Dan Berger On Wine; Wine Truisms that May be False

Sometimes when we hear someone who’s immersed in wine state what appears to be a truism, it’s actually a false-ism.

After I had perused a wine list for 10 minutes and was stumped, the server asked if she could help with my selection.

I asked if an unknown-to-me Pinot Gris was dry. She replied, “Oh, Yes,” so I ordered it. I’m sure you’ve guessed, this far into this article, that the wine wasn’t dry. By a longshot.

It was far too soft for all of us at the table. It had obvious sugar and had been aged in oak, which the server may not have known. But her answer was inappropriate at best. A better reply would have been to say she would find out or at least say she wasn’t sure.

Some restaurants will offer patrons a taste.

So, I did what any patron faced with a ludicrously overpriced wine that he or she doesn’t like and had been ordered with bad advice: I sent it back.

In decades of dining out as well as chatting with retail shop owners, I’ve heard all kinds of silly statements and suggestions about wines, not to mention seen ridiculous comments on back labels of wine bottles and in press releases.

In the last few weeks, I saw three separate wine labels that described the wine inside a bottle as being “crisp.” Sure, perhaps in comparison to swigging maple syrup. But all three wines were anything but crisp.

I understand the difficulty of trying to explain the taste of wine in a press release, on a wine list or on a back label. Such descriptions are extremely hard to write accurately, especially since there are certain rules of the game in the industry that must be observed.

A great example is when someone wants to refer to a wine’s ability to work with food. It’s generally considered bad form to use the word “acid” anywhere. It implies the wine will be tart and many wineries do not like saying that. Even the phrase “balanced acidity” is seen as a no-no.

Which is why the word “crisp” pops up so often, even when it’s not precise. When used accurately, “crisp” is a good synonym and in fact there are very few other terms that actually work as a synonym.

A press release I received not long ago said a red wine was “fresh.” I found it rustic and clumsy. No winemaker wants to admit that his or her wine is strange, so euphemisms are part of the mystique of explaining things that hide reality.

Many “natural wines” that are the result of inexact winemaking techniques I occasionally call “funky.” But no winemaker would resort to that term. One euphemism I occasionally use for wines that are odd is “rustic.” In most cases, my use of that term isn’t meant pejoratively; it’s just a descriptor.

But strange things can happen when someone else uses a common wine term less than precisely. Twenty years ago at a San Francisco restaurant, a waiter said a red wine I planned on enjoying was “rustic.” Alas, his use of the term was a euphemism meant to avoid using “brettanomyces,” a spoilage element in most cases. In this case, the spoilage component was so strong I couldn’t drink it. This wasn’t just rustic; it smelled like excrement.

Spoilage elements come in many different forms. When I order a wine in a restaurant that I have absolutely no knowledge of, I tend to be forgiving if any spoilage component I detect is relatively minor.

But a worst-case scenario occurs when a server describes a wine using a euphemism primarily to obscure that a wine is ultra-funky, which then leaves the diner in limbo. The patron then faces a dilemma.

To avoid awkward situations, before ordering I often ask servers for assistance. This is after I’ve already explained the kind of wine I like and the price range I’m willing to live with. Wine-savvy servers then will reply with a comment.

If the wine you pick turns out to be strange, the fact that the server played a role in your order may help to mitigate the damage.

Most quality restaurants will take back bad or bizarre wines without much fuss. Still, I’ve seen some examples of restaurants that were uncooperative. Most of the time that’s unprofessional. But in one case, I agreed with the restaurant.

Four diners ordered a Beaujolais. Four glasses were filled and the diners consumed most of the wine. Then one of them complained that the wine was terrible and said they wouldn’t pay for it. The owner tried to deal with the situation politely, to no avail. So, he asked them to leave the restaurant before their entrees arrived.

Also, it’s a good idea to know something about the wines you’re ordering. For example, I adore aged Rieslings. When I see one that’s 10 or 15 years old, I ask about the storage the bottle received. If it wasn’t kept in ideal conditions, the aroma could well have been ruined. I don’t mind a little “aged character” in older whites, but significant oxidation disqualifies it.

Also, when an older bottle of wine arrives at the table, before it’s uncorked, it’s best to inspect the capsule closely to see if there was any leakage, or if the capsule was impacted negatively by poor storage.

Dozens of times I’ve heard servers say, “wonderful selection” after I made a choice.

This reminds me of a famous two-panel Bob Johnson/Mike Lynch cartoon. In the first panel titled “What They Say,” a tuxedoed waiter says to a diner, “Excellent choice.” In the second panel labeled “What They Mean,” the same waiter is depicted putting his index finger down his throat.

A San Diego wine shop owner long ago was asked by a customer for a suggestion of a wine to go with chicken cacciatore. He suggested a particular Chardonnay, saying it would be fine with the dish.

After the woman left the store, I asked him, “How could you make such a suggestion -- that dish calls for a red wine.” His answer: “Look, I got a great deal on that Chardonnay and I have a ton of it to sell.”

At a Chicago hotel bar decades ago, I asked for a glass of the house white wine -- as long as it was dry. The waiter said they had a nice Chardonnay. What he brought wasn’t Chardonnay. I asked what it was. He came back from the bar to say it was "muska debt." It was probably a Muscadet.

I once heard a retail shop owner tell a patron that a Sangiovese was “sort of like Cabernet.” (Not really.)

More than once I heard a wine shop employee say that California sparkling wine is “just like Champagne.” (Uh, nope.)

Not all sherries sweet.

Not all Brut Champagnes are dry.

Not all Cabernets age for years and improve.

Not all expensive wines are great; some are awful.

Not all under-$10 wines are terrible; some are excellent.

Not all Sauvignon Blancs are herbaceous.

I could go on and on. Yes, there are some wine truisms that are accurate, but in this treacherously byzantine world of wine, the number of exceptions exceed the truths.

Take everything you hear about wine with a splotch of skepticism. Best advice: learn all you can; order unknown wines with an open mind, and remember that this is supposed to be a beverage of fun and good taste.

Wine of the Week: 2018 Kenwood Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Six Ridges ($26) – Aromatically flowery with citrus notes, spice, and excellent complexity from lees contact and aging in oak, but with a delicate, balanced structure. Best with foods like chicken in rich sauces. Often seen at about $19.