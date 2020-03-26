Dan Dawson The Wine Man: Wine delivery to your front door

I like my spectator sports, especially my San Francisco teams Giants, ‘Niners and Warriors. As such, as I’m working from home I often have the Bay Area sports talk station KNBR playing from my Echo. The talk-show host marching orders are obvious. Talk sports, entertainment, pop culture—take it easy on coronavirus. They are their listeners’ respite from the news that feels like a terrible dream. They are the toy department.

It is my pleasure to have a place in your toy department. God-willing, we will get through this international catastrophe as we protect our most vulnerable and buoy each other’s spirits via kindness, caring, art, service and technology. I’ll do my part.

Napa Valley’s wine merchants will do their part too. As allowed by current government order, the following merchants will deliver wine, and in some cases food too, safely to your front door. Supporting local delivery service is a win-win.

In the words of Compline’s Matt Stamp, “We are trying to keep as much of a restaurant staff employed as we can in a national crisis in which our dining room will be closed for at least 30 days.”