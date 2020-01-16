If you view each decade of fine wine in this country, the 1970s might be seen as the rebirth of Northern California as a wine culture (after a brief period of excellence between 1880 and 1919).
We may then see the 1980s as as decade of Euro wine rediscovery — a period that ended with imports representing an all-time record 26% of all U.S. wine sales.
The 1990s then might be the decade of California wine refinement, when Cabernet Sauvignon prices rose to record highs. Between 2000 and 2010, we witnessed a decade of Australian wine growth here, sparked by huge sales of Yellow Tail wines.
As for 2010-2019, I view the decade just past as a time when New Zealand asserted itself as a vital contributor to the international wine scene — and no place was more important to Kiwi wines than the United States.
The New Zealand timeline started quietly enough in the late 1990s.
After a brief introduction (a decade earlier) of a limited number of New Zealand wines, a brand called Cloudy Bay gained a measure of cultish fame here for a distinctively scented Sauvignon Blanc and an exotic Chardonnay.
Soon after, a Napa Valley importer, Wilson-Daniels, began to bring in other New Zealand wines, notably Kumeu River Chardonnay. By 2003, the game was on with the nation’s largest winery Montana (using the Brancott brand in this market) distributing top-quality Sauvignon Blancs from Marlborough, on the south island’s northern tip.
One key decision the Kiwi wine industry made was to hire a knowledgeable New Zealand wine representative to carry the message about the excellence of all New Zealand wines to the U.S. wine market. It was a move with enormous impact.
San Francisco-based David Strada is a soft-spoken, quietly persistent voice of expertise who established strong relationships with wine writers across the country, and staged numerous seminars and trade tastings to explain this remote two-island nation that is radically different from Australia, to which it often was (incorrectly) compared.
One huge difference between the wines of the two nations is that for the most part Australia has a warm-climate. New Zealand, far to the south, is decidedly cool, north to south, east to west.
So the majority of wines differ from each other radically.
Another key difference: Australia’s wine culture is substantial, dating back to the 1820s. The majority of its 25.5 million residents consume a lot of wine (28 liters per capita annually), much of it inexpensive and grown in the hot interior region called Riverland.
It’s that inexpensive wine that fueled the growth in Aussie wine here, much of it selling at $10 a bottle or less.
By contrast, New Zealand’s population (fewer than 5 million residents) drinks far less wine per capita (just 11 liters per capita annually) and almost none of it is considered “jug wine.”
To his credit, Strada identified how to capture Americans’ interest in New Zealand’s top wines – by focusing not just on quality, but also on regional identity. Though Australia has some cooler areas, its most popular wines here are essentially from warmer climes, such as Barossa Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
Under Strada’s schema, New Zealand’s wines used a two-pronged approach: exulting over Sauvignon Blanc’s almost nationwide distinctiveness on one hand, and simultaneously touting the diversity and prominence of New Zealand’s sub-regional wines.
As such, dedicated wine lovers learned that Cabernet Sauvignons from an exalted area called Gimblett Gravels were sensational, the excellence of colder-climate Syrahs from the Gravels and Martinborough, the dramatic Pinot Noirs from many locations (notably Martinborough and Central Otago), and fast-improving Rieslings from places like Marlborough, Central Otago, and North Canterbury.
Australia has done a brilliant job helping Americans understand its wine ethos, notably since a major education campaign launched in the late 1990s pushed U.S. sales to more than 25 million cases a year. That campaign was heavily supported by a lot of tax dollars from the Australian wine industry.
What Strada has done in just two decades is tirelessly put New Zealand onto wine consumers’ radar and at the same time he elevated the best New Zealand wines into positions where they compete with the greatest wines in the world.
This includes several red wines, which may have been his greatest challenge in the face of the overwhelming success of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.
The worldwide wine glut over the last three years has harmed dozens of the world’s wine cultures. Between 2018 and 2019, Australian wine imports to the United States fell 1% and value rose 1%.
During the same period, New Zealand imports to the United States increased 11% and value increased 8%.
In the last few years, we’ve seen many cutbacks in geographic promotional spending. Promotions from France, Italy, Spain and Portugal have been curtailed or abandoned.
What has been accomplished on behalf of New Zealand wine in such a short period of time (two decades from virtual anonymity to eminence) was really unlikely – especially since the wines are products of a remote, cold-climate area.
Although credit goes to dozens of dedicated winemakers, the orchestrator has been Strada, helping to establish New Zealand wines as a permanent fixture on the U.S. fine wine scene.
Step No. 2 may well be up to travel agents and food critics touting the absolute beauty of New Zealand and the growth of its fast-rising culinary culture in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.
We’ve been to New Zealand many times, and look forward to our next adventure there. Wine lovers will never be disappointed.
On our first visit in 1996, I was told by a wine importer, “After you see the place, you may not want to come home.”
I now know why he said that.
Wine of the Week: 2017 Esk Valley Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Gimblett Gravels ($20) – Plum, cherry jam, and an attractive note of black olives mark the complex aroma. This fairly big wine shows a lot of depth and richness and clearly it is aimed at serving with hearty red meat dishes. A key is superb acidity and managed tannins. This brand is affiliated with the superb Villa Maria Estate and is imported by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates of Washington. Some earlier vintages may be available and would be a better buy since the wine needs a lot of time to develop.