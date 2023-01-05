Dan Berger On Wine: Wine trends in 2023: Is aging in or out?

An old saying in the wine marketing game goes something like, “most wines are consumed within two hours of their purchase.” Winemakers often add, “I hope they wait until at least the car is parked.”

Patience is not an American character trait. In the last 30 years or so, wine has shifted away from a product that benefited from some age to a drink-now potable – the sooner the better. This partly is a result of wine critics who decades ago began to evaluate wines very early – often even before they were released.

Most critics offered zero praise for aging potential. One wine magazine even refused to accept wineries’ review samples that were older than the current-vintage wines that editors were “comprehensively” evaluating. Past vintages were verboten.

And what, you may ask, happened if a winery chose to hold onto its best Cabernet for four years, as once was routine in California? In those cases, the magazine often declined to even try the wine, arguing that most of the wines from that vintage were evaluated many months earlier.

Long before all that, wine cellars in private U.S. homes used to be a Big Thing. In 1985, I designed a subterranean wine cellar beneath a La Jolla home. Soon after it was completed, the homeowner stocked it with dozens of cases of classic wines (European and Californian) that he aimed to age for 20 or 30 years.

At the time, lots of wine collectors did similar things. In the 1980s, many West Coast builders were swamped with work constructing collectors’ wine cellars. The category was so hot that I wrote a column on the trend. Much of that activity has since been abandoned in the face of the instant drinkability of wine, which was prompted by critics who often praised wines they described as “succulent” and “hedonistic.”

One result was that far fewer wines were made to be aged. Instant drinkability was the new name of the game. Winemakers often told me that the styles of wine they were making were less likely to emulate the aging wines made in the early 1980s and earlier.

By the 1990s, the highest-image Napa Valley Cabernets were being touted as drink-now wonders. A phrase I heard was that these were “walking-around wines,” to be consumed like cocktails.

Two weeks ago, as I wandered through the grotto beneath our home looking for a candidate for a Christmas evening dinner, I realized yet again that I was blessed and cursed with an immense supply of wines that I had collected. Most of it was made long ago.

The wines I chose for Christmas dinner both were from 2011, a Pinot Noir that offered superb complexity and a dry Riesling that was sublime. No younger wines could ever offer such depth. The only way to get there: put away wine for a few years.

I acquired the Pinot and Riesling intending to consume them five or six years later. I never got to them until a week ago. They were better for the additional time. Anyone can do this, but you have to start with at least one basic rule: keep your hands off wines that need to be aged until they’re ready.

You may ask, “how do I know when that is?” And yes, it’s complicated. But the bottom line is that most red wines will be better for an additional two to three years in a cool, light-free location – under a staircase, in a closet, under a bed.

Temperatures should remain around 58° to 65° without any or much fluctuation. Most homes have at least one space to accommodate a few bottles.

Some wines still are made to be aged. As we begin a new year, I imagine that some people who don’t have dedicated wine cellars might assume that one is necessary to begin a collection designed to age a few wines. But no cellar is necessary.

What are the best bets to age? Here are a few basics:

— Reds age better than whites. Though a few Chardonnays and Rieslings can develop special elements over time, I recommend this only for those who have developed a taste for older whites. (Exceptions below.)

— Balanced wines usually age better than massive “blockbusters.”

— The score a wine gets usually has no bearing on its aging potential. I’ve had 100-point Cabernets that were deceased 10 years after they were made. And low-scoring wines that developed beautifully.

— The best reds to age have good acidity, low pH, and low alcohol. I often find that 15%-alcohol wines decline rapidly; 12%-alcohol reds (if you can find one!) often age well.

Now a few specifics:

— Probably the longest-lived red wine made in California today is Petite Sirah. Its ability to deal with oxygen is known to be astoundingly reliable. And its rigid tannins protect it from premature decline. But watch those alcohols!

— Great Italian Barolos can age 30 years or more and many are so complex at age 15 to 20 that they still require decanting if opened that young!

— Chianti, even the greatest of them, tend to be best at 10 to 15 years. I made some incorrect assumptions years ago about Chianti and I still have a few bottles left from the great 1985 vintage that are now well past their peak. They can be fun to try, but many are tired.

— California’s best Pinot Noirs can be seductive when they’re young. Most benefit from six to eight years post vintage, but after six years many will begin to lose the charming fruit that made them so alluring in youth. The best of them can go 15 to 20 years, but it’s better to get to them younger than older!

— Most Pinot Grigio and American Pinot Gris tend to be best when they’re young and fresh. A few years ago, I praised some colder-climate Pinot Gris (Alto Adige/Oregon) as they aged, but this is a relatively abstruse notion; only a few people appreciate them.

— French Chablis usually is best two to three years after the vintage and the best can go a decade. But aging them calls for perfect storage. (Don’t let cellar temperatures fluctuate.)

— Beaujolais Villages is best within a year or two of the vintage; Cru Beaujolais can improve for 3 to 8, occasionally more.

— Today’s California Zinfandels are fruit-driven wines. In the 1970s it was a different sort of thing. Several of those earlier wines aged beautifully. But with today’s alcohols pushing 15% (or more!), I usually suggest not aging them beyond a year or two.

— Aromatic whites like Viognier, Gewürztraminer, and Muscat usually change and lose fruit as they age. Most will lose the aromas that made them charming when young. Drink most young and age them with caution.

— Grenache is usually relatively best when young, but some are released so soon they need two to four years to give the flavors time to knit.

— Many Syrahs from warmer climes can improve with decanting, which also lowers a bit of their alcohol. But Syrahs from cooler vineyards (especially those with lower alcohols) benefit from three to six years in the bottle.

— Sauvignon Blanc typically is enjoyable when it is released, or within a year or two. But some SBs are structured in a European style and can become mesmerizing with proper aging. I always check the closeout bins at fine wine shops!

— French Champagnes and most fine-quality California sparkling wines are excellent when young and really do not need further aging. But every now and then I discover an old bubbly that’s amazing. (To a brunch for nine people a few weeks ago, I brought my only magnum of 1994 Roederer Estate Brut, which was nearly 30 years old. It was spectacular.)

A final tip on how to know if a wine has the staying power to improve in the bottle. Opened half-filled bottles that are re-sealed and left for 24 hours and do not deteriorate probably will age well. I have had wines that do not decline for days after opening. Unopened bottles of such wines are potentially long-lived.

My comments on aging Cabernet Sauvignon are far too complicated to reiterate here. They will be summarized in an upcoming column that includes my comments on Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec, and other similar wines.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Quivira Grenache, Dry Creek Valley, Wine Creek Ranch ($38) – This prototypical Grenache has near-perfect pomegranate/strawberry aromas and a succulent entry and is ideal to drink soon. It does, however, benefit from being decanted and will be best in 2-3 years. Winemaker Hugh Chappelle makes perfectly structured wines that all benefit from a bit of time in a cellar. This vintage will be released in about two weeks; the 2018 is now ready to be consumed.