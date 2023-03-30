For most of us, the human experience follows the 1/99 percent rule, which is we know a lot about 1% of stuff and nothing or very little about the other 99%. My 1% includes wine, of course, and the Golden State Warriors. My 99% includes stuff I either enjoy or have to muddle through and do the best I can (insurance, finance and technology, for example).

As hard as I try to avoid it, I must make the occasional trip down the 99%’s rabbit hole and either succeed or flail.

And that brings me to Burgundy wine, an intimidating subject by most standards, and one that falls into most folks’ 99%.

I put on a Burgundy tasting at Outer Space Wines last week. The tasters fell into two broad groups. I had folks who came specifically for Burgundy because they know it, drink it, love it. They regaled me with memories of trips there, restaurants visited and wines enjoyed while they tasted. The rest, the majority, tried their best to assimilate my, “and we also have a Burgundy tasting if you’d like to give them a try.” This group mostly opted for the local flight.

I fight my wine myopia every day. Like any good wine merchant, I assess my customers’ wine interest and knowledge, find the right level to have a wine discussion, and have a good time talking about wine and who knows what else.

Sometimes I imagine my customer feels as I would in, oh I don’t know, a plumbing supply store, where I’m pretty much lost and doing the best I can.

With this attitude, I’ll walk you through the basics of Burgundy wine, perhaps the most intimidating of all the wine subjects. I’ll tell you what I think you really need to know. I’ll leave out all the exceptions to the rules, and no looks down the rabbit hole let alone free-falls. This is all the information you need for my next Burgundy tasting, whenever that is (probably in the fall). Or when you come in to see me for a bottle of Burgundy.

1. Burgundy is a place, a region of France. Wine that is made in the Burgundy region is called Burgundy wine. In French: Bourgogne. This is assuming the winery follows the French government rules for Burgundy wine, the most important being…

2. Grapes used to make the wine. Red wine is made from Pinot Noir. White wine is made from Chardonnay. Don’t worry about the exceptions to this rule for now.

3. Look at Burgundy on a map. It starts 120 miles south of Paris at the village of Chablis, after which there’s an 80-mile gap before Burgundy resumes at the city Dijon. From there, it runs continuously south for around 100 miles. It’s a narrow area, 1 to 5 miles wide depending where you’re at.

4. There’s a reason Burgundy makes uniquely wonderful wine. The soil, climate and aspect combine to make growing conditions worthy of Goldilocks. (Sounds like Napa, doesn’t it?) What exactly these conditions are is for another lesson or a Google search.

5. Some say that in Burgundy, location is everything. While this is true for some aficionados, in Burgundy 101 just being aware of the idea will do just fine. Envision a pyramid with the bottom being labeled simply Bourgogne (sometimes they also say Pinot Noir or Chardonnay for the U.S. market).

Bottom of the pyramid equals most cases made, lowest price, lowest level of quality. Move up five levels to the top of the pyramid and you get to the Grand Cru vineyards: very rare and extremely expensive…these are the best wines. However…

6. If you want to dive into Burgundy, focus on producers more than locations. And since most producers make multiple levels of Burgundy, you’ll get your share of that pyramid above without adding the variable of winemaking. Producer is more important to quality than location; I’ll drink a Bourgogne (bottom of pyramid) wine from a great producer over a Grand Cru wine from a mediocre producer, thank you very much.

7. Vintage matters a lot in Burgundy. Unlike California, Burgundy has all sorts of weather through the summer and early fall, making for more variation in quality. There are very good wines made in every vintage, but some vintages, like 2019, have more consistently good wines than others. I love 2019 vintage Burgundies, by the way. Look up vintages, or ask about them when you’re tasting or buying Burgundy.

8. Burgundy doesn’t have to be expensive to be good. Due to more good winemaking now than 20-30 years ago and climate change (how’s that for a silver lining?) there are more delicious Burgundies for $25-$35 than ever before. In fact, it’s easier for me to find a very good red Burgundy than California Pinot Noirs to sell for under $30. Considering import fees, taxes and shipping costs, that’s crazy!

What next?

There is so much more to know about Burgundy – a few big subjects and a galaxy of little factoids. I’m happy to lead you down that rabbit hole if you want, but starting simple, with a bottle, a wine glass and a map, is the first step. Maybe it’s the only step you want to take.

We’re lucky to have a few wine shops and restaurants in Napa Valley that can provide you a bona fide Burgundy introduction. I’m always happy to teach you about Burgundy at Outer Space Wines.

