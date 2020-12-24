Dan Berger On Wine: Wine prose that animates lifeless liquids

“[On one special occasion] I could think of no more agreeable, nor more appreciative with which to share my very last bottle of Taylor 1927 [Port].”

(This was a monumental offering. In 2016, Decanter Magazine’s Stephen Brook wrote, “Other than the rare Nacional bottling from Quinta do Noval, Taylor’s vintage is the most sought-after and expensive of all vintage Ports, and this wine, from an acclaimed vintage, is the epitome of the style.”)

Waugh decanted the classic old 1927 wine early in the day, and sealed the decanter, taking it with him as he was driven by “the most affluent member” to the shoot.

The group started the postprandial period with a “warm-up” Port, 1960 Warre. “But as good as this was, what we had all really been looking forward to was the pièce de résistence, the 1927 Taylor.

“Naturally confident that our ‘affluent’ member had brought the bottle. . . [along with] the food, I then asked him to set 1927 on the table. There was a deadly hush – he turned quite white and exclaimed, ‘Gosh, I gave that bottle to the beaters for their lunch as I thought it was a Christmas present for them.’