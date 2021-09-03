Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Kale and Wine? Why not?

“Kale & Wine? Wow.”

That was the reaction of Sasha Paulsen, the Register’s features editor, when I turned in this column. Child’s play…excluding the alcohol.

To set the tone, you should know that my household is very pro-kale. Kale chips, coated in oil and slow roasted with salt and pepper. Braised kale added to mash potatoes. Cooked down in a pot of Rancho Gordo beans. Bring it on, and make enough for seconds. So if you’re doubting the voracity of my wine and kale pairings, rest assured my energy is high, and not because of the kale juice shot I had this morning.

Ken Morris’s kale recipes are as diverse as an urban elementary school and that makes my wine pairing job a whole lot of fun. Very different recipes – very different wines. That said, my suggestions, two blends and a Riesling, all boast a gentle earthy/herbal flavor that complement the kale.