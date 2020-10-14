The historic Robert Mondavi Winery I-Block's elevates this sauvignon blanc to a classic

Even though the Oakville site of that small vineyard could have made exceptional Cabernet, Mondavi was in love with his distinctive white wine. He never considered converting it to Cabernet. Nor, to its credit, did Constellation Brands, which acquired Mondavi 14 years ago in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.

The To Kalon vineyard has long been the source of several different Sauvignon Blancs that Mondavi now produces. Today the company makes five different SBs, each of them different, from several different SB plantings.

The smallest production off To Kalon’s small plot of soil is called I-Block. (The company uses unromantic letters to designate each distinctive block.) It is 100% Sauvignon Blanc.

I have adored Mondavi’s I-Block SB ever since I first tasted it decades ago, mainly because it remains true to Mondavi’s original dream of elevating this special fruit into a classic.

The longtime director of winemaking for the company, Genevieve Janssens, has a special love for this wine, of which rarely more than 200 cases are produced annually.

“The I-Block Sauvignon Blanc is a real expression of To Kalon with its herbal elements, expressed like fennel, white peach/stone fruit,” she said.