The next time you’re in your favorite wine shop or market wine aisle seeking your favorite Chardonnay, one good strategy is also to buy a wine you’ve never tasted.
Try a suggestion from the local wine expert or see below.
About 90% of the wines we see in stores are made from common varieties. Giant wine companies make an awful lot of ordinary stuff from common grapes. Most of it sells for more than it should. And a lot of it is boring. Even those 98-pointers.
The best value wines are usually from obscure grapes or regions because fewer people know about them. As a result, demand is light.
There are a multitude of these and in many cases, they’re exciting. When I’ve written about such wines, many readers say they’re intrigued, but some admit to staying with old favorites. On rare occasions, a reader tells me he or she actually bought an obscure wine about which I’ve written.
And then tend to be enthusiastic about them. (One sip is usually all it takes…)
Here are several wines that most people will bypass as they head for the commonplace.
10. Muscadet: This so-called seafood wine from France’s Loire Valley is usually dry and crisp, with a lemon and briny/minerally taste and finish. It isn’t for sipping by itself and is best with smoked trout or salmon, soft cheeses, and other lighter fare. It usually sells for less than $10 per bottle. Buy only recent vintages; age doesn’t benefit it.
9. Barbera: This medium-weight dry red is blessed with great acidity, so is best for pairing with medium-weight red meat (stews, hamburgers, sausages). A benefit is lower tannins, so it’s easier to consume. Look for wines with moderate alcohol (less than 14%). Italy makes some fabulous lower-priced Barberas ($13 to $18). Serve slightly chilled. Three of California’s best: Navarro, Jeff Runquist, Graziano “Enotria.”
8. Italian white wines: Two decades ago it was hard to find much reliability in this category, but recently many producers have made fresher, more vibrant wines. Today Italian whites are making an impact in fine wine stores. Even the once-widely disparaged Pinot Grigio (such as those from Alto Adige or Friuli) is better than ever.
7. Fino Sherry: This may be the most overlooked fine wine in the world. Served very cold, this superb bone-dry aperitif works nicely with tapas, cheeses, dips, and fishy-based finger foods. Widely available brands Tio Pepe and La Ina should be easy to find. Fine wine shops carry smaller brands. (Hidalgo is a name to search for.) Another Spanish Sherry to consider is Oloroso Secco, a complex dry wine that works with smoked foods like sausages and cheeses.
Tips: Never buy a dusty bottle of Sherry; buy the freshest you can find. And seek Finos with alcohols no higher than 15%. (Most Sherries are fortified to about 18%, but Fino is best at 15% alcohol.)
6. Pinot Blanc: This wonderful oft-overlooked grape variety isn’t widely planted. Its wines are not unlike a delicate Chardonnay, and they can be a delight with grilled seafood drizzled with lemon butter. Mendocino County has some of the state’s best Pinot Blanc.
5. Côtes du Rhône (red): France’s Southern Rhône Valley’s red wines with this designation typically are among the world’s best value red blends. Many are based on the underrated Grenache grape. Reliably excellent producers like Guigal, Chapoutier, and Perrin sell Côtes du Rhône reds here for about $15 a bottle. A domestic blended red of comparable quality typically is north of $20.
4. Grüner Veltliner: Austria’s No. 1 grape makes this delicate yet minerally white wine, most of which sell for $30 and up. A few producers are selling tasty versions (Broadbent, Berger [no relation]) in 1-liter bottles for less than $10! Classics? No. Tasty? Yes!
3. Chianti Classico: Tomato-based dishes (pasta, chicken cacciatore, polenta marinara) work well with Italy’s most popular red wine. Made mainly from the tart Sangiovese grape, Chianti usually has the structure to match the acidity in tomato-based dishes, and the flavors of the two also are compatible. Plain old Chianti can be good value, but better and a lot more reliable are those from the heartland district called Classico. And the slight bit more you pay is usually worth the outlay.
2. New Zealand red wines: Sauvignon Blanc has become our go-to white wine in the last several years, and it is a superb choice. But almost completely overlooked by the broad spectrum of American wine buyers are these exciting offerings. From Pinot Noir to Syrah, many unique Merlots, and even cooler-climate Cabernet Sauvignons, New Zealand red is making inroads among savvy wine lovers.
1. Riesling: A strong argument might be made that this grape that does so well in Germany is the greatest white grape of them all. (Riesling lovers will argue that it’s even better than any red wine grape. I’m sure that argument would provoke guffaws among wine collectors.)
Introductory Rieslings usually are sweet or off-dry. Far more interesting (in my mind) are dry Rieslings that not only taste great with a huge variety of food, but gain complexity with proper wine cellar storage.
Most Australian Rieslings are dry. The driest German Rieslings are designated trocken, and usually have high acidity to balance a trace of sugar. Also, consider the amazing variety in dry Rieslings of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, British Columbia, Michigan, and New York!
Sweeter Rieslings, often designated “late harvest,” are usually made sweet enough to act as dessert, or to pair with fruit tarts. And Canada’s Riesling Ice Wines are among the greatest treats in the wine world.
This list of 10 alternative wines is but a glimpse of the nearly limitless world of wine that offers adventurous wine buyers true choices. Because of space limitations, I couldn’t mention Retsina, Arneis, Prosecco, Grillo, Tannat, Blaufrankisch, Dolcetto, Madeira, Pinot Meunier, Beaujolais, Tawny Port, Barolo Chinato, Mavrodaphne, Vin Jaune of the Jura, or Brachetto d’Acqui.
Wine of the Week: 2018 Bieler Pere et Fils Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence Rosé, “Sabine” ($13): The importance of Grenache to the pink wines of “Ex en Provence” is made clear here (it’s 48%.) The bright cherry/floral aroma is a delight, and the mid-palate rich enough to be a light red. Perfectly balanced for patio sipping with a bite of hard cheese.