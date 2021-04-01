Dan the Wine Man: Artichokes and Wine? I Like A Challenge

Quick aside: Follow Ken’s technique to remove most of the heart prior to cooking. It makes for uniform cooking and a lot less hassle when you eat. Should this give you a case of the “I don’t wannas,” just try it. It’s a breeze with a little practice and you’ll never go back.

On the table are three wines, each one dry, bright-acid and on the light side of the body spectrum. (The red comes later.) They all fit the conventional style that’s recommended to pair with artichokes. More on that in a second. The wines: Cave Dog Albariño, Napa Valley 2019 ($24), Petroni Family Sauvignon Blanc, Moon Mountain, Sonoma 2019 ($42), and Nigl (Dry) Riesling, Urgestein, Austria 2019 ($23).

All three are lovely, delicious wines and highly recommended independently of artichokes. Any negative comment I make about these wines is due to the artichoke, not the wine. Purchase the California wines direct from the wineries. The Nigl Riesling is available at Raley’s Supermarket on Soscol Avenue.

Here, then, are my key takeaways that I hope you’ll recall next time you’re feasting on artichokes.