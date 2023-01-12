Dan Berger On Wine: Wine classic versus neo-classic styles

Is today’s modern iteration of wine better than the old classic formats some of us grew up with decades ago?

Throughout history, art forms have shifted from one style to another and in many cases more modern formats usually are challenged by traditionalists as counterfeit or bogus.

Sometimes old classic forms lose support and fall out of favor, but remain around. And some simply recede into oblivion. Gregorian chants may still be around, but I suspect the number of ardent supporters is tiny. Newer forms may be added to the genre or disparaged.

Sometimes a more modern format assumes a neo-classic mantle that gains fervent new followers. American jazz, which once was shunned as atonal by many musicologists, today is widely seen as a unique form of musical expression.

One good analogy is Impressionism in the art world. Today it’s a well-regarded classic art form, but 125 years ago, soon after it first arose, Claude Monet and his upstart cohorts were considered disgraceful modernists who were challenging the widely accepted conventional classic art forms.

In Impressionism’s earliest years, its “radical” devotees were snubbed by the establishment. But within a few years, Impressionism gained favor.

It happens in music, too. The classic form of the symphony calls for four movements, but several composers wrote five-movement symphonies, aggravating traditionalists. Imagine what Mozart’s devotees might have said when, in the 1920s, 12-note musical composition came in!

Wine evolves. Improvements in grape-growing and winemaking can make some previously ignored grape varieties meteoric stars. Those who support neo-classicism point to how much we have benefited from advances in scientific approaches to making potables from a fruit as mundane as the grape.

To be sure, there’s great reason to advocate for cleaner, more stable, precise and consistent aromas and flavors, which are the greatest assets of the modern wine era. I recall tasting through a sea of spoiled wines in the 1960s and ’70s. I even began to appreciate some of them because they were interesting.

(I dislike most of today’s “natural wines,” a category that has never been defined, at least in ways that satisfy that category’s strongest adherents. Yet I appreciate some natural wines despite that they occasionally display a kind of charming funkiness! Few of today’s “natural wines” are neo-classic because most harken back to a time when wine was extremely rustic, almost feral. Or spoiled.)

For the last two decades, a neo-classic revolution in wine has run mainly throughout the New World. Some newcomers to wine love this trend. Others, traditionalists primarily, deplore it.

Most New World winemaking has shifted into neo-classical mode. Today there are many examples of different wines that we probably never would have seen without scientific advances and the creativity of adventuresome winemakers.

A recent column here about the rise of white wines from Italy comes to mind. Before the relatively recent advent of cold fermentations, many of the white wines from Italy were fermented in vessels that simply couldn’t capture some of the delicate aromatics in whites.

I believe a book could be devoted to this subject with each chapter dedicated to a different wine type, based on varieties and/or regions, or both. Here is a brief look at some of the world’s most popular grapes, what they offer today, and how this differs from what these varieties theoretically did best – in a more classic mode.

A key point: any dissection of a particular wine made in a classic or neo-classic style ought best be done with a classic example and a neo-classic version served side-by-side, so participants can see, smell, and taste the differences.

— Chardonnay: Today’s best examples of Chardonnay, according to most wine critics, display aromatics that lean on oak flavors, butter, ultra-ripe fruit, richness/softness/generosity, and higher alcohols. Fifty years ago, classic styles didn’t display the “margarine” aromas from malolactic fermentation (ML). Back then, ML was uncontrollable. Purists saw it as spoilage.

Today’s neo-classical approach gives us Chardonnays that are so soft that some are sweet! For the most part, alcohol levels are significantly higher than they had been 40 years ago, and the resulting “alcoholic” sweetness is distressing to traditionalists.

The older, “continental” style of Chardonnay relies on higher acidity, no or scant residual sugar, lower alcohols, less use of oak and a structure in which compatibility with food is paramount.

— Sauvignon Blanc: Neo-classically, New Zealand has created a widely acceptable soft, sweet structure for SB in which tropical fruit (gooseberry?), green herbs and lime are widely admired by many consumers. These same people might dislike the older, classic Euro styles that are dry, almost angular.

The popularity of the sweeter neo-classic style has led many other countries to adopt a softer, sweeter approach. (“Sweet sells.”) Today, most California SBs are very soft. Many are tasty, but far too many are also simplistic.

The older classic (Euro) approach (i.e., Sancerre) isn’t only drier, but its aromas lean more heavily on dried green herbs, olives, tea, and other savory elements. Sweetness is anathema.

Because so many domestic Sauvignon Blancs today are sweet, many of them are better when served very cold. The more classic European models are best served cool. (See Wine of the Week.)

— Cabernet Sauvignon: Whether from Bordeaux, California (Santa Cruz, Livermore, Napa, Sonoma, Santa Ynez Valley) or Washington, classically structured Cab always was moderate in alcohol — a dry, fairly astringent, medium-weight (claret-styled) red wine that was best if aged a few years. Its aromas implied herbs like sage, tarragon, cumin, tobacco.

However, starting in the mid-1990s, the neo-classical approach began to pilfer the spotlight from older styles. The resulting “popular” Cabs were radically different in several ways.

Instead of being medium in weight, Cab was picked later and the wines turned heavy; instead of being Claret-styled, they moved toward being like Amarone; instead of being moderate in alcohol, they moved toward high-proof. Neo-classic Cab followers wanted smells of blackberries, bacon, mocha, plums. Herbs were anathema.

But the greatest difference of all was that the acids, which once had been so crucial to Cab’s ability as a dinner companion as well as an aging candidate, became so compromised that most became sweet, or putatively so.

Many of today’s Cabs do not go with food and don’t have the ability to age for even a few years. No much for neo-classicism here.

— Pinot Noir: Forty years ago, red Burgundy was the classicist’s model for this light red wine. Fruit was required, but there was little disparagement if the wine had a trace of herbs like thyme or basil. Alcohols were moderate (12.5% to 13.7%). And the color of most was that of a dark rosé.

And most of all, the wines were dry and oak played a minor role.

Many French and California/Oregon producers have held onto that model and their wines remain classic examples of Beaune – lighter wines of fragrance, seductive fruit, elegance and sheer class. But some critics favored neo-classic models of Pinot that had exaggerated oak, higher alcohols (15% wasn’t uncommon), and a much darker color. And absolutely no herbs!

Soon, most of the neo-classic models lost their gracefulness. Classicists began to suggest that many PN producers were turning Pinot into an unattractive version of Syrah. And again, as a challenge to the old order, with alcohols in the 15% range, many of Pinot Noirs were sweet or sweetish.

There’s a lot more to be said about this subject.

As regular readers long ago figured out, I’m a classicist. Modernists have their own unique view of wine; I see many of the neo-classic styles kind of like hearing a Mahler symphony played on an accordion. Amusing, but with no connection to the original classic. And no soul.

As we conclude this preliminary look into classic and neo-classic styles, one thing is clear. It is extremely difficult if not impossible for the average consumer, picking up a bottle from the retail shelf, to simply look at the label and determine what style exists inside.

Obviously, this is just an overview of an amazingly complex subject that calls for further investigation. If there’s one takeaway between the older order and the newer it is in many instances directly related to the interplay between acid, sugar, alcohol and aromatic elements that display the most basic components of what we once routinely and universally accepted as a prototype.

When a varietal wine no longer smells or tastes like the grape on the label, perhaps it’s a varietal wine in name only.

Clarification: A mind-slip by the author listed our wine of the week recently incorrectly. The correct wine is 2021 Mahoney Vermentino ($22), a sensational value.