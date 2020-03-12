Dan Berger, On Wine: Wine is improving

The wine glut is now forecast to be with us for at least two more years, so many wines won’t be shipped until they are in much better condition to be evaluated.

Moreover, in times of grape shortages, many wineries make use of Grade B fruit. Today, with such a huge surplus of grapes and wine, winemakers can be choosy and eschew mediocre options. They can use better-quality fruit for all wines.

It’s true that many dark red wines are already being shipped to market from the 2017 vintage. This isn’t even 2½ from the vintage. That’s far too soon for the wines to be properly evaluated. Decades ago, Napa Valley Cabernet producers would wait four full years (or more) before releasing their “regular” Cabs, and would wait nearly five for their reserves.

Today, if you shop around, you’ll still be able to buy many red wines from the excellent 2016, 2015, and even 2014 vintages. All will be in better shape than those same wines showed years ago as infants.

Wine of the Week: 2018 Sonoma-Cutrer Rosé of Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley ($25): This striking pink wine has the classic strawberry/watermelon aroma of the grape variety, and it’s a bit like a traditional French vin gris, but with hints of a fine blanc de noirs, with faint brioche notes. The wine is dry, but its mid-palate is slightly richer than “bone dry,” so there is a very light succulence in the mid-palate. And the finish is dry. The 2019 is just out, but this year-earlier version has the benefit of a bit more red-wine personality. It is often seen discounted to about $20.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.

