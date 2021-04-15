Dan Berger On Wine: Wines’ Retail Pricing

One of the wine industry’s Achilles heels, and a topic no one ever talks about, is that domestic wines’ retail prices always seem to go up and almost never come down.

If you asked winery owners why this is, they might say things like, “This is the best (XXXX) we’ve ever made,” or, “It got the highest scores we’ve ever gotten,” or, “The grapes are so expensive,” or “We made so little of it.”

Are those reasons valid? Uh, well…

There are several other reasons prices don’t come down. One is simply that a wine’s price is almost always more related to how much of it was made. It has only tangentially to do with its quality.

Quality is an issue, of course, but as I have said for decades, price and quality rarely have much to do with one another. I know of many expensive wines I consider to be pretty boring and not really excellent, and I know of many reasonably priced wines that are superb.

Importantly, obscure wines can be moderate in price, especially if few people understand or know about them. Then the few potential buyers are in-the-know consumers. (Several cool-climate Cabernets come to mind.)