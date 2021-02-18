Dan Berger On Wine: Winemakers’ Decisions

I sympathize with winemakers, most of whom have more headaches than you’d imagine. It can be stressful work — it’s not just sitting on a patio sipping an elixir.

One day about 60 years ago, UC Davis enology Prof. Maynard Amerine was asked by a student how many decisions the typical winemaker had to make on each wine he or she was making. Amerine thought a moment, then said about 200 – which, he added, included some decisions to do nothing. Sometimes, he said, the best thing to do is to leave a wine alone.

The key, he said, is knowing when to do what and when to do nothing.

Amerine was right, and I suspect that today winemakers have far more than 200 decisions to make between the grape and the glass. Among the most important is choosing the style each wine will be made in. This decision also involves the winery owner, vineyard manager, and perhaps even a consultant or two.

Each grape variety must be treated differently from every other variety, so the decision-making process is really a complex set of issues.

Today we’ll focus on what winemakers face in making Pinot Gris, but any other grape variety could well be used, and the decision-making processes all differ.