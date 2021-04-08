Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Pairing shrimp and wine Is easy — unless It’s not.

Unlikely you’ll go to a wine dinner and be served Kung Pao. Chilies, vinegar, sugar and soy sauce are not thought of as particularly wine-friendly, but these same sweet/spicy ingredients are common in many barbecue recipes, right? We have no problem making enthusiastic wine pairings with barbecue. Ribs and Zin come to mind. I think Kung Pao Shrimp by comparison is a wine pairing breeze.

Try the Dancing Crow Rosé, Lake County 2020 (between $16 & $20/bottle) with Ken’s Kung Pao Shrimp. Made from 83% Syrah, intentionally grown for Rosé, and 17% Sauvignon Blanc, Dancing Crow is peppery, very dry and richly textured. Paired with the Kung Pao the Rosé’s spice adds another layer of flavor. The texture explains how the wine holds up to the richness of the shrimp and cashews. Find Dancing Crow Rosé locally at Whole Foods and Back Room Wines.

The Ulapalakua Beef and Shrimp Kabobs are a wine pairing curveball. Surf & Turf is tricky for obvious reasons. My inclination is to focus on either the beef or the shrimp. The pineapple on the kabob is a challenge probably not worth taking…the cooking method (grilling) is important.