Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Eat This, Drink That:

Dan the Wine Man's “Eat This Drink That” is intended to help readers make tasty, smart, one-stop food and wine purchases. You get two ETDTs per column.
• Funghi Bruschetta and Clif Family Zinfandel at Clif Family Tasting Room and Food Truck in St Helena
Of the 50,000 outstanding food and wine options to choose from up valley (read: north of Napa), my hands-down favorite is Clif Family’s “Bruschetteria” food truck and tasting room in St Helena. Featuring them in Eat This Drink That was a foregone conclusion as I drove up for lunch. The task at hand was to choose the best pairing to recommend.
I’ve had the Funghi Bruschetta before. It’s so good. A variety of wild mushrooms are cooked down before covering long slices of Model Bakery whole wheat sourdough. Mushroom-spiked Ricotta cheese and Fontina melted on top. Served warm.
I left the wine pairing to the Clif Family staff (top-notch in every way) and they served me the Clif Family Zinfandel “Gary’s Improv” 2019. The dark, briary, peppery, warm Zinfandel is deliciously rich on its own. The Funghi’s earthy mushroom and musky cheese makes the Zin even deeper. Great match. Pairing with the Clif Family “Kit’s Killer Cab” Howell Mountain 2018 comes in a close second.
The Funghi Bruschetta and a glass of Clif Family Zinfandel “Gary’s Improv” costs $29 before tax and tip. If you go with a friend, I suggest sharing it along with their Firecracker Salad or Blistered Padrons and a glass of Dry Gewurztraminer.
Order your food at the food truck or ahead of time at ClifFamilyFoodTruck.com, then buy your wine in the tasting room. While reservations have priority for the back patio, the staff will find a way to accommodate you either inside or out which includes tables in front for walk-in dining. Dog friendly…I love the way wine country tourists interview me about Moxie my Aussie Labradoodle.
Clif Family and Tasting Room is open Wednesday through Sunday: Food Truck 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (later on Wednesdays), Tasting Room 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re on Highway 29 in St Helena, south end.
Insider tip: Ask for a hunk of, a sliver slice or chunk of, Bellwether Farms “Pepato” and pair it with the Zinfandel or Clif Family “Arriva” Petite Sirah Dessert Wine. Used primarily for cheese plates, you need to ask for cheese a la carte. Don’t be shy…the staff at Clif Family, top to bottom, celebrates those who love the food and wine adventure as much as they do.
• Fond Croze Rasteau 2018 and Blacksticks Blue Cheese at Gary’s Wine & Marketplace
Speaking of wine and cheese pairings.
My drive home to Napa from Clif Family was stopped short by Gary’s on Highway 29. Best retail wine selection in Napa Valley with all due respect to their esteemed colleagues. For spanning the globe and price-points, budget to super-luxury, the selection is fantastic. Strong spirits inventory to boot.
I bought a bottle of Domaine Fond Croze Rasteau 2018, a Grenache/Syrah/Mourvèdre blend from Southern France for two reasons: there’s the enthusiastic shelf-talker authored by Gary’s Wine Director Chris Poulos, and wines from Rasteau and surrounding villages of the Southern Rhone Valley would accompany me to my dessert island.
The wine delivers. Deep and rich, lots of fruit, generously framed by that French countryside smell of dried herbs, lavender, anise and black pepper. Neither tannic nor flabby. Most ringing endorsement may be my wife’s unsolicited response. “Buy a case,” she ordered when I told her the price: $15.95 a bottle. Off I went to get that case (10% off) and inspiration to find a glorious Eat This-Drink That recommendation.
Blacksticks Blue Cheese comes from Lancashire in northwest England, where the cheeses are famously a bit more soft, creamy and mild than most. The amber colored Blacksticks Blue has a tempered pungency and subdued funk akin to an excellent Gorgonzola. I did not know about Blacksticks Blue before I bought it at Gary’s. I’m glad I know it now. Look for the big wheel behind the glass and ask for a quarter pound to be cut for you – better than buying a pre-cut portion. Peruse the wine hall while you wait.
Strong Southern France red and Northern England blue are meant for each other. Go figure! Neither overwhelmed, each complementing the other’s best parts. Let’s get these two hitched. $16 bottle + $8ish for the quarter pound of blue, $5 for crackers or fresh baguette if they got one – you’re $30 out the formidable Gary’s door. The space holds a place in my heart as I worked there in 1999-2000 during its Dean & Deluca days. I hope Gary’s lasts long-term. I’d like to see more people in there, both customers and staff. Gary’s is at 607 St Helena Highway (Highway 29), St Helena (I think of it as between Rutherford and St Helena).
Thanks for reading. Feedback is encouraged.
Rachel Britten, owner of the Mendocino Grain Project, checks the harvested heirloom grain grown at Fisher Vineyards in Calistoga.
Dan Dawson is a former wine merchant and small business owner in Napa. He promotes small-production California wineries at DawsonWineAdvisor.com and celebrates food & wine pairings at FlavorMountain.com. Send Eat This-Drink That suggestions and feedback to Dan@FlavorMountain.com.