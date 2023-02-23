Barbecue has developed roots in the Napa Valley over the years. BBQ-based restaurants Buster’s in Calistoga and Napa’s Red Rock/Back Door BBQ, Bounty Hunter, North Napa BBQ, Dickey’s and The Q have well-deserved followings. Skilled chefs with an itch to mix it up will dabble in barbecue on their California cuisine-focused menus, and there’s no shortage of caterers in the area focused on BBQ: Ring of Fire has successfully fused BBQ with Napa chic.

And why not? Our long al fresco dining season, and meat-friendly red wine (read Cabernet Sauvignon) industry and party culture make BBQ a natural. How long before “Napa Barbecue” has a Wikipedia definition? Well, I’m particularly taken with the new kid on the block, Stateline Road Smokehouse, and the serious cooking chops of its chef and co-owner, Darryl Bell.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

I’m Dan Dawson, or Dan the Food & Wine Man. I used to be “just” Dan the Wine Man, but in this column for The Napa Valley Register I’m putting the two together and finding the most tasty and intriguing intersections of the two. I put a bow on my columns with an invitation to taste my suggestions and ideas at my wine shop/wine bar, Outer Space Wines. I put my mouth where my keypad is, if you will.

Chef Darryl Bell

Darryl has mastered Kansas City-style Barbecue from seasoning to wash to slow smoke to finishing sauce (I make it sound so easy.) Born and raised in K.C., he soaked in its history, music and cooking growing up. He learned cooking at home, school and restaurants in Kansas City before moving to Napa for a job at Bouchon Yountville. His cooking externship of sorts included stints at Alinea in Chicago, Michael Troisgros in Tokyo and Etoile at Domaine Chandon. He recently left the Chef de Cuisine position at Press St. Helena to focus on Stateline Road and be more available to his young family. A gentle giant of sorts, his soft voice, Midwestern ease and cool confidence make him a natural for hospitality and business. I bet he’d be a good chef to work under.

Stateline Road Smokehouse will open on Vallejo Street in Napa in late summer (knock knock). Meantime, the brand and the business thrive in other ways. The 816 Barbecue Sauce is fantastic: best I’ve ever had. Buy it solo or as part of a Grill Kit Set at Stateline-Road.com. Or let Chef Darryl do the cooking: Find him at the Napa Farmers Market or scheduled pop-ups throughout the valley serving brisket sandwiches, slabs of baby back ribs and other dishes we’ll likely see when the restaurant opens.

Wine and Barbecue

There are some givens in choosing good wine with barbecue of any style. Peppery Zins with a sweet core of fruit, the smoky spice of Syrah and the blatant boldness of Petite Sirah all match more than fine and will have their respective fans. And Napa Cabernet…of course Napa Cabernet. Super barbecue and Napa Cab have been matched a million times in Napa Valley at restaurants, food and wine fundraisers and winery events. No complaints from me on this pairing but it’s not my first choice and here’s why.

I saw Bonnie Raitt at The Oxbow Commons last year. Great show. I went because I wanted to hear her voice, guitar and stories and feel her spirit. Her back-up band was, to a person, amazing musicians and were there to make Bonnie better. Never too much.

Now, if Lizzo had jumped out and they sang a couple of duets, that would be super cool but kind of weird too. That’s what Napa Cab and Chef Darryl’s barbecue is like to me. Too much together. I want back-up wine. (To avoid any trouble, I make a great Napa Cab the Bonnie Raitt, or Lizzo, and choose simple dishes to back it up.)

Give these a try with Stateline Road Barbecue…you WILL try these if you come to one of Chef Darryl’s pop-ups coming soon to Outer Space Wines.

— Light reds with cutting acidity and flavors more savory than fruity.

— Dry rosé wine with a backbone of acid and spice.

— Dry Alsatian Riesling with exotic floral, citrus and orchard fruit flavors.

— Brut sparkling with a clean, crisp finish.

For another perspective I asked Gene Tartaglia of The Q Restaurant what his favorite wines are with his Memphis-style barbecue (sauce less sweet, more tangy). He says, “While I am not abject to a balanced, lower alcohol Zinfandel with Barbeque, Memphis style lends itself to other opportunities, not having to battle a spicy tomato based sauce. My go-to choices are Provence Rosé, Pinot Noir, Red Burgundy, Gamay and Côtes du Rhône."

Even though the barbecue is different, our wine recommendations are similar because the Stateline Road sauce is impeccably balanced and “not too sweet.”

Where can you try Stateline Road Smokehouse?

Besides his standing date at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturdays, Chef Darryl has pop-ups scheduled at Loveski Deli Fe. 27 and 28, Bay Grape on March 26 and BottleRock May 26-28.

We have two pop-up dates scheduled for Outer Space Wines. Baby Back Ribs & Wines to match on Sunday, March 12, noon to 3. Barbecue Beef Brisket Sandwiches and Wines to Match on Sunday, April 9, noon to 3. $25 for the barbecue and a glass of wine or two half glasses. Buy tickets now for March 12 at OuterSpaceWines.com.

Photos: Napa Valley Beer Battle and BBQ fundraiser