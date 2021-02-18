Dan Berger On Wine: Winemakers’ Decisions

I sympathize with winemakers, most of whom have more headaches than you’d imagine. It can be stressful work — it’s not just sitting on a patio sipping an elixir.
One day about 60 years ago, UC Davis enology Prof. Maynard Amerine was asked by a student how many decisions the typical winemaker had to make on each wine he or she was making. Amerine thought a moment, then said about 200 – which, he added, included some decisions to do nothing. Sometimes, he said, the best thing to do is to leave a wine alone.
The key, he said, is knowing when to do what and when to do nothing.
Amerine was right, and I suspect that today winemakers have far more than 200 decisions to make between the grape and the glass. Among the most important is choosing the style each wine will be made in. This decision also involves the winery owner, vineyard manager, and perhaps even a consultant or two.
Each grape variety must be treated differently from every other variety, so the decision-making process is really a complex set of issues.
Today we’ll focus on what winemakers face in making Pinot Gris, but any other grape variety could well be used, and the decision-making processes all differ.
That’s because each grape presents a unique set of problems that must be solved if the winemakers’ goals are to be achieved. And in almost all cases, the most important goal with any wine is to sell it. It’s great for winemakers to make a wine that they adore, and/or is a prototype of a classic model. But if it doesn’t sell, the winemaker is blamed.
Pinot Gris is an appropriate example because it has such a wide variety of models on which to base a style. And in almost all cases winemakers’ options relate to the climate in which the grapes are grown. Any grape variety grown in a cold region must be treated differently, both on the vine and in the winery, from the way that same variety should be treated if grown in a warmer region.
This is particularly evident with Pinot Gris. Compare an Italian Pinot Grigio from colder Alto Adige and one from the more moderate Veneto. That should illustrate the point credibly. Rarely are the two wines similar enough to even say they are cousins.
Vineyard managers, working with winemakers, usually make the decisions on pruning and trellising systems for the vines. That helps determine how the vines will grow and how much crop the winery will get at harvest. Too many tons per acre and the wine’s flavors will be diffuse; too few tons might result in lost revenue.
Once all vineyard decisions have been made, the grapes finally arrive at the winery and the winemaker must decide if they are to be crushed or pressed.
White wine grapes generally aren’t crushed. They go direct to a press. Especially Pinot Gris, a semi-aromatic grape variety with lots of tannin in its gray skins. Crushing PG grapes risks oxidizing the juice, which could compromise the fruit aromatics and can also can tear grape skins, giving the wine a bitter finish.
Pinot Gris’s potential for bitterness always is a concern, prompting some wineries to press very lightly and leave some residual sugar in the final wine, to mask bitterness. But leaving too much sugar could make the wine awkward. Winemakers must decide how much sugar is OK for the acid, pH, and other constituents that are already there.
Some wineries deal with astringency in Pinot Gris by making sure that the acidity is a little lower, or the pH a little higher. But such decisions entail risks. Lower-acid wines are softer on the palate, but this doesn’t always solve bitterness issues.
The goal is balance – which depends on what raw materials came in from the vineyard. Adjusting acid and pH after fermentation isn’t easy.
Before Pinot Gris became widely planted in California, some early producers weren’t sure how to make it. Some harvested earlier, when acids were high. This meant that the wines would be tart. With the potential for bitterness, they believed that the acids had to be lower, which led some wineries to put the wine through malolactic fermentation.
This reduced the tartness by converting crisp malic acid to the softer lactic acid. But it also changed the aromatics of the wine, robbing it of some of its usual tropical florality.
Back then I found some strange aromatics in Pinot Gris that had nothing to do with the grape variety. Very few Pinot Gris go through this procedure anymore.
Similarly, early on some wineries aged their Pinot Gris in new oak barrels. Again, the result was so bizarre that I could never figure out what the winemaker’s goal was. To make poor-man’s Chardonnay?
As a semi-aromatic grape, I see Pinot Gris as an attractive summer sipping wine or serving with aperitifs or lighter foods, like poached fish. Aging in new oak seems to be an odd choice.
For me, the best Pinot Gris are fragrant of stone fruits and with hints of jasmine and a delicate spice note. In some ways, colder climate Pinot Gris emulates some of the charms of Viognier.
On a tangentially related topic, some of the decisions that confront winemakers are surprises — unplanned nuisances that often crop up at harvest time. A fermentation is sluggish and threatens to quit (winemakers call it a “stuck fermentation”). Or the delivery of a prepared yeast is delayed in the mail and the winemaker has tanks that have to start fermenting. Or the power goes out, or a key employee is ill, or the valve on a tank of Chardonnay is left open, losing wine down the drain, or a forklift breaks sown.
It’s no wonder that the harvest period is so astoundingly stressful. It’s a time when sleep is at a premium, everyone’s nerves are frayed, tasks are twice as difficult to perform.
Movies about the wine industry occasionally are made by people who know nothing of the real world of wine. Some films depict wine-making as an idyllic pastime — vineyard workers are seen happily singing songs of praise, quaffing the new wine.
But hard work is the real name of the game.
Many winemakers start by slogging through what seems like endless science courses in botany, chemistry, microbiology, entomology. They usually don’t earn the title “winemaker” until they face a broken must pump at 9:45 p.m. or an intransigent bottling line.
I once met a man who owned a prestigious vineyard and winery. During a 90-minute chat it came out that he knew nothing at all about his pricey Cabernet. He admitted he had never set foot between the vines, literally or figuratively.
He told me he was in love with the lifestyle, the romance.
After a while, it was clear that he had never held a pruning shears or harvested a grape; he had no notion of serpettes cutting fingers, sore backs after a day under the leaf canopies, dodging spiders. He had never nursed multiple bee stings, cleaned his own purple feet because of a rubber boot hole, or cleaned out a barrel.
Nor was he aware of any of his winemaker’s 200 decisions that provided him with his business card title: “Vintner.”
Wine of the Week
20129 Reustle Prayer Rock Pinot Gris, Umpqua Valley, Estate Selection ($25) – Southern Oregon has the ability to produce cooler-climate wines with real distinction. In this delightful offering, one of the top wineries in Oregon delivers a stylish dry, slightly floral example of Pinot Gris that is closer in style to spicy Alto Adige than the simpler Veneto. Aromatics of stone fruit and flowers leads to a handsome, medium-weight mid-palate, and a spiced finish that compliments poached salmon beautifully. Stephen Reustle spent two years doing methodical soil and weather analysis before deciding which of his sloping vineyards outside Roseburg were ideal for Pinot Gris and other varietals. His decisions were perfect. https://www.reustlevineyards.com/
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.