Dan Berger on Wine: Wind, wine and Petaluma Gap: The Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from this AVA may even capture the hearts of Burgundophiles

And today there is a new area that may even capture the hearts of some Burgundy lovers. Sure, Burgundian backers may guffaw, but they should look at this new region, the Petaluma Gap.

It’s a serious player. At this early stage, even before the name has been widely recognized, the word is out locally, and demand for the best wines of the area is high. And prices are rising.

The Gap is the first major subset of the amorphous Sonoma Coast, an area that has always proven to be problematic as a marketing tool. For decades, the ill-formed Sonoma Coast area looked on maps like an oil spill.

Approved 2½ years ago as an official American Viticultural Area, the much smaller Petaluma Gap has only 4,000 acres of vines, almost all of it either Chardonnay or Pinot.

It’s so new, a few wines from the Gap remain on store shelves still designated with the far vaguer name Sonoma Coast. But Pinot-makers long have known of the Gap, though it may be years before its real meaning is broadly understood.

Insiders have known of the importance of the Petaluma Gap for a decade or more. It now is another providential place where the world’s two most important cool-climate grapes can reliably make world-class wines — even if Burgundophiles deny it.