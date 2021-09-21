Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man:So Many Wine Options With Fish

Back in the ‘80s we were loyal to the white wine with fish philosophy. Those were simpler times with fewer international cuisines influencing our food and wine decision making.
That changed in the late ‘80s as cooking, and winemaking for that matter, became more creative and expansive. Thinking differently about food and wine pairing gained traction with the release of “Red Wine With Fish – The New Art of Matching Wine With Food” in 1989. There was no looking back.
Now we know we can drink all colors and styles of wine (and beer) with fish. How to make the right pairing boils down to two words: it depends.
Type of fish, accompanying ingredients, how it’s cooked (Ken’s recipes focus on grilling) and what your gut’s telling you. Fish and wine pairing is a beautiful thing because of all the directions you can go. So many options.
Couple of fish and wine basics. To appreciate the mild whitefish (sole, cod, sea bass) it’s generally best lightly seasoned and simply prepared. I’ll suggest white wine almost every time.
Move to firmer fish that are more flexible to cooking methods, and more oily thus flavorful fish, and the world of wine is your oyster, as it were.
I have three wine recommendations below – one for each recipe. As delicious and appropriate my picks are, good chance they’re not the best for you. Experiment with different styles to find your favorite pairings. I touch on different wine-types to try, in addition to my recommendations below. Vive la différence.
My wine recommendations for today’s “Cooking For Comfort” grilled fish recipes
White Rock Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2017 ($45) with Grilled Tuna with Watercress-Parsley Salad and Chermoula Vinaigrette
White Rock Vineyards, below Atlas Peak on Soda Canyon Road, was making not-buttery Chardonnay long before it was considered cool to do so. The compressed white volcanic ash vineyard lends itself to a brighter-style Chardonnay, and White Rock respects what their land gives them. Frankly, if I were to choose one Napa Valley Chardonnay to purchase by the case, or pour at a big event, this would be it. The Granny Smith apple, nectarine and roast hazelnut flavors make the wine almost as tasty all by its lonesome.
I like matching the natural weight of Chardonnay with tuna steak’s density. The grilled flavors pair nicely with the oak on the White Rock. The lemon, cumin, garlic and all the greens make the dish, like the White Rock, tangy and exotic.
Purchase winery-direct at WhiteRockVineyards.com and choose pick up. Alternatively, purchase at Back Room Wines in downtown Napa. For something similar but different, a “bigger” California Sauvignon Blanc with a little oak and richness would be most tasty.
Domaine Santa Duc Côtes-du-Rhône “Les Quatres Terres” 2019 ($25) with Cedar-Planked Salmon
I rarely venture away from my Pinot Noir and salmon pairing (and a dark and deep Pinot will work nicely here) but this recipe’s brown sugar, Dijon and paprika coating opens up more, maybe even better choices.
The Santa Duc Côtes-du-Rhône, 70% Grenache followed by Syrah and Mourvèdre, is built like a bigger Pinot and with more spice and tannin. Very berry flavored: strawberry, raspberry, blueberry…a natural pairing with salmon. The spice box/wild herb flavor, so natural with Southern Rhone reds like Santa Duc, puts me all-in on this pairing. Mighty fine with that cedar plank smell and flavor.
I bought the Santa Duc Côtes-du-Rhône “Les Quatres Terres” from Oxbow Wine & Cheese in The Oxbow Public Market. I suggest you do the same.
Cascina Val del Prete “Luèt” Roero Arneis 2019 $20 with Involtini di Pesce Spada (Grilled Stuffed Swordfish rolls)
Sicilian dish meets Piedmont wine here. With this recipe where you can confidently choose a light red from Sicily or cool climate California Pinot Noir or Cabernet Franc. You’ll be happy as a clam at high tide.
Still with all the pine nuts, parsley and bay leaves used I feel like a cutting Italian white with all its citrus zest, apple shavings, rocky bite and peach pit finish.
Oxbow Wine & Cheese carries Val del Prete “Luèt,” made from the Arneis grape, native to Northern Italy’s Piedmont region. The wine’s high acidity can either replace or complement the lemon served on the side.
Another choice of the same vein is the Massican “Annia” Napa Valley white, recommended in last week’s column.
Parting shot. Shout-out to Osprey Seafood on Wine Country Avenue and Solano. If you’re reading this article, I bet you know how good a fish shop it is. One of the Bay Area’s best – I can’t imagine one better. If you don’t shop at Osprey Seafood, it’s time for you trade up.
Dan Dawson is a former Napa Valley wine merchant and sommelier. These days he helps small California wineries connect with folks who want their wine but don’t know it yet. You can reach Dan via his website, DawsonWineAdvisor.com and @dawsonwineadvisor on Facebook and Instagram.