Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Eat This, Drink That:

I bought a bottle of Domaine Fond Croze Rasteau 2018, a Grenache/Syrah/Mourvèdre blend from Southern France for two reasons: there’s the enthusiastic shelf-talker authored by Gary’s Wine Director Chris Poulos, and wines from Rasteau and surrounding villages of the Southern Rhone Valley would accompany me to my dessert island.

The wine delivers. Deep and rich, lots of fruit, generously framed by that French countryside smell of dried herbs, lavender, anise and black pepper. Neither tannic nor flabby. Most ringing endorsement may be my wife’s unsolicited response. “Buy a case,” she ordered when I told her the price: $15.95 a bottle. Off I went to get that case (10% off) and inspiration to find a glorious Eat This-Drink That recommendation.

Blacksticks Blue Cheese comes from Lancashire in northwest England, where the cheeses are famously a bit more soft, creamy and mild than most. The amber colored Blacksticks Blue has a tempered pungency and subdued funk akin to an excellent Gorgonzola. I did not know about Blacksticks Blue before I bought it at Gary’s. I’m glad I know it now. Look for the big wheel behind the glass and ask for a quarter pound to be cut for you – better than buying a pre-cut portion. Peruse the wine hall while you wait.