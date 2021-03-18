Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man:The best wines to drink with fava beans

The wine is cranberries, plums, blueberries and a tasty greenness that I want to compliment the favas. Along with the favas the meatballs have spring onions, capers, cumin and lots of herbs.

As red meat dishes go it doesn’t get much greener than this, which makes this particular Cabernet Franc a great pick. Lots of cutting, racy acidity and freshness here. There’s no obvious comparison to a better-known style of wine so if you haven’t had a Loire Valley Cabernet Franc before I encourage you to try this one. Just make sure to have it with Ken’s Meatballs, Favas and Lemon dish…or something like it.

Visit Oxbow Wine Merchant any day of the week to buy these two wines and anything else that suits your fancy. Don’t be shy in asking for help finding the wines. Good chance Peter will be your guide which is a mighty fine thing.

I don’t have a wine recommendation for the Fresh Fava Bean Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette. Wine pairing is a challenge with vinaigrette in general, and especially when made with Sherry vinegar. I am curious how a Fino or Manzanilla Sherry will pair. I have a great bottle of Sherry vinegar in my pantry and a field of favas in my front yard. I’ll give this pairing a try and let you know how it goes.