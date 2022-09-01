Two cool-climate visionaries

The recent passing of wine grower Joe Rochioli Jr. at age 88 brought to mind the fact that he was one of the few early pioneers (along with the late Davis Bynum) who desired to make Pinot Noir a staple in the Russian River Valley.

The two men were among the first to plant the variety in a region that then was considered too marginal for any red wine grape. In fact, some parts of Russian River were even thought of as too cool for Chardonnay!

Today, the Russian River Valley is widely considered to be among the most blessed places on earth to grow Pinot, although Joe and Davis knew instinctively that the decision to plant it in their vineyards would not backfire.

-