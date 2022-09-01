Dan Berger On Wine: Wine in the time of heat

Recent local temperatures exceeding the century mark bring to mind that old phrase about people always talking about the weather but doing nothing about it.

This is meaningful for wine lovers who speak of climate change and how it will affect the world’s finest wines. And we’re not talking about decades from now, but a lot sooner.

There are several tactics wineries can employ to mitigate the worst effects of accelerating heat. One of my sons came up with a possible solution about a year ago, leading to a column I wrote for my newsletter listing some of the benefits of climate change to fine wine. There aren’t many.

A Pollyanna I’m not, and that column wasn’t intended as a scientific analysis or to offer solutions that only a rank amateur could devise. Climate change is inevitable and most scientists believe the consequences will alter how we perceive many fine wines.

One suggestion I made months ago is to simply plant new vineyards in cooler regions. Duh. Easier said than done. Just as it’s impossible to move a swimming pool, it’s equally awkward to move a vineyard. Best tactic: Replant in cooler spots. Winery owners who invested significant capital to buy high-image vineyards will have some decisions to make as the decades roll by.

But consumers have more choices than do vineyard owners.

For wine buyers, climate change entails shifting our gazes from several now-exalted regions to zones that have yet to be so designated. This won’t be easy for traditional wine collectors, mainly because several potentially fabulous areas for fine wine have previously been seen as marginal.

In 2004, I wrote an April Fool’s Day column that had several fabricated stories including a tale of a fictional Swedish farmer who was successfully growing Cabernet. Two readers said they believed it was true.

Then just two years later, I read a press release about an entrepreneurial young Swede by the name of Sven Lund. He was offering land that he claimed was perfect for Cabernet. It was just outside the town of Malmö, Sweden.

Lund, who then was identified as a Volvo technician and home winemaker, said he had set up a land consortium that aimed to consult with those who wished to make “world-class, Bordeaux-styled red wine” in 2030.

That’s eight years from today! Just in time to start planting vines.

In 2006, Lund said his projections for world weather patterns showed that Malmö would be perfect, temperature-wise, for Cab production by 2030. He said land prices in 2006 then were less than $2,000 per acre.

That same year, a speaker at a UC Davis terroir conference actually joked about Cabernet from Sweden — if global warming continued as it has over the previous two decades.

As temperatures continue to rise, some formerly marginal wine regions will benefit from climate change (such as Germany), while some now-exalted regions may begin to regress. Wine purists will be disinclined to point this out. Many people will continue to buy expensive bottles, expecting all of them to deliver greatness based on someone else’s artificially derived numbers.

Consumers seeking to be ahead of the curve probably ought to look seriously at how classic wines of the past used to be made when climates were cooler and more stable. And how wines are made today.

This isn’t to suggest that today’s exalted regions cannot continue to produce fine wine. Many will. But dedicated wine lovers may begin discovering greatness (at modest prices!) if they find wines from regions that previously were not all that illustrious.

The basic strategy for discovering these once-marginal regions is to look carefully at wine regions that once were identified as a bit too cool to grow certain varieties. This is especially true in California, which even in earlier times was usually too warm to make truly classic wines.

Let’s look at a few such areas:

Monterey County: Cold winds racing east and south from deep-water Monterey Bay into the Salinas Valley made both the Arroyo Seco as well as Santa Lucia Highlands areas marginal for making fine wine, notably reds. The latter eventually became a star with Pinot Noir and a few Rhône varieties.

But could Monterey Cabernet be a potentially great wine? Once dreaded for red wines with bell pepper scents or “the veggies,” Monterey’s red wine future today seems bright indeed.

One reliable subregion of Monterey County has always been Carmel Valley, which is a lot less “valley” than it is mountainous. I still have some late-1970s Carmel Valley Cabernets in my cellar and they’re still superb.

Sonoma Coast: Cooler and more varied than most other appellations, this vast, amorphous sprawler has long been hospitable to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Today it also is home to some excellent warmer varieties, including even high-altitude Cabernet, such as last week’s Wine of the Week, 2014 Cazadero Cabernet.

Livermore Valley: Cool to cold nights here have long benefited fine Chardonnays and Petite Sirahs. But now Cabernet Franc has established a beachhead here as well. More than two dozen wineries make Cab Franc and most of them are exemplary. And compared with pricey bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon, Livermore’s Francs seem like a bargain. (More about this region in an upcoming column.)

Carneros: Pinot Noir has long been the dominant red wine here, though purists know that Merlot also makes a striking wine from this region. (Cuvaison’s Merlot from Carneros has been superb since its heralded 1984 wine.)

Although Carneros appears to be getting a bit too warm to regularly make top-rate Pinot Noir here, other red wine grapes (Syrah, Cabernet, Gamay) seem to thrive here — for now.

Humboldt County: Not much is known about the fine wine potential of this extremely remote, cooler region that’s north of Mendocino County. Of its 150 scattered acres of vines, much of it is in a cool, rain-blessed belt along local rivers. Some fascinating wines are being produced here.

The Humboldt County economy was for decades based on the cash crop marijuana. That began to change significantly when marijuana was legalized, which altered the county’s economics and may have helped to focus more attention on wine grapes.

One California wine region so far largely unaffected by climate change has been cooler spots in Santa Barbara County. I called one of the largest vineyard owners in Santa Maria Valley and learned that this superb cooler region has seen no negative effects of climate change that might call for a grape variety shift.

Nicholas Miller of Bien Nacido Estate said that marine winds continue to cool almost all of his region, and he and his family have no plans to change any of the grape varieties they grow. He said it’s still too cool for Cabernet.

A final word of the shift to cooler climate red wine grapes statewide as it affects what the retail shelf will look like in the next year:

A huge percentage of the red wine grapes grown in Northern California during the 2020 vintage were ultimately impacted negatively by the smoke emanating from the devastating fires that engulfed the region. As a result, far less premium red wine was produced than in a typical year.

Most wineries suffered significant losses of potential revenue, which could lead to some red wines increasing in price, even though quality may have been affected. Any price increases probably will be temporary, since 2021 turned out to be a very good vintage.

It isn’t known if prices for 2020 reds will increase to offset the losses that year, but one thing is certain: there will be less red wine on shelves bearing that vintage date. Smoke-tainted wines are basically unusable.

Wine of the Week: 2021 Golden Cluster “Kék Bika,” Willamette Valley ($26) – Some people might call this red wine a little odd; I simply call it distinctive, not to mention extremely tasty and food-friendly. It’s a blend of various Eastern European grape varieties growing in Oregon, including the two that are dominant in this wine — Kekfrankos and Blaufrankish. Both high-acid grapes grow mainly in Austria and Hungary. This wine also has several other varieties from Eastern Europe including Zweigelt and Rondo. The wine is medium in weight, not unlike Grenache in texture, but with higher acidity, so in it’s not unlike a tart white wine. Imported by Northwest Wines, 415-665-9013.