Dan Berger, On Wine: Who likes Cabernet?

If I asked a roomful of wine lovers, “Who likes Cabernet Sauvignon?” many hands would go up. That’s where Cabernet is today – it’s hot and getting hotter.
Were I to then ask, “Describe a good Cabernet – what should it smell and taste like?” I’d guess that 99% of respondents would say things like “rich,” “ripe,” “bold,” “smoked,” “soft,” and “jammy.”
I’d bet good money that no one would suggest bay leaf, sage, dried cherries, berries, fresh anise, wet earth, forest floor, green tea, or cumin — just a few of the real constituents of the variety.
Broad support for Cabernet has been growing for several years nationally despite the fact that most such wines now are mostly generic. It’s similar to what happened three decades ago with Chardonnay, an inevitable blandness in many of the most popular-priced wines.
But authenticity seems to be an unnecessary element in wine popularity these days.
Despite its almost universal homogeneity today, Cabernet is very popular, so I wasn’t surprised when I read a recent report on California’s 2019 grape harvest. It said more Cabernet was harvested than Chardonnay, the first time that’s happened in the state’s history.
This clearly means that a lot of Cabernet now is planted in the wrong climate zones for the variety. So a lot of Cabernet is being produced that has nothing to do with what the grape does best: make a cherry-and-herb-scented, age-worthy red wine that’s best after a decade or three in a cool wine cellar.
The overwhelming majority of Cabernets we now see, in bottles selling between $1.99 and $1,000 (and more!) don’t smell or taste much like Cabernet. Nor do they go particularly well with food or become sublime with time in the bottle.
Since the late 1990s, I’ve said that most current Cabs are parodies of the genre. Instead of being medium-bodied, they’re now mainly oafish, clumsy, overweight, and flabby. Instead of having the acidity to improve, they’re mainly soft and even sweet.
As for aging, just drink ‘em young – if you can.
Instead of having moderate alcohols and some tannin to benefit their structure as they age, they’re now high in alcohol, low in acidity, soft and best served slightly chilled! Most are best consumed while walking around, sort of cocktail-hour-ish. Pairing Cab with food? It’s optional.
The major changes we’ve recently seen with Cab were foretold two decades ago when Cabernet stopped being Cabernet and became an instantly quaffable beverage instead of a treasure to age for decades.
It would take a tome to capsule Cabernet’s historic importance in the world of wine, from its humble beginnings as red Bordeaux (often called claret) to its elevation as France’s first major worldwide achievement in vinous greatness in the 1960s. One could argue that Champagne deserves a nod here, but then came a Paris event in 1976.
By the early 1970s, all fine wines began to be categorized in quality niches with red Bordeaux widely considered the finest wine on the planet. (Of course, producers of red and white Burgundy would take issue with such a dicey statement, and rightly so.)
However, from a historic, geographic, and economic point of view, there’s little doubt that the most important niche in the wine world has been classified-growth Bordeaux. Its impact has been enormous.
Around the world, there are many iconic wine regions.
Outside of United States, Germany accurately claims preeminence with Riesling. New Zealand now challenges the Loire Valley and white Bordeaux for primacy in Sauvignon Blanc. Australia competes head-up with the Rhône Valley in Syrah leadership. Austrian Grüner Veltliner and Alsace Gewürztraminer lead the world with those grapes. Italy’s Barolo remains the worldwide Nebbiolo leader and the best Sangioveses are from Tuscany.
Even the country of Georgia can claim an iconic grape: the thick-skinned dark red Saperavi.
But Bordeaux’s image leadership is greater than any of those and probably outstrips the worldwide impact of Champagne, Port, Sherry, Sauternes, and other nominees for wine image.
Bordeaux’s prominence came about partly as a result of location (waterway ease of shipping wine to London), the British penchant for high-quality reds, England’s desire to control international wine distribution, and the growing sophistication of diners around the world, who demand Bordeaux chateaux by name.
The reverence in which red Bordeaux is held throughout Western Europe and now especially major capital cities and countries around the globe (Japan, China, Moscow) attests to its continued strength as an impact player with wine connoisseurs, financial markets, and certainly in terms, socially, of puttin’ on the dog.
There is nothing quite like a dinner host pouring a 30-year-old Château Margaux for guests, or a birth-year bottle from an exalted Bordeaux house.
Starting four decades ago, California’s version of Bordeaux, Napa Cabernet, gained a measure of equality with Bordeaux when a group of Napa Cabs scored a victory over Bordeaux in the famous 1976 Paris tasting. That rocketed the variety and Napa into neon lights. That pushed prices to absurd highs.
But times change things. Modern-era Cab today is, stylewise, a world apart from Napa of the 1970s. The few remaining traditionalist wine lovers know precisely why today’s Cabernets have nothing to do with those of the past.
Harvesting fruit later than usual has led to higher scores from those who want an instantly hedonistic experience. What’s been sacrificed to get there is the wines’ future prospects.
Not long ago, a friend poured for me two different well-stored 20-year-old Napa Cabs. Both had been highly acclaimed at the time of their release. In today’s market each would cost several hundred dollars. Both of us agreed that neither wine was particularly interesting. The remaining fruit of both had more kinship to raisins or prunes than berries.
These wines clearly were made from very ripe fruit (alcohols were listed around 15%), and made in a manner to get those who review wines using scores to swoon because of extraction, weight, concentration, and intensity.
But age was not kind to them. I found both to be odd. I could find little Cabernet character. Or joy.
Aging most of today’s highly rated Cabs is increasingly seen as no longer in the best interests of the wines or the buyers. Recently many people who’d be happy to refer to themselves as wine lovers have told me they don’t have the patience to wait even a little while for a wine to improve.
Perhaps they simply don’t believe that such patience will be rewarded. Or maybe they simply have never developed a taste for mature wine.
In the past, both red Bordeaux and California’s better Cabernets had more moderate alcohols than now – as low as 12%. But the wines would gain complexity over time, and that would be the “bonus” that would repay those who display patience.
Lower alcohols are one tip-off to wines that are better balanced. But most of today’s Cabernets have labels showing alcohols at 14.5%, and my guess is that many are actually closer to 16%.
Wine of the Week: 2017 Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ($18) – The aroma of this excellent “little” red wine is reminiscent of Cabs of the 1970s, with dark cherries, herbal tea, green herbs, rosemary, bay leaf, a faint rustic “earthy” note, and a trace of tarragon. The use of barrels for aging was extremely careful, and the flavors in the finish are ideal for pouring with bay-leaf infused beef stew. It is not a great or memorable wine, but it displays the varietal distinctiveness I miss in so many of today’s more homogenous, oakier, softer wines. And it has an alcohol level appropriate to its medium weight, under 14%.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.
