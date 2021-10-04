Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: The flavors of fall -- wine style

Wine folk like me particularly enjoy fall menus for pairing wine. The heartier foods we most often eat during the colder months are the best matches with deep, soulful wines. I don’t know about you, but these types of wines accumulate in my wine closet as I wait for the right meal with which to enjoy them.

It’s hardly breaking news that our cool, wet season is not what it used to be. There just aren’t as many days in the year made for fireplaces, wool sweaters and cool weather menus as there used to be. Today, let’s at least get ready to put down the crisp whites and rosés and drink more wines with gravitas.

Heartier wines do have their place year-round of course. It’s just harder when the weather’s warm. In wine sales-speak, what’s good with the stew pot is good with the grill and all its smoky, spicy goodness. Provided the wine doesn’t need an ice cube you’re good to go anytime.

Will I drink the wines recommended below from a Yeti tumbler accompanied by a bodacious cheeseburger? You bet your bottom dollar I will. But Ken’s “Cooking For Comfort” fall recipes and my wine picks to accompany taste best when it’s chilly outside.

