most of today’s Cabernets have labels showing alcohols at 14.5%, and my guess is that many are actually closer to 16%.

Wine of the Week: 2017 Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ($18) – The aroma of this excellent “little” red wine is reminiscent of Cabs of the 1970s, with dark cherries, herbal tea, green herbs, rosemary, bay leaf, a faint rustic “earthy” note, and a trace of tarragon. The use of barrels for aging was extremely careful, and the flavors in the finish are ideal for pouring with bay-leaf infused beef stew. It is not a great or memorable wine, but it displays the varietal distinctiveness I miss in so many of today’s more homogenous, oakier, softer wines. And it has an alcohol level appropriate to its medium weight, under 14%.

