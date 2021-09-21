Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man:So Many Wine Options With Fish

Back in the ‘80s we were loyal to the white wine with fish philosophy. Those were simpler times with fewer international cuisines influencing our food and wine decision making.

That changed in the late ‘80s as cooking, and winemaking for that matter, became more creative and expansive. Thinking differently about food and wine pairing gained traction with the release of “Red Wine With Fish – The New Art of Matching Wine With Food” in 1989. There was no looking back.

Now we know we can drink all colors and styles of wine (and beer) with fish. How to make the right pairing boils down to two words: it depends.

Type of fish, accompanying ingredients, how it’s cooked (Ken’s recipes focus on grilling) and what your gut’s telling you. Fish and wine pairing is a beautiful thing because of all the directions you can go. So many options.

Couple of fish and wine basics. To appreciate the mild whitefish (sole, cod, sea bass) it’s generally best lightly seasoned and simply prepared. I’ll suggest white wine almost every time.

Move to firmer fish that are more flexible to cooking methods, and more oily thus flavorful fish, and the world of wine is your oyster, as it were.