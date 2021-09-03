Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Kale and Wine? Why not?

“Kale & Wine? Wow.”
That was the reaction of Sasha Paulsen, the Register’s features editor, when I turned in this column. Child’s play…excluding the alcohol.
To set the tone, you should know that my household is very pro-kale. Kale chips, coated in oil and slow roasted with salt and pepper. Braised kale added to mash potatoes. Cooked down in a pot of Rancho Gordo beans. Bring it on, and make enough for seconds. So if you’re doubting the voracity of my wine and kale pairings, rest assured my energy is high, and not because of the kale juice shot I had this morning.
Ken Morris’s kale recipes are as diverse as an urban elementary school and that makes my wine pairing job a whole lot of fun. Very different recipes – very different wines. That said, my suggestions, two blends and a Riesling, all boast a gentle earthy/herbal flavor that complement the kale.
Looking beyond Ken’s recipes today, if you’re looking for the perfect pairing for kale and such leafy greens, look to the grapes that typically have an earthy/herbal edge. Sauvignon Blanc, Grüner Veltliner, Sangiovese, Barbera and Cabernet Franc are worthy candidates. Many Cabernet Sauvignons too…look for ones under 14% alcohol in this case. And generally speaking wines from Chile, both white and red, have green herbal flavors that match nicely with leafy greens like kale.
And I’d be remiss to not mention Kale Wines! Napa’s Kale Anderson produces small lots of Rhone-style wines (Syrah and Grenache primarily). His parents love kale so much so they named their son after it. For the ideal Instagram kale and wine pairing, get the Kale Syrah “Hyde Vineyard” 2017 ($80), an intensely spicy wine from the Carneros. Kale chips dusted with smoky paprika and RG Eye Of The Goat beans with kale and caramelized onions are dreamy matches. Buy from The Wine Thief in the Oxbow District or at KaleWines.com.
******
My wine suggestions with this week’s “Cooking For Comfort” recipes…
-- Massican “Annia” Napa Valley White Wine 2020, $30 at Massican Winery with Kale Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing
The Italian-inspired Massican “Annia” White, Napa Valley 2020 is a blend of Tocai Friulano, Ribolla Gialla (grapes of Friuli, northeast Italy, origin) and Chardonnay. To my taste it’s a glorious wine regardless of what’s next to it. Both crisp and sturdy, Annia’s food matching capabilities range from raw oysters to carnitas. Taco truck to French Laundry. I’m drawn to “Annia” with the Kale Salad & Carrot Ginger Dressing because there’s a heck of a lot going on in the dish (sweet/salty/earthy/aromatic/rich) and it requires an exceptionally versatile white. Massican “Annia” is it: rocky, taut, penetrating and persistent.
Purchase from owner/winemaker Dan Petroski at Massican.com and choose “I prefer to pick up.” I stopped writing to buy a couple of bottles. Can’t get enough of this wine.
- Smith Madrone Riesling, Spring Mountain District 2017, $34, at Smith Madrone Winery with Thai Coconut Soup with Sweet Potato and Kale
Riesling is a natural with Thai dishes, especially where coconut milk is involved. Add on the kale sweet potato, lime, mushrooms and aromatic herbs for a great Riesling match. I feel like sticking close to home with my Riesling pick today.
Smith Madrone’s 9 acres of dry-farmed Riesling vines on Spring Mountain make wonderful wine. First impressions include yellow grapefruit and honeysuckle, then with time comes citrus zest, bay leaves, orchard fruits and “mountain flavors” for lack of a better descriptor. That’s where the earth comes from…a kale wine. Buy Smith Madrone Riesling 2017 at SmithMadrone.com and choose “I prefer to pick up my order.”
-- Farella Vineyard “Snap” Napa Valley 2020, $24 at Outland Wines with Quinoa Meatballs with Tomato Sauce and Tuscan Kale
A crazy dish like Quinoa Meatballs with Tomato Sauce and Kale calls for a crazy wine. Farella Vineyard winemaker Ryan Pass put Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc together and “Snap” was born. I agree with his snappy description “poppy, playful and incredibly crushable.” Ryan would probably agree with me that it’s outstanding with quinoa meatballs because…why not?
“Snap” is a light red wine with low alcohol, very low tannin and wake-up acidity. Give it a slight chill and take it to your next pool party or Monday Night Football get-together. (Will you bring the Quinoa Meatballs too?) The savory herbal character of Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot nail the kale in the recipe. If you’re like me and think cooking, eating and drinking is an adventure we get to take every day of our lives, then this pairing is for you. Tell me how it goes.
Buy Farella Vineyard “Snap” 2020 from their tasting room and retail store, Outland Wines, in Downtown Napa. Or buy it online at Farella.com. And while you’re there, buy the Farella Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc ($26) and Merlot ($45), both absolute stunners.
I leave you with the tale of my daughter’s letter to my wife and me when she was 6. She’s a great eater, not picky – always been the case. So we were surprised to find a note taped to the refrigerator one morning. It read, “Please Mommy and Daddy, don’t make me eat quinoa ever again. Love, Talia.” I might substitute ground turkey.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
Dan Dawson is a former Napa Valley wine merchant and sommelier. These days he helps small California wineries connect with folks who want their wine but don’t know it yet. You can reach Dan via his website, DawsonWineAdvisor.com and @dawsonwineadvisor on Facebook and Instagram.